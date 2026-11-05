Equatorial Guinea Signs US$750M Solar Deal

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EQUATORIAL GUINEA · ENERGY

Key Facts The country Equatorial Guinea is a small oil-producing state in Central Africa, ruled by President Teodoro Obiang.

What happened Local reports say the government signed a US$750 million contract for a 500 MWp solar plant.

The investors CMEC, a Chinese state engineering contractor, and Beijing Weineng Investment, a Chinese company, are the investors.

The promise The government says the plant would double generation capacity and create 1,500 construction jobs.

What next Site, financing terms and start date have not been published.

Local reports say Equatorial Guinea has signed a US$750 million contract to build a solar power plant of 500 megawatts-peak (MWp), the most it can produce in full sun. The reports, dated Thursday 5 November 2026, say Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue chaired the signing ceremony.

For US readers, the deal shows an oil-dependent state in Central Africa turning to solar power, with Chinese companies supplying the money and the building. Oil and gas have long dominated the economy, so a plant of this size marks a shift in energy planning.

What Happened

According to the local reports, the contract was signed by Equatorial Guinea’s finance minister and its minister of hydrocarbons, mines and electricity. The investors are China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), a Chinese state engineering contractor, and Beijing Weineng Investment Co., Ltd., a Chinese investment company.

The reports say that, under the terms, the plant would double the country’s power generation capacity and help create the conditions for industrialisation. The project also promises more than 1,500 direct construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs once the plant runs.

What the Deal Includes

The package includes a technology transfer and training programme for young Equatorial Guinean professionals. The details released so far do not include the plant’s site, the construction schedule or the date of first power.

Vice President Obiang Mangue is quoted as telling the investors they had chosen Equatorial Guinea “among so many African countries with investment opportunities.” He said the choice recognises the country’s stability, the strength of its institutions and the government’s efforts to attract private investment.

How the Talks Developed

The signing follows about two months of talks with the Chinese company. In late October 2026, Beijing Weineng presented a proposal for 500 MW of renewable energy, with 100 MW of solar in the first stage.

At that stage the parties still had to settle the financing terms, the technical features and the link to the national grid. An earlier proposal from the same company, for about US$150 million of solar plants selling power to the state utility SEGESA, was far smaller.

What It Means for You

For investors, the deal is a sign that Equatorial Guinea is courting Chinese capital for infrastructure beyond oil and gas. Because the financing terms are not public, it is too early to judge the cost to the state.

If built, the plant could ease the recurring power cuts that residents of Malabo describe. US companies working in the country should watch whether grid upgrades follow, since a plant needs a grid to deliver its power.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who will pay for the US$750 million, whether through loans, state guarantees or investor equity. The price the state utility will pay for the electricity has not been published.

The plant’s location, build time and eventual owner are also unknown. It is unclear how the signed 500 MWp plant relates to the late-October proposal, which put solar at 100 MW within 500 MW of renewable energy.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Equatorial Guinea Sign?

According to local reports, a US$750 million contract for a 500 MWp solar power plant, dated Thursday 5 November 2026. The investors are the Chinese companies CMEC and Beijing Weineng Investment.

What Does MWp Mean?

It stands for megawatt-peak, the most electricity a solar plant can produce in ideal sunlight. Over a full day, a plant delivers less than its peak.

How Many Jobs Will the Plant Create?

The project promises more than 1,500 direct jobs during construction and 300 permanent jobs once it operates. It also includes training for young Equatorial Guinean professionals.

When Will the Plant Produce Power?

No start date has been published in the details released so far. The site and the construction schedule are also unknown.

Sources: Local reports of the contract signing ceremony in Equatorial Guinea, 5 November 2026; statements by Beijing Weineng Investment on its proposal to the government, October 2026; SEGESA, Equatorial Guinea’s state electricity company, background on the power supply.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief