Flávio Bolsonaro Says Trump Doubts Brazil Democracy

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Brazil Latin America

Flávio Bolsonaro Says Trump Doubts Brazil Democracy

By · · 5 min read
Aerial view of the government ministries along the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília
Aerial view of the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the avenue of federal ministries in Brasília, in a file photograph. (Photo: Ana Volpe/Agência Senado)

BRAZIL · POLITICS

Flávio Bolsonaro, the senator who lost Brazil’s presidential runoff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said on Saturday 7 November 2026 that Donald Trump is “convinced that Brazil is no longer a full democracy”. He made the remark in an interview he gave on Thursday 5 November in Aventura, a city north of Miami, Florida.

The comment matters to US readers because it suggests that a US president’s view of Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, may be shaped by the losing side’s account of the election. It lands as Washington decides how to treat a Brazilian politician who left his country after the vote and was allowed to stay in the United States.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Brazil story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Key Facts

  • Who Flávio Bolsonaro, Brazil’s defeated presidential candidate and a son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.
  • What He says Trump believes Brazil is no longer a full democracy; no Trump statement confirms this.
  • Where and when Interview held in Aventura, Florida, on Thursday 5 November 2026, published on 7 November.
  • Counter-claim Brazil’s electoral authorities have found no irregularities in the 2026 result.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, gives 15.5% that Trump meets Flávio Bolsonaro in 2026 (8 November, 2:05 a.m. ET).
  • Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What He Said in Florida

Bolsonaro said the United States took him in because Trump believes Brazil has slipped away from full democracy. He said that American institutions “still work”, while Brazil’s “no longer work”, and did not present evidence for that claim in the interview.

He also said Kassio Nunes Marques, the president of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (the body that runs and certifies elections), “does not know what he is talking about” when he calls the result fair. Bolsonaro said that nobody, including the court’s president, can say with 100% certainty that there was no fraud.

What Brazil’s Authorities Say

The Superior Electoral Court has repeatedly called the vote fair, and Nunes Marques is a Supreme Court justice who was appointed by Flávio’s father, Jair Bolsonaro. The Organization of American States, a regional diplomatic body, sent 179 observers over the whole election cycle, its largest mission in Brazil, and said it had no doubts about the integrity of the official data.

Gilmar Mendes, a justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, answered the fraud claims on Saturday 7 November. He wrote that Brazil’s voting machines have delivered clean elections for 30 years and that the attacks are “in vain”.

Empty seats in the plenary of Brazil's Federal Senate in Brasília
The plenary of Brazil’s Federal Senate in Brasília, where Flávio Bolsonaro holds a seat. File photo. photo. Seats in the plenary of Brazil's Federal Senate, Brasília, 2024. Photo: Boaventuravinicius, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 8, 2026 · 04:38

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
79% advancing

11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
-0.17%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.07%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.32
+0.03%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.92%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.15%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Industrials
+1.99%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.98%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.50%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.54
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100
VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100
ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400
BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000
BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600
B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400
WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900
PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200
GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700
ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 8 Nov 2026
São Paulo Daily Brief

Read →

A Flight and a Welcome

Bolsonaro, his wife and their two daughters were admitted to the United States on humanitarian grounds after he left Brazil, and Trump said he may stay as long as he wishes. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the US government was not directly involved in the senator’s movements.

Bolsonaro declined to describe how he left and said he must now sort out his immigration status. His father, Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup, under house arrest in Brasília. You can read our earlier reports on Trump’s decision to let him stay and the next steps in his US case.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the chance that Trump meets Flávio Bolsonaro in 2026 at 15.5%, with about US$207,000 traded (8 November, 2:05 a.m. ET). A second Polymarket market gives 4% that Bolsonaro returns to Brazil by 31 December 2026 and 31.5% by 31 December 2027.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For investors in Brazilian stocks and bonds, a public dispute between the US and Brazil over election legitimacy adds political risk. For Americans in Brazil, we have found no change to visa or travel rules as of 8 November. Watch for any White House statement, because a Trump comment that echoes Bolsonaro’s claim would turn a personal interview into foreign policy.

What Is Not Known

Whether Trump has said what Bolsonaro attributes to him is not known, and no White House statement has been published. Bolsonaro’s legal status in the United States, and any Brazilian request for him to return, are also unclear.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Flávio Bolsonaro Say About Trump and Brazil?

He said Trump is “convinced that Brazil is no longer a full democracy”. He gave the interview on 5 November and it was published on 7 November 2026.

Was There Fraud in Brazil’s 2026 Election?

Brazil’s electoral authorities found no irregularities. The Organization of American States said it had no doubts about the integrity of the official data.

Is Flávio Bolsonaro Allowed to Stay in the US?

Trump said he may stay as long as he wants, and the family was admitted on humanitarian grounds. His formal immigration status is not public.

Who Is Flávio Bolsonaro?

He is a Brazilian senator and a son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. He ran for president for the Liberal Party and lost the runoff to Lula.

Sources: Superior Electoral Court of Brazil (TSE) statements on the 2026 election; Organization of American States electoral observation mission, 2026; statement by Justice Gilmar Mendes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, 7 November 2026; interview with Flávio Bolsonaro published 7 November 2026; Polymarket market data, read 8 November 2026.

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Bolsonaro family Brazil brazil democracy Brazil election 2026 Brazil politics Flavio Bolsonaro Lula Trump TSE US-Brazil relations

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.