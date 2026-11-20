A promised second hiring round meets a budget text that does not name it, while a long queue of trained health workers waits for jobs.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, the largest public referral hospital in Ghana (Photo: Fquasie, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Ghana Health

Ghana’s government is preparing to recruit another 8,000 health workers, Prof. Titus Beyuo, Member of Parliament for Lambussie in the Upper West Region, told Parliament on Thursday 19 November 2026. He spoke during the debate on the 2027 Budget Statement, defending the government’s record on hiring nurses and other clinical staff.

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Beyuo did not dispute that the 2027 budget makes no explicit reference to financial clearance for a second round, meaning the Finance Ministry’s approval to pay salaries. He argued that earlier hiring rounds also went ahead without a specific budget line.

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Key Facts Who. Prof. Titus Beyuo, a Member of Parliament, says Ghana will hire another 8,000 health workers.

What. The 2027 budget has no explicit clearance, the Finance Ministry’s salary approval, for a second round.

Where. Ghana’s Parliament, in the debate on next year’s budget, on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Numbers. More than 105,000 trained health workers were still without jobs in May.

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

A promised second hiring round meets a budget text that does not name it, while a long queue of trained health workers waits for jobs.

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The first round rested on financial clearance, meaning the Finance Ministry’s approval to pay salaries, which the Ministry of Health received in April 2026. Frederick Mensah Acheampong, the ministry’s human resources director, said in Accra on Monday 18 May 2026 that the clearance came despite more than 105,000 jobless health workers.

He said more than 7,200 applicants had already secured placements and would start on 1 July 2026. Medical doctors, he added, would follow the current recruitment process.

The ministry’s recruitment portal had logged more than 53,000 records of health professionals by that date, Acheampong said. The number shows how large the pool of applicants is against the posts on offer.

Acheampong said allocations followed staffing norms and the yearly needs of agencies such as the Ghana Health Service, the public health provider, and the Christian Health Association of Ghana, a network of mission hospitals. Regions and districts with severe staffing gaps received higher allocations.

A pharmacy on Oxford Street in Accra, Ghana. File photo. (Photo: Matti Blume, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Beyuo said the first round reached beyond nurses, covering other groups of health staff in Ghana’s health system. “For the first time in almost five years, other groups of healthcare workers, like pharmacists, like nutritionists, like dietitians, were all employed this year,” he told Parliament.

The Finance Ministry’s budget statement of Thursday 12 November 2026 says, in paragraph 1406, that 16,000 professionals have clearance and 8,600 are already on the payroll. That leaves 7,400, fewer than Beyuo cited, and the sources do not explain the gap.

A second round is therefore promised, and the budget text neither names it nor rules it out. Beyuo rejected the suggestion that the silence means the plan is dropped.

Beyuo said the previous government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), now the opposition, “employed 13,500 nurses without any financial provision for them.” That claim is his own, made in Parliament, and we could not confirm it independently.

Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, who represents Effiduase-Asokore and is the New Patriotic Party’s ranking member on Parliament’s Health Committee, spoke in the same debate. He said a rural incentive allowance for health workers, which appeared in the 2025 budget, is missing from the 2026 and 2027 statements.

In his view, that leaves unclear how doctors and nurses will accept postings in rural communities. Beyuo’s case is the opposite: hiring is under way and more is coming.

The mechanism is simple: without clearance, new hires cannot be paid, so a promised round cannot start. For patients in underserved districts the wait for staff lengthens, and for the graduates in that large queue so does the wait for work.

That backlog gives the debate its weight, because it shows how many trained people are waiting. Each round of clearance moves only a part of them into work.

The budget statement says clearance exists for 16,000 posts, which could in principle cover a second round, but it does not say so. Until it does, the second round stays a promise.

The government has not said when a second round would start or which professions it would cover. The next formal step is not known.

For background on how care is organised, see our guide to healthcare in Ghana. Wider coverage sits under Ghana news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is financial clearance?

It is the Finance Ministry’s approval that lets a ministry pay the salaries of new staff. Without it, hiring cannot move from plan to payroll.

Is the second round of hiring confirmed?

It is promised by a government-side lawmaker in Parliament, but the public budget text does not name it. Timing, cost and professions are still unstated.

Why does this matter to patients?

Clinics in underserved districts depend on staff being posted there. Rural patients and jobless graduates are waiting on the same decision.

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