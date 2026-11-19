A candidate the electoral commission turned away has chosen a side. The pact narrows a split opposition but changes nothing on the ballot.

Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, on its island at the mouth of the Gambia River, seen from the International Space Station on 11 May 2010 (file photo). Photo: NASA astronauts, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Politics: Gambia

Kebba Madi Bojang, a presidential hopeful barred from the ballot, pledged his National Democratic Party (NDP) to opposition leader Ousainou Darboe on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The pact adds a rival’s supporters to Darboe’s coalition before The Gambia’s presidential vote.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Kebba Madi Bojang, barred NDP leader, and Ousainou Darboe, leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

What. The NDP backs Darboe’s Gambia First Coalition under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reported as signed.

When. Presidential vote on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto betting platform: Barrow 85.5%, Darboe 13.0%, challenger Talib Bensouda 0.9% (19 November 2026, 13:43 ET).

As of. 19 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.

A candidate the electoral commission turned away has chosen a side. The pact narrows a split opposition but changes nothing on the ballot.

Bojang is a former youth president of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and was expelled from it before he founded the NDP. In July 2025 he vowed “no retreat” in his bid to unseat President Barrow, and in an interview in August 2026 he called opposition unity “inevitable”.

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Barrow took power in January 2017 after beating Yahya Jammeh, the former president, and won re-election in December 2021. He promised in 2021 to introduce presidential term limits through a new constitution, but the old text still stands, and Barrow says the opposition blocked the change.

Parliament rejected a proposed constitutional reform in 2025, so Barrow, who leads an NPP-led “Grand Alliance” of parties, now seeks a third term. The opposition he faces came into the campaign divided.

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Banjul and the Barra shore at the mouth of the Gambia River, seen from above. (File photo) Photo: Forbes Johnston, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

By September the opposition had split into three coalitions: the UDP-led Gambia First, Coalition 2026 behind Talib Bensouda, the candidate of the UNITE party, and Team Gambia Grand Coalition 2026, coordinated by Halifa Sallah and Sidia Jatta. The Gambia First Coalition was already formalised by an MoU, so Bojang’s pact is a late addition, and the NDP had been listed with the Team Gambia grouping at the end of September.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which runs the vote, validated nine presidential candidacies on Saturday 14 November 2026. Of 27 nomination forms issued, 16 were filed and 7 of those were rejected, Bojang’s among them.

Also turned away were Bakusa Dukureh of the Gambian Labour Party and five independents. Those accepted include Barrow, Darboe, Bensouda and Isatou Touray, an independent and the only woman among them.

The NDP’s registration was disputed earlier in 2026, when the party contested the IEC’s account of why it was first rejected. A second dispute followed at the nomination stage, over Bojang’s secondary school qualifications.

At a news conference on 12 November the NDP said the IEC had no legal grounds to reject Bojang and that his documents were genuine. After the pact, an account of the commission’s decision said it cited a 20-year gap between his identity papers (born 15 March 1975) and school records (15 March 1995), but we have not seen the commission’s own reasons.

At the meeting the NDP formally declared support for the coalition, and NDP national president Lamin Jatta took part. Darboe called the moment a “homecoming” and said NDP members would help canvass while he toured the country.

It is not yet clear whether NDP grassroots will follow the pact. At a rally in Kerewan on 18 November, President Barrow said Darboe is old and should rest so that younger people can continue.

Bojang cannot be voted for, so his supporters must choose among the nine names the commission validated, and the pact asks them to pick Darboe. Darboe gains canvassers, yet Bensouda stays on the ballot and neither party has said how many voters the NDP can bring.

Protests over power cuts began on Monday 7 September 2026, with police using tear gas, and Barrow declared a power emergency the next day. That strain on daily life is the backdrop to a vote in which the incumbent seeks a third term.

The Gambia is a small West African state with little direct US exposure, so those affected are mainly Gambians and West Africa watchers. It tests whether an incumbent can win a third term after an unmet term-limits pledge.

The IEC calendar closes the campaign on 3 December and sets the presidential vote for Saturday 5 December. That leaves about two weeks of joint canvassing, with the opposition’s campaign promises and the election background set out earlier.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based platform with real-money bets, listed its “Gambia Presidential Election Winner” market with US$20,466 traded when read on 19 November 2026 at 13:43 ET (18:43 UTC). Barrow stood at 85.5%, Darboe at 13.0% and Bensouda at 0.9%. These prices are bets, not polls. They are shown without any link to a betting page. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why can’t Bojang run?

The electoral commission rejected his nomination, and the pact does not change that. Only the commission decides who appears on the ballot.

What does the pact change for voters?

It asks NDP supporters to back Darboe instead of a candidate of their own. It does not merge the opposition, since another challenger stays on the ballot.

Why does this vote matter abroad?

It tests whether an incumbent can win a further term under an unchanged constitution. The commission has set the vote for the first Saturday of December.

Sources: Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia (iec.gm), candidate status report of 14 November 2026 and electoral calendar 2026-2027; statements by the NDP and UDP of 12 and 18 November 2026; Polymarket market page.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error