Ghana’s Fidelity Bank Said to Name New CEO
Banking: Ghana
Key Facts
- Who. Atta Yeboah Gyan, deputy managing director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, is reported as the next chief executive.
- Status. Reported only; we found no statement from the bank or from the Bank of Ghana, the central bank and regulator.
- When. Reported start is 21 November 2026, a Saturday, subject to Bank of Ghana approval.
- Replaces. Julian Opuni, managing director since December 2018, whose term is reported to end on 21 November.
- Not to confuse. Fidelity Bank Ghana, a Ghanaian commercial bank, is unrelated to Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank.
A Ghanaian business report says Fidelity Bank Ghana has picked a new chief executive from inside the bank. We found no statement from the bank, and the report says the central bank must still approve.
Ghana’s Fidelity Bank is reported to have chosen a new chief executive, but we found no statement from the bank. A Ghanaian business report said on 9 November 2026 that Atta Yeboah Gyan would take over as managing director.
A managing director is the chief executive of a Ghanaian bank. The change matters to depositors and investors, because the chief executive sets a lender’s strategy.
This is Fidelity Bank Ghana, a Ghanaian commercial bank, unrelated to Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank. It answers to the Bank of Ghana, the country’s central bank and bank regulator.
What Was Reported
The report said the board had selected Gyan, the current deputy managing director, as the next managing director. It put the start date at 21 November 2026, a Saturday.
The move is described as subject to approval by the Bank of Ghana. The report said the term of Julian Opuni, the current managing director, ends on 21 November.
The report said Opuni is expected to stay available for about six months to support the handover. Fidelity Bank had not publicly confirmed any of this in material we could find.
We found no Bank of Ghana notice of the appointment either. We therefore treat the succession as reported, not confirmed.
Who Atta Yeboah Gyan Is
Gyan became deputy managing director for operations and support functions in May 2022. He had earlier served as the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, the executive in charge of its finances.
He joined Fidelity in 2007, according to the report and the bank’s 2022 announcement. He is a chartered accountant, meaning a professionally qualified accountant, and a certified Financial Risk Manager, a risk-management credential.
He holds an Executive MBA, a part-time business degree for managers, in Finance from the University of Ghana. The joining date, the qualifications and the degree match the 2022 announcement of his promotion as carried by Ghanaian media.
The Man He Would Replace
Opuni has been Fidelity Bank Ghana’s managing director since December 2018. The report puts the end of his term at 21 November 2026.
Gyan’s long service inside the bank would make this an insider succession, if the report proves right. An overlap of about six months would give the new chief executive time to settle in.
Why the Regulator’s Approval Matters
The report says the appointment needs Bank of Ghana approval. We found no report of approval yet.
If the report is right, the appointment is not final until the regulator acts. We found no date for a decision.
The wider sector is covered in our report on Ghana’s banking assets. It gives the background for anyone weighing Ghanaian banks.
What It Means for You
If you send money to Ghana, we know of no change for customers. We know of no change for customers while the appointment awaits approval.
Investors in Ghanaian banks should watch for a statement from Fidelity Bank and a decision by the Bank of Ghana. Expats who need an account can read our guide to opening a bank account in Ghana.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether the Bank of Ghana will approve the appointment. The bank has also not issued its own statement.
We do not know what Gyan would change in strategy, or how the handover would work in detail. Those points depend on confirmation.
The next steps are a statement from the bank and a decision from the regulator. Wider coverage of the country sits on our Ghana hub.
Sources: a Ghanaian business report of 9 November 2026; Fidelity Bank Ghana (fidelitybank.com.gh); Bank of Ghana (bog.gov.gh); announcement of Gyan’s 2022 promotion as carried by Ghanaian media.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the reported next managing director of Fidelity Bank Ghana?
A Ghanaian business report names Atta Yeboah Gyan, the current deputy managing director, with a start date of 21 November 2026. We found no statement from the bank.
Does the Bank of Ghana have to approve the appointment?
The report says the appointment is subject to Bank of Ghana approval. We found no report of approval yet.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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