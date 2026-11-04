Uganda Says Germany Pledged US$56 Million

UGANDA · AID

Key Facts What is happening Uganda’s finance ministry says talks with Germany ended in Kampala on Tuesday 3 November with a EUR 50 million (about US$56 million) grant package.

Why it matters Aid budgets are shrinking across Europe, and this is grant money, not a loan, for Ugandan power, water and farms.

The numbers EUR 30 million (about US$33.5 million) is financial cooperation and EUR 20 million (about US$22.4 million) is technical help; 70% goes to water and power.

Who is who Germany’s development ministry led its delegation; KfW is the German state development bank and GIZ its technical aid agency.

What to watch When the grant agreements are signed and which projects receive EUR 18 million (about US$20.1 million) for West Nile electricity.

What it means for you US investors and aid groups in Uganda will find a European donor funding power, water and refugee areas alongside them.

Uganda’s finance ministry says Germany has promised a EUR 50 million (about US$56 million) grant package for two years. Most of it is meant for water and electricity.

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Uganda’s finance ministry says Germany has committed EUR 50 million (about US$56 million) in grants. The money targets power, water, farms and refugees, after two days of talks that ended in Kampala on Tuesday 3 November.

For US readers, the grant shows that European money still flows to East Africa while aid budgets shrink. Uganda, a landlocked country of about 51 million people, hosts almost 1.94 million refugees, the UN refugee agency’s end-2025 count.

In Plain English — Grant Money that does not have to be repaid, so it adds nothing directly to a country’s public debt.

— Financial cooperation In German aid, funds for projects, usually channelled through KfW, the state development bank.

— Technical cooperation In German aid, expert advice and training, usually delivered by GIZ, the state development agency.

— West Nile A region of north-west Uganda that borders Congo and South Sudan and hosts many refugees.

How the Money Is Split

The ministry says EUR 30 million (about US$33.5 million) is financial cooperation and EUR 20 million (about US$22.4 million) is technical cooperation. Water and electricity take EUR 35 million (about US$39.1 million), or 70%.

Agribusiness and local economic development get EUR 10 million (about US$11.2 million). Another EUR 5 million (about US$5.6 million) goes to refugee participation and host communities.

EUR 18 million (about US$20.1 million) is set aside for electrification in West Nile. The ministry says the money is a grant, so it does not add directly to Uganda’s public debt.

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What Each Side Said

In the ministry’s account, State Minister for Finance Henry Musasizi welcomed the funding, noting that aid is under pressure across Europe. He urged German firms to invest in farming, processing and manufacturing.

Joachim Schmitt, who led Germany’s delegation from its development ministry, said the funds back Uganda’s goal of leaving least-developed-country status. German Ambassador Sigrid Sommer said the commitments guide cooperation for the next two years.

The Longer Record

In July 2020 Germany committed EUR 58.4 million (about US$65 million today) for 2021 and 2022, its Kampala embassy said. That round centred on renewable energy, agriculture, refugee-hosting areas and good governance.

The new EUR 50 million (about US$56 million) is smaller, though the two packages cover different years and priorities. Germany’s projects in Uganda run through KfW and GIZ, as they did in 2020.

At the 2022 government negotiations Germany committed EUR 68.8 million (about US$76.9 million at today’s rate), its development ministry says. Its Uganda priorities are peaceful societies, climate and energy, and farming and food systems.

What It Means for You

US investors in Ugandan power, water and farming will find a European donor funding the same sectors, which can lower project risk. US aid groups working with refugees in West Nile may see German money alongside their own.

More on the economy is in our guide to who runs Uganda’s economy. Our Kabalega airport report and the Uganda hub show other projects.

What Is Not Known

Neither the Ministry of Finance nor the German embassy had posted the agreement text when we checked on 4 November. The split and statements above come from the ministry’s account as relayed by local press, which we could not confirm elsewhere.

Only one source carries the ministry’s statement, and we could not confirm the split elsewhere. Shilling figures are left out because the Bank of Uganda rate could not be checked.

The ministry has not said when the grant agreements will be signed or when money will start to flow. The list of projects behind the West Nile electrification line is also not public.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Germany committed to Uganda?

Uganda’s Ministry of Finance says EUR 50 million, about US$56 million, in grants. Talks ended in Kampala on Tuesday 3 November.

What will the German money pay for?

Most goes to water and electricity, with smaller shares for agribusiness and refugee-hosting areas. EUR 18 million (about US$20.1 million) targets West Nile power.

Is the money a loan or a grant?

It is a grant, which does not have to be repaid. It therefore adds nothing directly to Uganda’s public debt.

What are financial and technical cooperation?

Financial cooperation funds projects, usually through KfW. Technical cooperation pays for expert advice and training, usually through GIZ.

When will Uganda receive the money?

No date has been published. Grant agreements still have to be signed.

Sources: German Embassy Kampala, “Ugandan – German Government Negotiations”, July 2020; German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Uganda country page; Uganda Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, official site; UNHCR, population statistics for Uganda, end of 2025; European Central Bank, euro reference rates, 3 November 2026; World Bank, Uganda population indicator, 2025 (euro amounts converted at the European Central Bank reference rate of 3 November 2026, US$1.1179 per euro; accessed 4 November 2026).

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