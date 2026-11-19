Egypt used a Capitol ceremony for its late president to stress that the peace he signed with Israel, and the US partnership behind it, still matter today.

Menachem Begin, Jimmy Carter and Anwar Sadat in 1978, the year of the Camp David Accords. (White House photo by Bill Fitz-Patrick, public domain)

Politics: Egypt

The US Congress on Wednesday 18 November 2026 gave its Gold Medal, the highest civilian honour Congress itself awards, to Egypt’s late president Anwar Sadat. His son Gamal Sadat accepted it in Statuary Hall, the Capitol’s ceremonial hall, 45 years after his father was assassinated.

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President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi thanked Congress on his official social media accounts, calling it a tribute to Sadat’s legacy and to the value of peace. For US readers it is a reminder that the Egypt–Israel peace brokered in Washington still anchors a security partnership that includes US$1.375 billion in American military grant aid under the current US aid law.

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Key Facts Who. Gamal Sadat, the late president’s son, accepted the medal; Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke.

What. Congress gave Anwar Sadat its Gold Medal, under a 2018 law, for his contribution to peace.

When. Wednesday 18 November 2026, at 3 p.m. in Statuary Hall, US Capitol.

Why. Sadat’s 1978 Camp David peace talks led to the 1979 Egypt–Israel treaty.

As of. 19 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Egypt used a Capitol ceremony for its late president to stress that the peace he signed with Israel, and the US partnership behind it, still matter today.

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Why Sadat Is Honoured in Washington

Sadat took over as Egypt’s acting president in 1970 after the death of his predecessor, Gamal Abdel Nasser, and led the 1973 war against Israel, according to the findings in US Public Law 115-310. In 1977 he became the first Arab leader to visit Israel and addressed its parliament, the Knesset.

The Camp David talks hosted by US President Jimmy Carter in 1978 produced a framework for peace, and Egypt and Israel signed their treaty in March 1979. Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin shared the 1978 Nobel Peace Prize, and the same law states that the accords continue to serve US interests.

Sadat paid with his life: the law records that he was assassinated on 6 October 1981 by a member of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, a militant group. The Arab League, the regional bloc of Arab states, suspended Egypt in 1979 over the treaty and readmitted it in 1989.

Egypt’s government used the ceremony to push the message that peace is achievable when leaders have political will and courage, as Sisi put it on 18 November. Congress, for its part, wrote into its 2018 law that the treaty serves American interests.

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What Happened at the Capitol

The ceremony began at 3 p.m. Washington time, which was 10 p.m. in Cairo, in Statuary Hall, where the medal was unveiled. House Speaker Mike Johnson presented the medal, and Gamal Sadat accepted it on behalf of his father.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty led the Egyptian delegation, represented Sisi and delivered Egypt’s remarks. Egypt’s ambassador to the US, Mohamed Hamdy El Mella, and Mohamed El-Orabi, a former foreign minister who is now a senator, also attended.

The US Capitol seen from Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington. (File photo) Photo: Rio Times photo library

The medal sits in a mahogany-red case lined with navy suede and carries a portrait of Sadat with his name curved around it. Congress awards a gold medal only through a separate act for each recipient, a tradition that began in 1776 when the Continental Congress honoured George Washington.

How the Honour Came About

The medal comes from the Anwar Sadat Centennial Celebration Act, which President Donald Trump signed on Thursday 13 December 2018 as Public Law 115-310. The law, named for the 100th anniversary of Sadat’s birth in 1918, calls for a posthumous medal honouring his efforts toward comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

US Senators Ben Cardin and Orrin Hatch and Representatives Grace Meng and Chris Stewart led the bill in Congress. The campaign for it was coordinated by the Sadat Gold Medal Commission, a campaign body whose figures include Ezra Friedlander, a US public-affairs consultant, and Shafik Gabr, an Egyptian businessman.

The law names Sadat’s widow, Jehan Sadat, or, if she is unavailable, her next of kin as the recipient, together with a representative of Egypt’s government. It also lets the US Treasury sell bronze copies of the medal at cost.

What Sisi Said

In a post on 18 November, Sisi thanked Congress and called the award a tribute to Sadat’s legacy, saying peace is achievable whenever there are “political will and courage”. He urged people to call on the spirit of peace to prevent conflicts.

The post came on the day of the ceremony itself. Abdelatty represented Sisi in Washington and spoke for Egypt.

What It Means for US Readers

The Congressional Research Service, Congress’s in-house research arm, said in February 2026 that the current US aid law gives Egypt US$1.5 billion in total, of which US$1.375 billion is military grant financing. That aid has flowed to Cairo for decades alongside the peace the medal celebrates.

Congress sets that aid in its spending laws, and a medal ceremony carries no money of its own. Investors and travellers who follow Egypt can read the event as a sign of how both capitals describe their partnership.

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In Plain English

Congressional Gold Medal: the highest civilian honour Congress itself awards, created by a separate law for each recipient.

the highest civilian honour Congress itself awards, created by a separate law for each recipient. Camp David Accords: the 1978 agreements, hosted by President Carter, that led to Egypt’s peace treaty with Israel.

the 1978 agreements, hosted by President Carter, that led to Egypt’s peace treaty with Israel. Statuary Hall: the old House chamber in the Capitol, now a ceremonial hall.

the old House chamber in the Capitol, now a ceremonial hall. Foreign Military Financing: US grant money that lets a partner country buy American military equipment.

What Is Not Known

The full text of Abdelatty’s remarks was not available at the time of writing, and neither government has said whether the ceremony will lead to new talks. The law is silent on where the medal will be displayed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Congressional Gold Medal?

It is the highest civilian honour that Congress itself awards. Each medal needs its own act of Congress, a practice that began in 1776.

Why did Congress honour Anwar Sadat?

A 2018 law cites his contribution to Middle East peace, including his 1977 visit to Israel and the 1978 Camp David talks. Egypt and Israel signed their treaty in March 1979.

Who accepted the medal for Sadat?

His son Gamal Sadat accepted it at the Capitol on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty represented President Sisi.

When did the law authorising the medal pass?

President Trump signed the Anwar Sadat Centennial Celebration Act on 13 December 2018. It became Public Law 115-310.

Sources: US Public Law 115-310, Anwar Sadat Centennial Celebration Act (govinfo.gov, 13 December 2018); statement by President Sisi on his official accounts, 18 November 2026; Congressional Research Service, Egypt: Background and U.S. Relations (February 2026); Arab League decisions of 1979 and 1989 on Egypt’s membership.

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