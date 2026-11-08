Honduras Police Probe Triple Family Killing

HONDURAS · SECURITY

Key Facts What happened Three men from one family were killed in Pueblo Viejo, a village in the municipality of Guata, Olancho, Honduras.

Where Guata is in Olancho, Honduras’s largest department, in the east of the country.

Police view National Police director Rigoberto Oseguera Mass points to a family feud.

Arrests We found no announcement of arrests or named suspects.

Three men from one family were killed in a village in Olancho, Honduras, and police point to a family feud as one line of inquiry.

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File photo: a view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, Wikimedia Commons.

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Three men from one family, a grandfather, his son and his grandson, were killed in Pueblo Viejo, a village in the municipality of Guata, Honduras. The case was reported by Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Rigoberto Oseguera Mass, the director of Honduras’s National Police, said police records point to a family feud, citing an earlier killing of a victim’s son. We found no announcement of arrests.

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What Happened

Guata lies in Olancho, Honduras’s largest department, in the east of the country. Honduras is divided into 18 departments, which work like states.

The National Police is Honduras’s civilian police force. It is investigating the killings, and its director has described a family feud as the working theory.

What Police Say

Oseguera Mass said the feud is the line police are following. A police theory is not a finding, and it has not been tested in court.

For context on how Honduras treats violent crime, see our report on life sentences for killing police officers, judges and prosecutors. Our profile of foreign powers and investors in Honduras covers who else shapes the country’s security debate.

What Happens Next

The Public Ministry, Honduras’s prosecution service, leads criminal cases and would normally seek charges if suspects are identified. Readers should watch for an arrest announcement or an official statement from the authorities.

What Is Not Known

No suspect has been named, and we found no announcement of arrests. We found no police statement on exactly when or how the three were killed.

More: Honduras news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Olancho in Honduras?

Olancho is the largest of Honduras’s 18 departments and lies in the east of the country. Guata is one of its municipalities.

What did police say caused the killings?

The National Police director said police records point to a family feud. This is a working theory, not a court finding.

Sources: Policía Nacional de Honduras, the national police force: statements by director Rigoberto Oseguera Mass reported on 7 November 2026.