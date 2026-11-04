Ghana Screens All Arrivals for Ebola

GHANA · HEALTH

Key Facts What is happening Ghana’s health ministry said on Tuesday 3 November that arrivals at Accra airport face Ebola screening.

Why it matters Ghana has no case; the checks are precautionary as the outbreak spreads beyond Congo.

The numbers US health authorities count 10,563 confirmed Ebola cases and 5,130 deaths as of 1 November.

Who is who Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is Ghana’s health minister; Port Health officers are airport public health inspectors.

What to watch Which airports apply the checks, which countries are covered, and whether Ghana confirms a case.

What it means for you Expect a health form and temperature check in Accra; US-bound passengers also sign a Congo attestation.

Ghana’s health ministry says every passenger arriving at Accra International Airport will face Ebola screening and a health declaration form. No Ebola case has been confirmed in Ghana.

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What Ghana Announced

Ghana’s Ministry of Health said on Tuesday 3 November that Port Health officers will screen every passenger arriving at Accra International Airport. The statement, signed by Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says the Ghana Health Service will handle follow-up.

The ministry calls the measures precautionary and says Ghana has not recorded any Ebola case. It links the rules to an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain, one of several Ebola viruses, in parts of Africa.

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How the Screening Works

Every arriving passenger gets a non-contact temperature check, and officers review the health form and travel history. Travelers must declare any visit to or transit through an Ebola-affected country in the past 21 days.

The form also asks about close contact with a suspected or confirmed patient and about taking part in funeral or burial rites. Passengers with symptoms or a risky travel history are taken aside and isolated temporarily.

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Passengers arriving from countries with ongoing transmission are monitored for up to 21 days. The Ghana Health Service contacts them, and they must stay reachable and report symptoms at once.

Hotels and conference venues must report guests from affected countries to the nearest district health directorate. They must also keep contact records of people using their facilities during those guests’ stay.

Anyone who knowingly gives false information, hides symptoms or refuses screening faces public health measures under Ghanaian law. The statement does not spell out what those measures are.

In Plain English Ebola: a severe viral disease spread by contact with the body fluids of a sick person.

a severe viral disease spread by contact with the body fluids of a sick person. Port Health officers: public health inspectors who work at airports and borders.

public health inspectors who work at airports and borders. Health declaration form: a short form where travelers list recent travel and contacts.

a short form where travelers list recent travel and contacts. CDC: the US national public health agency.

the US national public health agency. Ghana Health Service: the national agency that runs public health programs.

The Outbreak Behind the Rules

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) counts 10,563 confirmed Ebola cases and 5,130 deaths as of 1 November. The Democratic Republic of Congo accounts for 10,532 of the cases and 5,126 of the deaths.

Outside Congo, the CDC lists 20 confirmed cases in Uganda, 9 in Kenya, 1 in Nigeria and 1 in France. It reports no active cases in Uganda or France.

Ghana had already raised airport monitoring for travelers from affected areas earlier this year and again in October. The new rules extend the checks to every arriving passenger.

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What the United States Requires

From 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on 3 November, every passenger boarding an international flight to the US must sign an attestation. It states that the traveler has not been in Congo during the previous 21 days.

The order covers US citizens and residents too. Passengers who do not sign will not be allowed to board.

What It Means for US Readers

Americans flying to or through Accra should complete the health form honestly and expect a temperature check on arrival. Anyone with a fever after a trip should seek care and mention the route.

The CDC summary does not list Ghana among affected countries. Check the State Department and CDC pages before booking, because rules can change quickly.

Related Rio Times reports cover the outbreak’s death toll and its spread across borders. Background is in the Ghana explainer, the US-Ghana relations guide and the Ghana hub.

What Is Not Known

The statement does not name the countries treated as having ongoing transmission, so the list for the 21-day follow-up is unclear. It also gives no start date for the form and no count of travelers screened.

Accounts of the statement differ on whether the checks cover Accra only or all international airports. Whether Kumasi or Tamale airports apply the same rules is unconfirmed.

The ministry’s website had not posted the statement on 4 November. Details here follow Ghanaian reports that agree on its content.

What Comes Next

The ministry says it will review the measures, so the rules may change as the outbreak moves. Watch for a published list of affected countries and the official wording of the form.

The next CDC update will show whether the outbreak is spreading beyond the five countries now listed. A first confirmed case in Ghana could bring stricter checks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ghana announce on 3 November?

Ghana’s health ministry said Port Health officers will screen every arriving passenger at Accra International Airport for Ebola. Travelers must complete a health declaration form.

Has Ghana confirmed an Ebola case?

Ghana has recorded no Ebola case, the ministry says. It calls the new measures precautionary.

Who is monitored for 21 days?

Passengers arriving from countries with ongoing transmission are monitored for up to 21 days. The Ghana Health Service contacts them, and they must report symptoms.

Do hotels in Ghana have new duties?

Yes. Hotels and conference venues must report guests from affected countries to the district health directorate and keep contact records.

What must travelers to the US do?

From 3 November, passengers boarding international flights to the US must attest they were not in Congo in the past 21 days. Those who do not sign cannot board.

Sources: Ministry of Health, Ghana, press statement of 3 November 2026 (as reported in Ghana); US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ebola situation summary (data as of 1 November 2026, page updated 3 November); US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, attestation order for air travelers (accessed 4 November 2026).