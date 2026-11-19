Washington has branded three Guatemalan clans as terrorists just as the 2027 campaign takes shape. Guatemalans vote in a general election on Sunday 27 June 2027, according to the electoral tribunal calendar.

File photo, 2008. The central plaza of Zacapa in eastern Guatemala, with the town church in the background. (Photo: Fernando Reyes Palencia, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Guatemala

Three Guatemalan crime families are now officially terrorists in the eyes of Washington, seven months before Guatemalans pick a new president. The US State Department and Treasury announced the move on Friday 13 November 2026.

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The groups are Los Lorenzanas, Los Mendoza and Los Huistas. For US readers, it means a new set of sanctions rules for firms that deal with Guatemala.

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Key Facts Who. The US State and Treasury departments; three Guatemalan drug trafficking clans tied to Mexican cartels.

What. Los Lorenzanas, Los Mendoza and Los Huistas were sanctioned as terrorists on 13 November 2026.

When. Guatemala holds its general election on Sunday 27 June 2027.

Why. US firms must screen for links to the three groups; Guatemalan parties face scrutiny before the vote.

As of. 19 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Washington has branded three Guatemalan clans as terrorists just as the 2027 campaign takes shape. Guatemalans vote in a general election on Sunday 27 June 2027, according to the electoral tribunal calendar.

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The Big Picture

Washington has pursued the Lorenzana family for years. On 27 April 2010, the US Treasury named Waldemar Lorenzana Lima and his three sons as narcotics traffickers under the Kingpin Act, a US drug-sanctions law, citing their ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, a Mexican drug gang.

The Treasury’s sanctions office, OFAC (the Office of Foreign Assets Control), had already listed Los Huistas in 2022. The new step adds a terrorism listing to the narcotics one.

Guatemala sits inside the supply chain Treasury describes. The Treasury describes Los Mendoza as a transportation and logistics intermediary for the Sinaloa Cartel, and Los Huistas as a link in the cocaine supply chain from South America through Mexico to the United States.

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What the US Announced

On 13 November 2026, the State Department designated Los Lorenzanas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, a US sanctions label. Treasury sanctioned Los Mendoza and Los Huistas in a separate notice for their role supporting Mexican cartels.

OFAC lists Los Mendoza as operating in Guatemala, Honduras and Belize. Treasury says Los Huistas keeps operational ties with both the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG.

The Congress of Guatemala building in Guatemala City (file photo).

Treasury says Los Huistas has political and institutional connections in Guatemala. It does not say that any party or candidate is linked to the group.

The Treasury notice of 13 November 2026 sets out the 50 percent rule. Companies that are 50 percent or more owned by a blocked party are blocked too.

Why It Matters

The listing matters beyond Guatemala because US banks, shippers and exporters must now screen counterparties for links to these groups. OFAC enforces its rules on a strict liability basis, which means a firm can be fined even if it did not know.

Guatemala’s parties face a different test, because the Treasury notice names no party but puts organised crime on the pre-election agenda. The TSE (Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal) has set voting for Sunday 27 June 2027.

What to Watch

The TSE’s preliminary calendar, reported in June 2026, puts the formal call for elections on Friday 22 January 2027. Campaigning is due to start on Monday 29 March 2027, ahead of the vote on 27 June.

The calendar remains subject to the formal decree, which we could not confirm as issued. Our earlier report on a lawmaker weighing a move away from Creo, a Guatemalan party, shows how fluid party loyalties already are.

What Is Not Known

None of the US documents we read names a Guatemalan political party or candidate as linked to the three clans. A Guatemalan news site has published an investigation claiming that many registered parties admitted people tied to organised crime, but we could not confirm its count independently, so we do not repeat it.

We also could not confirm a public statement by the US chargé d’affaires, the embassy’s acting head, tying cartels to the 2027 vote. Whether Guatemalan prosecutors or the TSE will act on any party is not yet clear.

What It Means for You

Investors and exporters dealing in Guatemala should check suppliers and partners against OFAC’s sanctions list. We found no new travel rules tied to the listing, so the direct effect falls on firms, not tourists.

For the wider picture, see our Guatemala coverage. We also reported on US prosecutors meeting President Bernardo Arévalo on anti-crime cooperation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US do to the three Guatemalan groups?

On 13 November 2026 the State Department designated Los Lorenzanas as a terrorist organisation, and Treasury sanctioned Los Mendoza and Los Huistas. Their US assets are blocked.

What does the sanction mean for companies?

US persons generally cannot deal with the groups without a licence. Entities owned 50 percent or more by a blocked party are blocked too.

When is Guatemala’s next general election?

The TSE, Guatemala’s electoral tribunal, has set the first round for Sunday 27 June 2027. A formal call for elections is expected around 22 January 2027.

Does the US name any political party?

Not in the documents we read. They describe criminal groups and their ties to Mexican cartels, without naming parties or candidates.

Sources: US Treasury press release, 13 November 2026; OFAC recent actions, 13 November 2026; US Treasury press release, 27 April 2010.

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