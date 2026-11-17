LATIN AMERICA · GRENADA

Grenada has put Claudette Joseph in charge of petroleum, three months after the government ended its main offshore oil and gas contract. The Government of Grenada lists her as Minister for Petroleum, Hydrocarbons, Local Government, Constituency Affairs and Community Development.

The post appears in the cabinet list of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, whose National Democratic Congress (NDC) won 14 of the 15 seats in the 5 November election, according to provisional results. Joseph was the country’s attorney general, its chief legal adviser, when the government ended its main oil and gas contract this year.

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Key Facts Who Claudette Joseph, Grenada’s former attorney general, now holds the petroleum portfolio.

What Her ministry also covers local government, constituency affairs and community development.

Where listed The Government of Grenada’s official cabinet list names Joseph to the post.

Background Grenada ended its deal with Global Petroleum Group (GPG), the offshore licence holder, on 1 August 2026.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 06:45 GMT (1:45 a.m. ET)

Grenada’s main offshore licence produced no oil or gas in 18 years, and one minister now carries the political responsibility for what comes next.

What the Petroleum Portfolio Covers

The Government of Grenada’s cabinet list names Joseph as minister for one portfolio that joins petroleum and hydrocarbons with local government, constituency affairs and community development. Hydrocarbons is the technical word for oil and natural gas.

Joseph won the Town of St George seat, a constituency in the capital, in the 5 November election, beating former foreign minister Peter David, according to provisional results. The same list now shows Senator Afi Ventour de Vega as attorney general.

The election itself is covered in our report on the 14-seat result. Readers new to the country can start with our explainer on Grenada’s place in Latin America.

Fort George above St George’s, Grenada’s capital, in a file photo from March 2012. Photo: giggel / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

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Why Grenada Ended Its Oil Contract

Grenada gave GPG, an oil and gas company, a licence over 11 offshore blocks in 2008. In 2013 GPG received a development licence and signed a production sharing agreement, a deal that divides any oil and gas found between company and state, covering four of those blocks, the government said in its August statement.

A 2016 memorandum reserved the other seven blocks for GPG on one condition, that the four-block project reached commercial production. The government says that condition was never met, so it ended the memorandum on 29 April 2026 and the licence and sharing agreement on 1 August 2026.

According to the statement, a technical working group set up after the government took office in 2022 dealt with GPG from 2023 and found breaches. They included unfinished minimum work, no development plan of the required standard, and no proof that GPG held the funds for its plans.

The government says it notified GPG of the breaches and gave it the chance to respond in writing and in a meeting, without a remedy. Joseph, then attorney general, said the decision was taken “lawfully, responsibly, and in the national interest”.

The statement adds that Grenada remains open to investment in the sector that is “transparent, credible, and delivers real value for its people”. It also refers to “public statements by GPG” that it says contradict its account of the talks, as a regional news report on the statement records.

What It Means for You

For US readers the direct effect is small, because the government says Grenada’s main licence ran 18 years without commercial production. The people most affected are Grenadian taxpayers and any company weighing a licence there, who now know which minister holds the file.

GPG’s public statements contest the government’s version, which leaves the legal outcome open. For a wider view of the region’s oil story, see our report on Guyana’s newest gas project.

What Is Not Known

How the ministry will be staffed and which regulatory powers it will hold; the cabinet list does not say.

Whether GPG will challenge the termination in court or arbitration.

Whether Grenada will invite new bidders for its offshore blocks.

When Prime Minister Mitchell will address the nation on the decision; the August statement gave no date.

What to Watch Next

The government promised in August to publish further details and said the prime minister would address the nation. No date is confirmed for that address or for any new licensing round.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Claudette Joseph?

Claudette Joseph is Grenada’s new Minister for Petroleum, Hydrocarbons, Local Government, Constituency Affairs and Community Development. She was attorney general when the government ended its oil and gas contract with GPG in August 2026.

What does Grenada’s petroleum ministry do?

Grenada’s cabinet list gives the new minister petroleum and hydrocarbons together with local government and community development. The detailed powers and staffing are not set out on that list.

Why did Grenada end its oil and gas licence?

The government says Global Petroleum Group did not finish its minimum work, prepare a development plan of the required standard or show it had the funds. The licence and sharing agreement ended on 1 August 2026.

Does Grenada produce oil or gas?

No commercial production has taken place. The government says its main licence, first granted in 2008, produced none in 18 years.

Sources: Government of Grenada, Cabinet Ministers page, read 17 November 2026; Government of Grenada statement on ending the GPG agreements, August 2026, published by the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean energy-industry body, on 6 August 2026.

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