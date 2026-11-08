Flávio Bolsonaro Says Trump Doubts Brazil Democracy

Aerial view of the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the avenue of federal ministries in Brasília, in a file photograph. (Photo: Ana Volpe/Agência Senado)

BRAZIL · POLITICS

Flávio Bolsonaro, the senator who lost Brazil’s presidential runoff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said on Saturday 7 November 2026 that Donald Trump is “convinced that Brazil is no longer a full democracy”. He made the remark in an interview he gave on Thursday 5 November in Aventura, a city north of Miami, Florida.

The comment matters to US readers because it suggests that a US president’s view of Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, may be shaped by the losing side’s account of the election. It lands as Washington decides how to treat a Brazilian politician who left his country after the vote and was allowed to stay in the United States.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Flávio Bolsonaro, Brazil’s defeated presidential candidate and a son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

What He says Trump believes Brazil is no longer a full democracy; no Trump statement confirms this.

Where and when Interview held in Aventura, Florida, on Thursday 5 November 2026, published on 7 November.

Counter-claim Brazil’s electoral authorities have found no irregularities in the 2026 result.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, gives 15.5% that Trump meets Flávio Bolsonaro in 2026 (8 November, 2:05 a.m. ET).

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What He Said in Florida

Bolsonaro said the United States took him in because Trump believes Brazil has slipped away from full democracy. He said that American institutions “still work”, while Brazil’s “no longer work”, and did not present evidence for that claim in the interview.

He also said Kassio Nunes Marques, the president of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (the body that runs and certifies elections), “does not know what he is talking about” when he calls the result fair. Bolsonaro said that nobody, including the court’s president, can say with 100% certainty that there was no fraud.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Brazil’s Authorities Say

The Superior Electoral Court has repeatedly called the vote fair, and Nunes Marques is a Supreme Court justice who was appointed by Flávio’s father, Jair Bolsonaro. The Organization of American States, a regional diplomatic body, sent 179 observers over the whole election cycle, its largest mission in Brazil, and said it had no doubts about the integrity of the official data.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Gilmar Mendes, a justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, answered the fraud claims on Saturday 7 November. He wrote that Brazil’s voting machines have delivered clean elections for 30 years and that the attacks are “in vain”.

The plenary of Brazil’s Federal Senate in Brasília, where Flávio Bolsonaro holds a seat. File photo. photo. Seats in the plenary of Brazil's Federal Senate, Brasília, 2024. Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Mining +3.92% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.15% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Industrials +1.99% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.98% ENEV3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Energy -1.50% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.54

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100 VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100 ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400 BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000 BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600 B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400 WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900 PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500 SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400 AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200 GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700 ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.41

+8.89% AZZA3

14.76

+4.98% RENT3

30.29

+4.20% BBAS3

17.13

+3.88% BBDC4

14.20

+3.12% VALE3

64.04

+2.19% SUZB3

53.40

+2.12% ENEV3

26.84

+1.98% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 8 Nov 2026 São Paulo Daily Brief Read →

A Flight and a Welcome

Bolsonaro, his wife and their two daughters were admitted to the United States on humanitarian grounds after he left Brazil, and Trump said he may stay as long as he wishes. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the US government was not directly involved in the senator’s movements.

Bolsonaro declined to describe how he left and said he must now sort out his immigration status. His father, Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup, under house arrest in Brasília. You can read our earlier reports on Trump’s decision to let him stay and the next steps in his US case.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the chance that Trump meets Flávio Bolsonaro in 2026 at 15.5%, with about US$207,000 traded (8 November, 2:05 a.m. ET). A second Polymarket market gives 4% that Bolsonaro returns to Brazil by 31 December 2026 and 31.5% by 31 December 2027.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For investors in Brazilian stocks and bonds, a public dispute between the US and Brazil over election legitimacy adds political risk. For Americans in Brazil, we have found no change to visa or travel rules as of 8 November. Watch for any White House statement, because a Trump comment that echoes Bolsonaro’s claim would turn a personal interview into foreign policy.

What Is Not Known

Whether Trump has said what Bolsonaro attributes to him is not known, and no White House statement has been published. Bolsonaro’s legal status in the United States, and any Brazilian request for him to return, are also unclear.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Flávio Bolsonaro Say About Trump and Brazil?

He said Trump is “convinced that Brazil is no longer a full democracy”. He gave the interview on 5 November and it was published on 7 November 2026.

Was There Fraud in Brazil’s 2026 Election?

Brazil’s electoral authorities found no irregularities. The Organization of American States said it had no doubts about the integrity of the official data.

Is Flávio Bolsonaro Allowed to Stay in the US?

Trump said he may stay as long as he wants, and the family was admitted on humanitarian grounds. His formal immigration status is not public.

Who Is Flávio Bolsonaro?

He is a Brazilian senator and a son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. He ran for president for the Liberal Party and lost the runoff to Lula.

Sources: Superior Electoral Court of Brazil (TSE) statements on the 2026 election; Organization of American States electoral observation mission, 2026; statement by Justice Gilmar Mendes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, 7 November 2026; interview with Flávio Bolsonaro published 7 November 2026; Polymarket market data, read 8 November 2026.

In depth Trump and US-Latin America policy 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy Sign up another address or choice

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.