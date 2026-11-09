Dutch Unaware of Grenada Passport Deadline

GRENADA · CITIZENSHIP BY INVESTMENT

The Dutch government says it knows of no formal 12 November deadline from the European Union for Grenada and four other Caribbean states to end their citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes, which sell passports in exchange for money. Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister, Gaston Browne, has said the European Commission set that date, after which visa-free travel to Europe’s passport-free Schengen zone could be at risk.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Caribbean story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What The Dutch foreign ministry says it has no sign the EU formally set a 12 November deadline.

Who Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia all run CBI programmes.

The claim Browne describes 12 November as the date to answer the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm.

Dutch view The Dutch government wants the schemes ended, but says no Commission proposal to suspend visa-free travel exists yet.

Not known Whether any written deadline exists, and what Grenada will tell Brussels.

What the Dutch Government Said

The Netherlands’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Caribbean media, in a statement reported on 6 November, that it “has no information showing that the EU has formally set such a deadline”. The ministry also said no Commission proposal to suspend visa-free travel for any of the five states is on the table.

As reported, the ministry said golden passport schemes “carry risks in the areas of security and corruption” and that it wants the five states to abolish them. It will set its position after the Commission’s annual report and decide whether to back any suspension only once the Commission tables one.

File photo, March 2012: Fort George above St George’s, Grenada’s capital. Photo: giggel / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Grenada Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Where the 12 November Date Comes From

Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said his country has until 12 November to tell the European Commission it will end its programme, or risk losing visa-free Schengen access. We found no public confirmation of that date from the Commission, the EU’s executive arm.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister’s Office said the Commission wrote on 25 June 2026 asking for a phase-out by 1 June 2028, but the Commission has not publicly confirmed this. The Caribbean leaders’ own statement does not mention that date.

What the Caribbean Leaders Have Said

On 10 July, the heads of government of the five states and of St Vincent and the Grenadines met in Roseau, Dominica’s capital, and agreed to send a high-level mission to Brussels, where the EU is based. Their statement says any transition affecting a major source of national development financing needs a comprehensive framework that protects economic stability.

Grenada’s prime minister, Dickon Mitchell, leader of the National Democratic Congress party, was among those leaders and won a second term on 5 November, according to provisional results in our election coverage. Our guide to Grenada’s role in the region explains its place among the eastern Caribbean states.

Why It Matters for Investors and Travellers

The Dutch ministry reportedly noted that the five states share a common minimum investment of US$200,000. It reportedly added that Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the Caribbean parts of the Dutch kingdom, are not targeted by the measure, though it will weigh possible effects on them.

A loss of visa-free access to the Schengen zone would cut the value of a Grenadian passport for buyers. People in the US weighing an application, and Grenadians abroad, should treat any deadline as unconfirmed until the Commission publishes it.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether a 12 November deadline exists in writing, or what Grenada will tell the Commission. We found no public statement from Grenada’s government on the date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Grenada’s citizenship-by-investment programme?

It grants Grenadian citizenship to foreigners who invest or donate money. The five states share a common minimum of US$200,000, the Dutch ministry reportedly noted.

What is the 12 November deadline?

Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister says Brussels set 12 November as a date to answer on ending the schemes. The Dutch government says it has no information that the EU formally set it.

Does the Netherlands back suspending visa-free travel?

The Dutch ministry wants the schemes abolished but says no Commission proposal exists. It will decide its position only when one is tabled, after the Commission’s annual report.

Are the Dutch Caribbean islands affected?

Not directly, according to the ministry. Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten are not targeted, though it will weigh possible effects on them.

Sources: Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, statement to the press (6 November 2026); Statement of the Participating Heads of Government of the Citizenship by Investment Programmes, Roseau, 10 July 2026 (published 13 July by the Government of Saint Lucia, homeaffairs.govt.lc); Regulation (EU) 2025/2441 on the visa suspension mechanism, eur-lex.europa.eu.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →