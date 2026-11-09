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since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
El Salvador Latin America

El Salvador Gives Overseas Voters 6 Seats

By · · 4 min read
Deputies standing with hands on chests at wooden desks in the Legislative Assembly chamber of El Salvador, with a crowded public gallery above
Members of El Salvador's Legislative Assembly standing in the chamber in 2016, a file photo that does not show the 2025 reform vote. Photo: Presidencia El Salvador / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

EL SALVADOR · ELECTIONS

Salvadorans living abroad will elect six of the 60 members of El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly on Sunday, 28 February 2027, under an electoral reform passed in May. The six seats come out of two home departments, San Salvador and La Libertad.

Key Facts

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  • What A new overseas district holds 6 of the Assembly’s 60 seats; the total stays at 60.
  • Who loses San Salvador drops from 16 seats to 11, and La Libertad from 7 to 6.
  • When The vote is Sunday, 28 February 2027, a general election for president and deputies.
  • Where The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) plans 92 overseas voting centres in 29 countries, 53 of them in the US.
  • Disputed An opposition deputy says nobody explained how the number six was calculated.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, gives Nuevas Ideas, the party of President Nayib Bukele, 96% to win the legislative vote (9 November, 1:05 a.m. ET).

How the Seats Move

The Legislative Assembly, El Salvador’s one-chamber parliament, voted on Thursday, 14 May, to change the Electoral Code, the law that sets how elections run, and press counts put the vote in favour at 57. The Assembly keeps 60 seats, so the six overseas seats must come from home departments.

San Salvador, the capital’s department, falls from 16 seats to 11. La Libertad, which lies west of the capital, falls from seven seats to six.

Aerial night view of a glowing multi-storey library building with a lit sign reading BINAES above a wide staircase, surrounded by city streets
File photo, November 2023: the National Library of El Salvador (BINAES) in San Salvador, seen from the air at night. Photo: Casa Presidencial El Salvador / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Who Can Vote Abroad

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the body that runs elections and appears in this story as the electoral court, said about 960,000 Salvadorans had an overseas address on its rolls at the end of April. Salvadorans abroad need their overseas address on their national ID card, the DUI, to be assigned a voting centre.

The TSE plans 92 voting centres in 29 countries, 53 of them in the United States. Online voting for Salvadorans abroad opens on 30 January 2027, about a month before election day.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 9, 2026 · 05:59

Bitcoin · benchmark
74,167
-0.56%
L 73,713day rangeH 75,453

-29.18% over 12 months

Market breadth · 16 names
31% advancing

5 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,108
-0.61%

Solana
86.22
-0.03%

Gold
4,103
+0.69%

USD / BRL
5.51
+0.02%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 74,167 -0.56% -29.18% 74,585 75,453 73,713 24,274,176,000
ETH 2,108 -0.61% -41.18% 2,121 2,156 2,085 13,220,633,600
SOL 86.22 -0.03% -47.57% 86.24 88.21 85.36 2,600,711,936
XRP 1.09 -1.66% -53.88% 1.11 1.12 1.08 2,523,018,496
BNB 680.55 -0.40% -31.68% 683.29 690.35 674.24 1,497,172,224
ADA 0.17 -0.65% -69.99% 0.17 0.18 0.17 215,151,152
DOGE 0.07 +0.00% -61.60% 0.07 0.07 0.07 721,455,168
AVAX 7.93 +0.14% -55.40% 7.92 8.08 7.83 221,060,464
LINK 10.36 -0.25% -34.97% 10.39 10.60 10.24 261,919,216
DOT 0.86 -0.14% -73.42% 0.86 0.88 0.85 58,129,584
LTC 50.35 +0.67% -54.31% 50.01 51.05 49.81 187,895,264
BCH 238.27 -0.06% -52.66% 238.41 242.79 236.15 160,736,928
TRX 0.32 -0.89% +8.73% 0.32 0.32 0.32 312,882,144
XLM 0.15 -0.49% -49.14% 0.15 0.15 0.14 122,305,168
HBAR 0.07 +1.32% -62.50% 0.07 0.07 0.07 46,874,620
NEAR 3.50 -1.95% +14.24% 3.57 3.65 3.46 605,822,976
ATOM 1.31 +0.80% -55.86% 1.30 1.33 1.30 28,610,088
AAVE 128.97 +2.45% -39.24% 125.89 130.66 125.73 223,174,336

Largest moves today
AAVE
128.97
+2.45%
NEAR
3.50
-1.95%
XRP
1.09
-1.66%
HBAR
0.07
+1.32%
TRX
0.32
-0.89%
ATOM
1.31
+0.80%
LTC
50.35
+0.67%
ADA
0.17
-0.65%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 0.56%, with breadth negative — 5 of 16 names higher. AAVE led, while NEAR lagged.

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Why the Number Six Is Disputed

Marcela Villatoro, a deputy for ARENA, a conservative opposition party, said no one could explain where the number six came from. Calculations cited by Villatoro and by Acción Ciudadana, a civil-society group, would give the overseas district eight seats on a population basis.

What It Means for You

Most of the planned overseas centres are in the United States, so Salvadoran-Americans are the main audience for these seats. Anyone with Salvadoran citizenship in the US should check that the DUI carries their US address before the cut-off.

Press reports put the cut-off for updating an overseas address at 29 November 2026, so confirm the exact day with the TSE. For the wider calendar, see our report on the electoral court’s call for the 2027 vote and our El Salvador coverage.

What Is Not Known

The Assembly has not published the formula behind the six overseas seats. It is also unclear how overseas ballots for the six deputies will be cast, how many candidates will run in the new district and how turnout abroad will compare with the vote at home.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gives Nuevas Ideas a 96% chance of winning the legislative election, but only about US$10,200 has been traded (9 November, 1:05 a.m. ET). A price on so little trading is a weak signal.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats do Salvadorans abroad get?

Six of the Legislative Assembly’s 60 seats go to a new overseas district. The total number of deputies stays at 60.

Which departments lose seats?

San Salvador falls from 16 seats to 11, and La Libertad from seven to six. Together they give up the six seats that go to the overseas district.

When do overseas Salvadorans vote?

Election day is Sunday, 28 February 2027. Online voting for Salvadorans abroad opens on 30 January 2027.

How do voters abroad register?

They must have their overseas address on their DUI national ID card. Press reports put the cut-off for updating it at 29 November 2026.

Sources: Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, Electoral Code reform vote of 14 May 2026; Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), tse.gob.sv, electoral calendar and overseas-voting plan; Polymarket, polymarket.com/event/el-salvador-legislative-election-winner (read 9 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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