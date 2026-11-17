The garden front of the Élysée Palace in Paris, with visitors queuing in front (file photo). Photo: Tangopaso / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Published Tuesday, 17 November, 1:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. Paris) · Source: French Interior Ministry, CGT union, Paris police prefecture, Paris administrative court

France woke up to a familiar argument: how many people actually marched? The Interior Ministry counted 146,000 demonstrators nationwide on Tuesday, while the CGT, one of the country’s biggest trade union confederations, claimed more than 500,000 in a strike day that adds to the wider France protests.

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In Paris, the police prefecture counted 28,000 marchers and the CGT said 175,000. For US readers, the gap matters because the winner of the numbers game shapes how much pressure the government feels over public pay; see also why France is protesting.

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Key Facts What. Police counted 146,000 marchers nationwide; the CGT union said over 500,000.

When. Tuesday, 17 November 2026; the Paris march began at 8 a.m. ET (2 p.m. Paris).

Paris. Police prefecture: 28,000 marchers. CGT: 175,000. Police reported calm at 11 a.m. ET (5 p.m. Paris).

Strike rate. Under 3% of state civil servants struck, against nearly 10% on 5 November.

Next. A third strike day is not yet announced; courts curbed two police measures.

This story is part of our coverage of the France protests. Why France is protesting, strike dates, curfews and the 2027 race are in our dossier. Latest: France Braces for Second Strike Day

Police and unions disagree by more than 350,000 people, and French courts handed the police two setbacks the same day.

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In plain English Public-sector unions called a national strike and march over pay and the cost of living. The police and the unions each published a crowd count, and the two numbers are far apart.

Why Two Counts Differ So Widely

Police and unions count differently, and neither number is an exact measurement. The gap says as much about method as about turnout.

No independent crowd count was available on Tuesday evening. Readers should treat both figures as claims from interested parties, not as settled fact.

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Who Called the Strike and Why

The call came from an alliance of public-sector unions: the CGT, Unsa, FSU, Solidaires, CFE-CGC and the Fédération autonome de la fonction publique, a union of civil service workers. Force Ouvrière, another major union, and the civil service branch of the CFDT, a large moderate confederation, joined them.

Marchers demanded pay rises in the civil service, recognition of the cost of living and better conditions in schools. The main Paris procession ran from Place de la Nation to Place d’Italie, two squares in the east and south of the city, starting at 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET).

Fewer Strikers Than on 5 November

Government figures showed fewer than 3% of state civil servants on strike, down from nearly 10% on 5 November, the first strike day. Those numbers cover state staff only; hospital and local-authority workers are counted separately, at 3.93% and 1.96% respectively.

Paris police said at 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET) that the situation in the Paris area was calm. A police source had earlier expected 40,000 to 80,000 people in the capital and 220,000 to 300,000 nationwide.

File photo: the Paris administrative court, which ruled against two police measures on Tuesday.

Two Court Rulings Against the Police

The Paris administrative court suspended a prefecture order banning unauthorized gatherings within 100 metres of ten high schools and five university sites. The ban had covered 16 to 20 November, and the court judged it disproportionate.

The same court annulled three measures signed by Laurent Nuñez, the interior minister, ahead of the 24 October and 1 November protests, which critics describe as house arrest. It found that the threat to public order he cited was not established.

Prosecutors in Poitiers referred to the IGPN, the national police oversight body, the case of a 19-year-old protester injured in one eye on 24 October. His family says a police grenade caused the injury.

Laurent Thines, a neurosurgeon in Besançon, has counted 105 seriously injured people over five weeks of protests and notes that no official register exists.

What It Means for US Readers

For anyone travelling to France or holding French assets, the signal is cautious: a smaller strike rate and a calm Paris evening suggest limited disruption, but the dispute over public pay is unresolved. Investors watching French politics should follow whether the government answers the pay demand, because pay is the unions’ central demand.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the unions will call a third strike day, or how the government will respond on pay. The true turnout cannot be established without an independent count.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people protested in France on 17 November?

The Interior Ministry counted 146,000 nationwide, while the CGT claimed more than 500,000. In Paris, police counted 28,000 and the CGT 175,000.

What did the courts decide?

The Paris administrative court suspended a police ban on gatherings near schools and university sites. It also annulled three measures signed by the interior minister for earlier weekend protests.

Sources: French Interior Ministry; Paris police prefecture; Paris administrative court; CGT; Poitiers prosecutor’s office.

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