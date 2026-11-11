Gold Falls 2.4% as US Bond Yields Near 5% | Global Economy, Nov 11

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

Key Facts Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices a quarter-point (25-basis-point) Fed rate increase on 8–9 December at 85.5% (11:14 pm ET, 10 November).

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, prices a quarter-point (25-basis-point) Fed rate increase on 8–9 December at 85.5% (11:14 pm ET, 10 November). US stocks slipped on Tuesday: the S&P 500 fell 0.38% to 7,521 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.983%.

the S&P 500 fell 0.38% to 7,521 and the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.983%. Gold fell 2.41% to US$4,039 an ounce as higher yields and a firmer dollar raised the cost of holding it.

to US$4,039 an ounce as higher yields and a firmer dollar raised the cost of holding it. US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October after seasonal adjustment, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

after seasonal adjustment, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brazil’s Selic rate, the country’s benchmark interest rate, stands at 13.75%; the October inflation report is due Thursday.

The Big Three US yields press against 5% The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.983% (+2.45%) while the dollar index climbed to 102.2 (+0.6%). A worsening external environment is the pressure Brazil’s central bank has already flagged.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.983% (+2.45%) while the dollar index climbed to 102.2 (+0.6%). A worsening external environment is the pressure Brazil’s central bank has already flagged. Gold takes the hit Spot gold fell 2.41% to $4,039 an ounce as higher yields raised the cost of holding it. Equities slipped far less: the S&P 500 closed at 7,521 (-0.38%).

Spot gold fell 2.41% to $4,039 an ounce as higher yields raised the cost of holding it. Equities slipped far less: the S&P 500 closed at 7,521 (-0.38%). Brazil inflation print is the local test Thursday’s October IPCA is expected at 4.74% over twelve months, up from 4.58%. A hot number would back the Selic hold at 13.75% and push back any talk of renewed cuts.

S&P 500 7,521 -0.38% Tech-led retreat Dow Jones 52,232 -0.30% Holds above 52,000 Nasdaq Composite 25,066 -0.74% Weakest of the three US 10-year yield 4.983% +2.45% A whisker from 5% Gold (US$/oz) $4,039 -2.41% Hit by yields and dollar US dollar index 102.2 +0.6% Firmer across the board VIX 19.46 -2.31% Calm despite the slide US crude stocks (EIA) 409.8m bbl -0.9m Draw, week to 30 Oct

The Federal Reserve building in Washington, where US interest-rate decisions are made. (File photo)

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Commercial crude stocks, week to 30 Oct (EIA) 409.8m bbl 410.7m bbl Draw of 0.9m barrels Distillate stocks (EIA) 99.3m bbl 102.9m bbl Draw of 3.6m; tight diesel and heating oil Gasoline stocks (EIA) 209.0m bbl 209.2m bbl Small draw Continuing jobless claims (Thu) Est 1,720k 1,718k Due Thursday; steady labour market expected Jobless claims 4-week average (Thu) Est 192.5k 194.75k Due Thursday; low layoffs expected Existing home sales (Thu) Est 3.98m 3.99m Due Thursday; flat at best with mortgages at 7.18% 30-year bond auction (Thu) Prior 5.618% 5.618% Due Thursday; a test of demand near 5% on the 10-year

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict France unemployment rate, Q3 8.2% 8.3% Better than the 8.4% consensus UK BRC retail sales monitor, Oct (y/y) 1.1% 1.0% Marginally below the 1.2% consensus Germany current account (Thu) Est 15.5 10.3 Due Thursday; a wider surplus is expected

