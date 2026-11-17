Colonial buildings near Independence Square in Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital. (Archive photo: Loek Tangel, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Suriname

Fitch Ratings, an international credit-rating agency, gave Suriname an indicative long-term rating of B- with a positive outlook on Friday 13 November 2026, the Government of Suriname said. A credit rating is a letter grade for how likely a government is to repay its debts, and B- is still below investment grade, the level seen as safe.

The news reached the public on Monday 16 November, and it is Fitch’s first new Suriname rating since it withdrew its earlier ones in 2022, according to Starnieuws, a Paramaribo news site. A positive outlook means Fitch sees a better chance of raising the grade than cutting it, as oil income is due to start in 2028.

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Key Facts Rating. Fitch gave Suriname an indicative B- long-term rating, outlook positive, on 13 November 2026.

Risks. Fitch flags limited institutional capacity and delays in reforms.

Debt. Fitch sees government debt falling from 105.3% of GDP (annual output) in 2025 to 53.7% in 2028.

Oil. Fitch expects offshore oil output from 2028 to boost the economy and public finances.

As of. 17 November 2026, 07:10 GMT.

A major rating agency has put Suriname back on its books, and the oil still to come drives the positive outlook.

What Fitch Said

Fitch forecasts that Suriname’s government debt will fall from 105.3% of GDP, the size of the economy, in 2025 to 53.7% in 2028, according to Starnieuws. It expects the budget to swing from a deficit of 3.4% of GDP in 2026 to a surplus of 1.6% in 2028, with growth of about 4% a year in 2026 and 2027.

Fitch also pointed to limited institutional capacity and delays in reforms, Starnieuws said. The framework for managing oil income, a savings fund for future generations, is not yet fully working, and the government aims to have it operational in early 2027.

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How Suriname Got Here

The new grade follows a debt crisis. Starnieuws noted that in 2021 Fitch rated Suriname RD, short for restricted default, the grade for a government that has missed some debt payments.

Another credit-rating agency, S&P Global Ratings, recently raised Suriname to B- from CCC+ with a stable outlook, the Government of Suriname said. We covered that decision in our earlier report on the S&P upgrade.

Why It Matters for US Readers

Oil is the reason for the optimism. Staatsolie, Suriname’s state oil company, said on 21 September that first oil from GranMorgu, an offshore project, is planned for 2028.

Staatsolie holds a 20% interest in GranMorgu, and its partners are TotalEnergies, a French energy company, and APA Corporation, a Houston-based US oil company. Fitch’s forecast implies debt falling by about 52 percentage points in three years (105.3% minus 53.7%), which is one signal of how lenders may view the country hosting the project.

What to Watch Next

The government aims to have its oil-income framework operational in early 2027, according to Starnieuws. First oil from GranMorgu is planned for 2028 (Staatsolie, 21 September 2026), and the Government of Suriname says mid-2028.

What Is Not Known

We could not open Fitch’s own release, so the details rest on the Government of Suriname’s summary and on Starnieuws. The government calls the rating indicative, and we could not confirm what that means for its final status.

Frequently Asked Questions

What credit rating did Fitch give Suriname?

Fitch gave Suriname an indicative long-term rating of B- with a positive outlook on 13 November 2026, the Government of Suriname said. B- is below investment grade.

Is this an upgrade?

Starnieuws describes it as Fitch’s first new rating since its earlier ones were withdrawn in 2022. It is therefore a fresh assessment, not a step up from a current grade.

Why is the outlook positive?

Fitch expects offshore oil output from 2028 to lift the economy and cut debt, according to Starnieuws. It also flags weak institutions and reform delays as risks.