Flávio Bolsonaro Says Trump Doubts Brazil Democracy
BRAZIL · POLITICS
Flávio Bolsonaro, the senator who lost Brazil’s presidential runoff to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said on Saturday 7 November 2026 that Donald Trump is “convinced that Brazil is no longer a full democracy”. He made the remark in an interview he gave on Thursday 5 November in Aventura, a city north of Miami, Florida.
The comment matters to US readers because it suggests that a US president’s view of Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America, may be shaped by the losing side’s account of the election. It lands as Washington decides how to treat a Brazilian politician who left his country after the vote and was allowed to stay in the United States.
Key Facts
- Who Flávio Bolsonaro, Brazil’s defeated presidential candidate and a son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.
- What He says Trump believes Brazil is no longer a full democracy; no Trump statement confirms this.
- Where and when Interview held in Aventura, Florida, on Thursday 5 November 2026, published on 7 November.
- Counter-claim Brazil’s electoral authorities have found no irregularities in the 2026 result.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, gives 15.5% that Trump meets Flávio Bolsonaro in 2026 (8 November, 2:05 a.m. ET).
- Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
What He Said in Florida
Bolsonaro said the United States took him in because Trump believes Brazil has slipped away from full democracy. He said that American institutions “still work”, while Brazil’s “no longer work”, and did not present evidence for that claim in the interview.
He also said Kassio Nunes Marques, the president of Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (the body that runs and certifies elections), “does not know what he is talking about” when he calls the result fair. Bolsonaro said that nobody, including the court’s president, can say with 100% certainty that there was no fraud.
What Brazil’s Authorities Say
The Superior Electoral Court has repeatedly called the vote fair, and Nunes Marques is a Supreme Court justice who was appointed by Flávio’s father, Jair Bolsonaro. The Organization of American States, a regional diplomatic body, sent 179 observers over the whole election cycle, its largest mission in Brazil, and said it had no doubts about the integrity of the official data.
Gilmar Mendes, a justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, answered the fraud claims on Saturday 7 November. He wrote that Brazil’s voting machines have delivered clean elections for 30 years and that the attacks are “in vain”.
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A Flight and a Welcome
Bolsonaro, his wife and their two daughters were admitted to the United States on humanitarian grounds after he left Brazil, and Trump said he may stay as long as he wishes. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the US government was not directly involved in the senator’s movements.
Bolsonaro declined to describe how he left and said he must now sort out his immigration status. His father, Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup, under house arrest in Brasília. You can read our earlier reports on Trump’s decision to let him stay and the next steps in his US case.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the chance that Trump meets Flávio Bolsonaro in 2026 at 15.5%, with about US$207,000 traded (8 November, 2:05 a.m. ET). A second Polymarket market gives 4% that Bolsonaro returns to Brazil by 31 December 2026 and 31.5% by 31 December 2027.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
For investors in Brazilian stocks and bonds, a public dispute between the US and Brazil over election legitimacy adds political risk. For Americans in Brazil, we have found no change to visa or travel rules as of 8 November. Watch for any White House statement, because a Trump comment that echoes Bolsonaro’s claim would turn a personal interview into foreign policy.
What Is Not Known
Whether Trump has said what Bolsonaro attributes to him is not known, and no White House statement has been published. Bolsonaro’s legal status in the United States, and any Brazilian request for him to return, are also unclear.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Did Flávio Bolsonaro Say About Trump and Brazil?
He said Trump is “convinced that Brazil is no longer a full democracy”. He gave the interview on 5 November and it was published on 7 November 2026.
Was There Fraud in Brazil’s 2026 Election?
Brazil’s electoral authorities found no irregularities. The Organization of American States said it had no doubts about the integrity of the official data.
Is Flávio Bolsonaro Allowed to Stay in the US?
Trump said he may stay as long as he wants, and the family was admitted on humanitarian grounds. His formal immigration status is not public.
Who Is Flávio Bolsonaro?
He is a Brazilian senator and a son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. He ran for president for the Liberal Party and lost the runoff to Lula.
Sources: Superior Electoral Court of Brazil (TSE) statements on the 2026 election; Organization of American States electoral observation mission, 2026; statement by Justice Gilmar Mendes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, 7 November 2026; interview with Flávio Bolsonaro published 7 November 2026; Polymarket market data, read 8 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.