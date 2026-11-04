Saudi-Egyptian Firms Plan US$2B Egypt Hotels

EGYPT · TOURISM & REAL ESTATE

Key Facts What is happening A Saudi-backed investor and Egyptian partners say they target about US$2 billion in Egyptian hotels and leisure.

Why it matters Egypt wants more hotel capacity and foreign currency as tourism grows; the plan covers Cairo’s Nile front.

The numbers US$2 billion across hospitality and leisure; no hotel count, rooms or timetable has been published.

Who is who Adeer International is a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Sumou Investment; MIDAR and Hassan Allam Properties are Egyptian developers.

What to watch Named hotel sites, brands and a construction timetable, and whether signed contracts follow the 2025 agreement.

What it means for you US travellers may see more Cairo hotels over time, though none are announced for opening.

A Saudi-backed investor and three partners say they aim to put about US$2 billion into Egyptian hotels and leisure. The plan dates to an agreement signed in early 2025.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Adeer International, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Sumou Investment, and its partners target about US$2 billion in Egyptian hospitality projects. Local reports say the group restated the plan at a media briefing in Cairo on Tuesday, 3 November.

The figure matches an agreement the partners signed in early 2025. For US readers, it is a sign of Gulf money moving into Egypt’s tourism and real estate.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Egypt Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

What the Partners Agreed in 2025

The developer MIDAR, Sumou Investment, Adeer International and Hassan Allam Properties signed a memorandum of understanding, which is usually not legally binding. It covers US$2 billion in hospitality and leisure projects.

MIDAR is the master developer of Mostakbal City and MADA, two new areas east of Cairo. The projects are planned along the Nile in Cairo and inside MIDAR’s cities.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Holding Nigerian bonds? Abuja seeks US$7.7B in loans” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The partners said the aim is to attract foreign currency and promote Egypt as a tourism destination. The agreement named no hotels, room numbers or dates.

Who the Partners Are

Sumou Investment is a Saudi investor, and Adeer International is its subsidiary. Both are parties to the 2025 agreement.

Hassan Allam Properties is an Egyptian property developer and a sister company of the Hassan Allam construction group. MIDAR is an Egyptian developer of new cities east of the capital.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

A Related Project Already Under Way

A developer owned partly by Adeer, Paragon Adeer, is building Sumou Boulevard in Mostakbal City, between the New Capital and Madinaty. The developer puts the total at 70 billion Egyptian pounds (about US$1.3 billion at the central bank rate of 55.34 pounds).

The developer says Minor Hotels, a hotel operator, will run a 90-key luxury hotel there, with 90 branded residences. The hotel is planned inside the wider Sumou Boulevard project.

What It Means for US Readers

Egypt’s tourism boom is covered in a Rio Times report on record tourism. More hotels would add capacity for US visitors, but only if they are built.

Investors can follow Egypt’s economy through its October business index and a World Bank financing deal. More is on the Egypt hub.

What Is Not Known

The partners have not published hotel names, locations, room counts or opening dates for the US$2 billion plan. It is also not known how the money will be split among the four partners and any lenders.

A memorandum of understanding is not a binding contract, and signed construction contracts are not confirmed. The 3 November briefing is reported by only one local source.

What Comes Next

Watch for named sites, hotel brands and a construction schedule. A government licence or a land deal would show the plan is moving.

No cabinet announcement of the plan has been found. Until one appears, the figure remains a target.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is behind the US$2 billion Egypt hotel plan?

Adeer International, Sumou Investment, MIDAR and Hassan Allam Properties. They signed a memorandum of understanding in early 2025.

What is Adeer International?

It is a subsidiary of Sumou Investment, a Saudi investor. It is also a partner in a real estate developer working in Egypt.

Where will the hotels be built?

The partners said along the Nile in Cairo and inside MIDAR’s cities east of the capital. No exact sites have been published.

Is the money committed?

The 2025 agreement is a memorandum of understanding, not a binding contract. No funding split or construction timetable has been published.

Sources: MIDAR, announcement of the US$2 billion hospitality and leisure alliance (February 2025); company release by Paragon Adeer on its partnership with Minor Hotels at Sumou Boulevard. Conversion uses US$1 = 55.34 Egyptian pounds (Central Bank of Egypt, average market rate, 3 November 2026). All accessed 4 November 2026.