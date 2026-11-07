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Sunday, November 8, 2026
Guyana Economy

Guyana Opposition Presses Oil Budget on Food

By · · 4 min read
Aerial view of central Georgetown, Guyana, with St George's Cathedral and wharves along the Demerara River
File photo, February 2015. Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, Guyana, seen from the air. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

GUYANA · ECONOMY

Published Saturday, 7 November, 12:50 p.m. ET · Source: Guyana Bureau of Statistics, statements by opposition MPs

An opposition lawmaker says Guyana’s record oil-funded budgets are not lowering what households pay for food, transport and electricity. Sharma Solomon, who speaks on natural resources for the opposition coalition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), demands proof that the spending has cut food prices.

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Official data show food prices 3.8% higher in September than a year earlier. The Ministry of Finance’s 2026 mid-year report projects oil revenue of about US$6.5 billion this year, the figure Solomon cites.

Key Facts

  • The claim MP Sharma Solomon says record oil budgets have not eased grocery, transport or power costs.
  • The data Georgetown food prices were 3.8% higher in September than a year earlier.
  • Inflation Overall prices rose 3.4% in 12 months; transport and communication rose 4.2%.
  • The ask Solomon wants the government to publish how much food prices have fallen.

What the Opposition Says

Sharma Solomon, an opposition member of parliament for the APNU coalition (A Partnership for National Unity), says the government’s record oil-funded budgets have not eased the cost of living. He says the average working-class Guyanese cannot pay a grocery bill with talk of economic growth.

He asks the government to explain why food prices stay high despite the spending, and to say by how much they have fallen. He also asks what share of oil revenue is committed to a long-term programme to cut food costs.

Solomon says the government points to a G$100,000 cash grant (Guyanese dollars, about US$480), farm subsidies, removed taxes and stable electricity tariffs. He argues that production has not risen and that savings from tax relief do not reach households.

Vendors and shoppers at a street market in Georgetown, Guyana
File photo: a street market in Georgetown, Guyana.

What the Official Price Data Show

Guyana’s Bureau of Statistics reports that prices in Georgetown were 3.4% higher in September 2026 than a year earlier. Food prices were 3.8% higher, and transport and communication costs 4.2% higher.

The same release shows food prices down 0.3% from August. They remain 3.8% above last year’s level.

The Oil Money Behind the Debate

Guyana’s oil comes from offshore fields run by a consortium led by ExxonMobil, the US oil major. Solomon says output averages about one million barrels a day and cites the government’s projected oil revenue of about US$6.5 billion this year.

The 2026 budget is G$1.558 trillion, about US$7.5 billion at a rate of about G$208.5 per US$. The government presented it in January and parliament passed it in February.

In Plain English

APNU is one of Guyana’s opposition groups, and the governing party is the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), led by President Irfaan Ali. The Bureau of Statistics measures prices in the capital, Georgetown, and the cash grant is a one-off payment to adults.

What It Means for You

For investors in US-listed oil companies, Guyana is a major source of production growth. Public debate over who benefits can shape future contract and tax terms.

Readers who track Guyana can follow the Bureau of Statistics’ monthly price index for Georgetown. Dollar figures in this article use a rate of about G$208.5 per US$.

What Is Not Known

Solomon cites a 6.7% rise in food prices from the Ministry of Finance’s 2026 mid-year report, which covers the first half of the year and is not directly comparable with the Bureau’s 3.8% for September in Georgetown. We also found no official electricity or transport tariff data to test his claims on those costs.

We have not seen the government answer his questions in public. We will update this article if it does.

More: Guyana news in English; Guyana Weighs Local Content Act Change; Guyana Population and Ethnic Groups Explained.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Guyana opposition say?

Opposition MP Sharma Solomon says record oil-funded budgets have not eased grocery, transport or electricity costs. He wants the government to show how much food prices fell.

How fast are prices rising in Guyana?

The Bureau of Statistics says Georgetown prices rose 3.4% in the year to September, with food up 3.8% and transport and communication up 4.2%.

How much oil money does Guyana earn?

The Ministry of Finance’s 2026 mid-year report projects petroleum revenue of about US$6.5 billion, the figure Solomon cites.

Sources: Guyana Bureau of Statistics, consumer price index for September 2026; Guyana Ministry of Finance, 2026 mid-year report; statements by opposition MPs, 7 November 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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APNU Cost of Living ExxonMobil Guyana food prices Guyana Guyana budget Oil Revenue Sharma Solomon

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