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict China exports, Oct (y/y) 35.2% 36.3% Beat the 33.5% consensus China imports, Oct (y/y) 41.6% 31% Far above the 32% consensus; strong demand China trade balance, Oct (US$ bn) 105.28 133.53 Missed the 125.8 consensus on the import surge Japan Eco Watchers current, Oct 46.1 47.0 Missed the 46.8 consensus Japan Eco Watchers outlook, Oct 46.5 47.4 Missed the 47.8 consensus Japan 30-year JGB auction yield 3.847% 4.109% Lower yield than the prior auction Brazil IPCA inflation, Oct, monthly (Thu) Est 0.26% 0.82% Due Thursday; sharp slowdown expected Brazil IPCA inflation, Oct, 12 months (Thu) Est 4.74% 4.58% Due Thursday; further above the 4.5% ceiling Mexico industrial production (Wed) Est 0.5% m/m 0.69% Due Wednesday; year-on-year seen at 3.5% Argentina inflation, monthly (Thu) Est 1.8% 1.9% Due Thursday; slow easing expected Argentina inflation, annual (Thu) Est 32.7% 33.4% Due Thursday; keeps falling Peru rate decision (Thu) Prior 4.25% 4.25% Due Thursday

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,521 -0.38% Ibovespa (Brazil) 171,337 -0.52% USD/BRL 5.5833 +1.36%

Source: market close, 10 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 00:00 US Veterans Day — — 06:00 JP Machine Tool Orders 54.5 60.4 07:00 CN Vehicle Sales -6.7 -8.4 08:20 DE Bundesbank Nagel Speech — — 10:00 US OPEC Monthly Report — — 10:30 DE 30-Year Bund Auction — 3.67 11:30 CL Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes — — 12:00 US MBA Mortgage Market Index — 192.6 12:00 MX Industrial Production 0.5 0.69 12:00 MX Industrial Production 3.5 3.5 12:00 US MBA Purchase Index — 131.4 12:00 US MBA Mortgage Applications — -1.2 12:00 US MBA Mortgage Refinance Index — 517.5 12:00 US MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate — 7.3 12:00 BR Brazilian Service Sector Growth — 0.6 12:00 BR Brazilian Service Sector Growth — -0.1 16:00 BR Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI — 54.07 16:00 MX Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI — 52.75

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,521 -0.38% Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.1167 +0.00% US 10-yr 4.9830 +2.45% VIX 19.46 -2.31% Gold 4,053 +0.56% Brent crude 92.49 +1.09% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,521 -0.38% — — — — — NDX 27,741 -0.60% — — — — — DJI 52,232 -0.30% — — — — — RUT 2,821 -0.68% — — — — — US10Y 4.9830 +2.45% — — — — — VIX 19.46 -2.31% — — — — — DAX 26,347 +0.31% — — — — — FTSE 10,752 -0.29% — — — — — CAC 8,279 +0.55% — — — — — STOXX 658.32 +0.27% — — — — — NIKKEI 61,131 +1.11% — — — — — HSI 24,335 -0.90% — — — — — KOSPI 5,328 +1.69% — — — — — CSI300 4,047 -0.29% — — — — — NIFTY 25,338 +1.17% — — — — — TSX 36,170 -0.76% — — — — — GOLD 4,053 +0.56% -1.68% 4,030 4,061 4,034 18,087 SILVER 52.37 +2.48% +4.37% 51.10 52.50 51.42 7,195 Largest moves today SILVER 52.37 +2.48% US10Y 4.9830 +2.45% VIX 19.46 -2.31% KOSPI 5,328 +1.69% NIFTY 25,338 +1.17% NIKKEI 61,131 +1.11% HSI 24,335 -0.90% TSX 36,170 -0.76% The session read The S&P 500 eased 0.38%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. SILVER led, while HSI lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Gerdau Rises 1.1% as Latin American Steel Mixed Read →

01 Yields touch the 5% line, and gold pays

Wall Street slipped in the latest session. The S&P 500 closed at 7,521 (-0.38%), the Dow at 52,232 (-0.30%) and the Nasdaq Composite at 25,066 (-0.74%).

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.983% (+2.45%), a hair below 5%. The dollar index climbed to 102.2 (+0.6%), and gold fell 2.41% to $4,039 an ounce.

Gold pays no interest, so a higher yield and a firmer dollar hit it hardest. The VIX eased to 19.46 (-2.31%), which reads as repricing rather than panic.

US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October after seasonal adjustment, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said, but it could not publish a 12-month rate because of a gap in 2025 data. The CPI s.a. index was forecast at 337 against 336.3 before, while the core inflation rate and the Cleveland CPI readings are not yet in our calendar feed.

