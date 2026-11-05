Ghana Chiefs Urge End to Gold Fields Lease

A haul truck, a drill rig and workers on the floor of the Ahafo open-pit gold mine in Ghana. File photo, 2008. (Photo: The EITI, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GHANA · MINING

Key Facts The company Gold Fields is a South African gold miner listed in Johannesburg and New York.

What happened The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council asked Ghana’s government not to renew its Tarkwa mining lease.

The deadline The lease expires in April 2027.

The ask The chiefs want a local operator to take over so the community gains more.

The regulator Ghana’s Minerals Commission has said renewal will not be automatic.

Traditional leaders of the Wassa Fiase area in Ghana’s Western Region have urged the government not to renew Gold Fields’ mining lease at Tarkwa, which expires in April 2027. The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council took the decision unanimously at a recent meeting.

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For US readers, the dispute matters because Gold Fields, a miner with a New York listing, runs the Tarkwa gold mine in one of Africa’s top gold-producing countries. Our report on Ghana’s mining royalties doubling to US$671 million shows how much gold now means to the state.

What Happened

The council said that despite decades of mining, the area has seen little development to match the wealth taken from its land. It said the lease should be handed to a local operator who can better serve the community.

Paramount Queen Mother Nana Abena Kunadjoa II said the decision comes from a wish for development, not hatred. She said a Ghanaian now deserves the opportunity, given the gap between gold revenue and what the nation and host community receive.

The Chief of Mahamo, Nana Kobina Gyan II, said the council’s position is not driven by hatred or outside influence. He said the chiefs feel cheated because the company gives the area little despite what it extracts, and other divisional chiefs backed the call.

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Where the Lease Stands

Gold Fields applied for renewal in November 2025. In its half-year results in August 2026 the company said it had yet to receive formal responses.

Isaac Andrews Tandoh, chief executive of the Minerals Commission, Ghana’s mining regulator, said in May that Ghana is committed to renewing the lease, but not automatically. He said the company must present its development plans to a technical committee and then to ministers before a decision.

The chiefs’ call runs against an earlier petition by Tarkwa residents, who asked the government to renew the leases if the company meets all requirements. Tarkwa is the mining town in the Western Region where the mine operates.

What It Means for You

If you hold Gold Fields shares or its New York-listed receipts, the lease is a key risk for the company’s Ghana operations, which the company itself has flagged in its results. Ghana’s regulator has said renewal will not be automatic.

Ghana’s gold output matters for global supply and for the Ghanaian cedi, because gold is one of the country’s main exports. Travellers to Ghana are not affected by the dispute.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the government will decide, or whether the Minerals Commission will weigh the chiefs’ view. The council has not named a local operator it would back.

It is also unclear whether other chiefs and Tarkwa residents share the council’s position, since residents earlier petitioned for renewal. Gold Fields had not publicly responded to the council’s call in the reports we reviewed.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do Ghana’s Chiefs Oppose the Gold Fields Lease?

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council says the area has seen little development compared with the gold taken from it. It wants a local operator to take over.

When Does the Gold Fields Lease Expire?

The Tarkwa mining lease expires in April 2027. Ghana’s regulator has said renewal will not be automatic.

Who Decides Whether the Lease Is Renewed?

Ghana’s government decides, after the Minerals Commission reviews the company’s plans and the company presents to ministers. The chiefs have asked it not to renew.

Sources: Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, decision at a recent meeting; Minerals Commission of Ghana, statements on the Tarkwa lease, May 2026; Gold Fields, half-year results, August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief