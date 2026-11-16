GHANA · SECURITY

The Ghana Immigration Service, the state agency that guards the country’s borders, announced on Monday 16 November 2026 that it has buried Immigration Control Officer Shadrack Danso at Kyebi, a town in the Eastern Region. Danso died on Tuesday 3 November after an explosion at a checkpoint in Hamile, a border town beside Burkina Faso in Ghana’s Upper West Region, which the service believes was triggered by dynamite on a tricycle.

The service held a burial and thanksgiving service attended by his family, colleagues and other mourners. The blast also led to a curfew and an arms ban, which we covered in our earlier report.

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Key Facts Who Immigration Control Officer Shadrack Danso, buried at Kyebi in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

What The Ghana Immigration Service says he died after an explosion at a Hamile checkpoint.

When The blast was on Tuesday 3 November 2026; the burial was announced on Monday 16 November.

Toll The service says the officer and the tricycle rider died; a second officer survived.

Open The cause of the blast is not established; officials warn against concluding before findings.

Ghana’s border service has laid to rest the officer who died at Hamile, while the cause of the blast is still unexplained.

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What the Immigration Service Said

In its statement, the service described Danso as a courageous, disciplined and dedicated officer. It called his death a painful loss for the service and the country.

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Danso is survived by his wife, son, parents and five siblings, the service said. His commitment to duty, it added, exemplified the highest ideals of the service.

What Happened at Hamile

The service said on 3 November that a four-member patrol responded to an unusual sound on an unapproved route in the Hamile sector. The patrol moved to stop a man carrying a load on a tricycle, and the load exploded.

File photo, not the scene of the blast: a pedestrian crossing near a roundabout in Wa, capital of Ghana’s Upper West Region, April 2024. Photo: Cornelius Agordome / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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The service named the tricycle rider among the dead and said two officers were wounded, one of whom later died. Other reports count two civilians dead, a figure the service’s first statement did not give.

The second wounded officer, Inspector Rashad Yussif, was taken to the 37 Military Hospital, the army hospital in Accra, where Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak visited him. The minister, who heads the ministry in charge of internal security, has warned against drawing conclusions about the cause before the findings are available.

Curfew and Arms Ban After the Blast

The Interior Ministry, the government department in charge of internal security, imposed a curfew from 6pm to 5am in Hamile on 3 November. It cut the hours to 10pm to 4am on 5 November and lifted the curfew on Monday 9 November.

The ban on carrying arms and ammunition in the town remains in force. The Member of Parliament for Lambussie, a district in the Upper West Region, Prof Titus K. Beyuo, told Ghana’s Parliament on Thursday 5 November that calm had returned and asked the authorities to review and possibly lift the curfew.

Who Is Affected

The burial matters most to Danso’s family and to the border service, whose officers patrol unapproved routes between Ghana and Burkina Faso. Hamile lies in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region, where the ban on carrying arms remains in force.

What Is Not Known

No authority has said what set off the load, and no date has been given for the findings of the investigation. The service has not said on which day the burial took place.

The service’s first statement named only the rider among the civilians who died, while other reports count two. We found no official explanation of that difference.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Shadrack Danso?

Shadrack Danso was an Immigration Control Officer of the Ghana Immigration Service. He died after the blast at Hamile on Tuesday 3 November 2026, and the service has buried him at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

What caused the Hamile blast?

The cause has not been established, and the Interior Minister has warned against drawing conclusions before the findings are available. The Ghana Immigration Service says a load carried on a tricycle exploded as officers moved in.

Is the Hamile curfew still in force?

No. The Interior Minister lifted the curfew on Monday 9 November 2026, but the ban on arms and ammunition in Hamile remains.

Sources: Ghana Immigration Service, statements of 3 November and 16 November 2026; Ministry of the Interior, Ghana, curfew and arms-ban statements of 3 November, 5 November and 9 November 2026; remarks of the Interior Minister and of the Member of Parliament for Lambussie (MP Beyuo, 5 November 2026). More in our Ghana coverage.