Energy supply is tightening quietly. The EIA reported commercial crude stocks at 409.8 million barrels for the week to 30 October, down 0.9 million, and distillates at 99.3 million, down 3.6 million (eia.gov).

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02 The Fed speaks six times on Thursday

Hammack, Barr, Goolsbee, Daly, Schmid and Williams all speak on Thursday. With the 10-year near 5%, investors will listen for any sign that officials accept tighter financial conditions.

The Treasury also sells 30-year bonds, and the previous auction cleared at 5.618%. A weak sale would push long yields higher and add to the pressure on emerging markets.

The budget balance is expected at a deficit of 298, against 27 the previous month. That is a reminder of how much debt Washington still has to place.

Housing already feels the strain. The 30-year mortgage rate stood at 7.18% in the prior reading, and existing home sales are forecast at 3.98 million, against 3.99 million.

03 Brazil: a Selic on hold, and a dollar that will not help

On 4 November Copom held the Selic at 13.75%, ending five straight quarter-point cuts. The vote was unanimous, and the bank urged “serenity and caution” while citing a worsening external environment.

A yield near 5% in Washington and a stronger dollar are exactly that pressure. They make it harder for Brazil to cut without weakening the real.

Inflation leaves little room anyway. IPCA stood at 4.58% in the twelve months to September, above the 4.5% ceiling of the tolerance band, and the Focus survey sees 5.2% for 2026.

Thursday’s October IPCA is forecast at 0.26% for the month and 4.74% over twelve months. Copom meets again on 8 and 9 December, and a hot print would make a hold the base case.

China offers a counterweight for commodity exporters. October imports rose 41.6% from a year earlier, against a 32% consensus, while exports grew 35.2%.

Strong buying from Asia helps Brazil, though the narrower trade surplus of US$105.28 billion (712.78 billion yuan, against 859 billion expected) shows how much of it is inbound.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s market on the December Fed decision, with about US$24.9 million traded, prices a 25-basis-point increase at 85.5%, up from 79.5% on 9 November, a move of 50 basis points or more at 11.1% and no change at 3.6%. Prices are bets, not polls; stand 11:14 pm ET on 10 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to watch today and this week

Thursday: Six Fed speakers from 14:00 Lisbon (Hammack first, Williams last at 23:30), plus the 30-year Treasury auction at 18:00. Brazil publishes October IPCA at 12:00, with Argentina inflation and Peru’s rate decision also due.

Six Fed speakers from 14:00 Lisbon (Hammack first, Williams last at 23:30), plus the 30-year Treasury auction at 18:00. Brazil publishes October IPCA at 12:00, with Argentina inflation and Peru’s rate decision also due. Friday: No scheduled release in our calendar. Watch whether the 10-year yield holds below 5% after the 30-year auction, and whether gold steadies near $4,039.

No scheduled release in our calendar. Watch whether the 10-year yield holds below 5% after the 30-year auction, and whether gold steadies near $4,039. Next week: Brazilian inflation expectations in the Focus survey, and the first read on how Thursday’s IPCA shifts bets on the 9 December Copom meeting.

Brazilian inflation expectations in the Focus survey, and the first read on how Thursday’s IPCA shifts bets on the 9 December Copom meeting. Ongoing: A worsening external environment, a firm dollar and Brazil’s inflation above its 4.5% ceiling. All three limit how far the Selic can fall from 13.75%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does gold fall when Treasury yields rise?

Gold pays no interest, so a higher yield makes holding it costlier. A firmer dollar adds to the pressure, as it makes gold dearer for foreign buyers.

Why do US yields matter for Brazil?

Higher Treasury yields draw money away from emerging markets and tend to weaken the real. That limits how far the central bank can cut the Selic.

What is the Selic rate now?

Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five consecutive quarter-point cuts. The vote was unanimous.

Is Brazilian inflation under control?

Not yet. IPCA was 4.58% in the twelve months to September, above the 4.5% ceiling, and Thursday’s October reading is forecast at 4.74%.

When is the next Copom meeting?

Copom meets next on 9 December 2026. Policy is expected to stay restrictive, according to the bank’s own statement.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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