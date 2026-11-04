Egypt Car Plant Due to Open Early Next Year

EGYPT · INDUSTRY & AUTOS

Key Facts What is happening Mansour Group’s car plant in 6th of October City is due to start operating in early 2027.

Why it matters Egypt wants a local car industry, including electric and hybrid models, and this is a large private bet.

The numbers The plant was announced at over US$150 million with 50,000 vehicles a year planned in the first phase.

Who is who Mansour Group is a large Egyptian family conglomerate; Mostafa Madbouly is Egypt’s prime minister.

What to watch Which models, brands and capacity the plant will make, how many will be electric, and whether the date holds.

What it means for you US buyers will not see these cars soon; the news matters for Egypt’s industry and its trade.

Egypt’s Mansour Group is building a vehicle plant outside Cairo, and a government licence puts the start of operations in early 2027. That is later than the third quarter of 2026 first announced.

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Mansour Group is building a vehicle plant in 6th of October City, near Cairo, due to start operating in early 2027. One local report says Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met group officials on 3 November and cited the first quarter.

The plant is a large private bet on Egypt’s car industry. For US readers, it shows how Egypt is courting car makers and suppliers as a regional production base.

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What Has Been Announced Before

At a meeting with the prime minister in April 2025, the group described two projects worth about US$150 million. They were a vehicle factory in New October City and a vehicle filter factory in 10th of Ramadan City.

That plan called for 50,000 vehicles a year at first, rising to 100,000, with over 45% local content. Operations were then slated for the third quarter of 2026.

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In early November 2025 the Industry Minister laid the foundation stone for the vehicle plant. The investment was put at more than US$150 million, with 6,000 to 10,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Cabinet Licence

In December 2025 Egypt’s cabinet granted a golden licence, a fast-track investment permit, to the group’s MAC for Light Transport Manufacturing. It covers 6.3 billion Egyptian pounds (about US$114 million at the central bank rate of 55.34 pounds to the dollar).

The cabinet said the complex would employ about 1,000 people and export at least half of its output. It put the start of operations in early 2027.

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The People and the Company

Sir Mohamed Mansour is the chairman of Mansour Group, a large Egyptian family conglomerate. Ankush Arora is the chief executive of its car arm, Mansour Automotive.

The group has a long partnership with General Motors, the US carmaker, whose first Egyptian factory opened in 1983. Production there began in 1985, according to an Egyptian government page.

What It Means for US Readers

The plant gives US readers a view of how Egypt wants to build cars and parts at home. A finished plant would also add to Egypt’s exports and its industrial base.

Related Rio Times reports cover Egypt’s October business index and its World Bank financing deal. More is on the Egypt hub.

What Is Not Known

The group has not published which models or brands the plant will build, or how many will be electric. It also has not explained why the opening moved from the third quarter of 2026 to early 2027.

It is not confirmed that the earlier US$150 million figure still holds, or how it relates to the 6.3 billion pound licence. Job figures differ between announcements, from about 1,000 direct jobs to as many as 10,000 direct and indirect.

The 3 November meeting and the first-quarter date come from one local report and were not found in an official cabinet statement. That report also calls the plant electric, while earlier announcements spoke of eco-friendly vehicles.

What Comes Next

Watch for the first named model and for any partner brand. The cabinet and the Industry Ministry usually report progress as construction ends.

A confirmed production start date would be the next marker. Until then early 2027 remains a target.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Mansour Group car plant?

It is in 6th of October City, near Cairo. Earlier announcements also placed it in New October City nearby.

When will the plant be finished?

The cabinet licence puts the start of operations in early 2027. In 2025 the group had planned the third quarter of 2026.

How much is being invested?

The group announced more than US$150 million in 2025. The cabinet licence covers 6.3 billion Egyptian pounds, about US$114 million.

Who runs Mansour Group?

Sir Mohamed Mansour is chairman of the Egyptian conglomerate. Ankush Arora is chief executive of its car arm, Mansour Automotive.

Sources: Egyptian Cabinet, golden licence decision (December 2025); Egyptian Cabinet and Ministry of Industry statements on the foundation stone (November 2025) and the Prime Minister’s meeting with Mansour Group (April 2025); General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, government news page on Mansour Group and General Motors (December 2021). Conversion uses US$1 = 55.34 Egyptian pounds (Central Bank of Egypt, average market rate, 3 November 2026). All accessed 4 November 2026.