Colombia Oil Giant Ecopetrol Reports Nov 10

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COLOMBIA · COMPANY RESULTS

Key Facts Date Ecopetrol publishes third-quarter results on Tuesday 10 November 2026, after markets close.

Call Management hosts a webcast on Wednesday 11 November at 9:00 a.m. New York time.

Baseline Second-quarter net profit was COP 6.06 trillion (US$1.88 billion), up 235%.

Output Oil and gas output averaged 706,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the second quarter.

Listing The shares trade in New York under the ticker EC.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Ecopetrol reports its third-quarter 2026 results on Tuesday 10 November after the market closes, the Colombian oil company said in late October. It follows a second quarter in which net profit rose 235% to COP 6.06 trillion (US$1.88 billion).

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For US readers, Ecopetrol trades in New York as EC, and its second-quarter report cites lower Permian Basin output, a US shale region. All US$ figures here use the official rate of COP 3,228.26 per US$1 for Friday 6 November.

What Ecopetrol Said About Its Last Quarter

In April to June, revenue rose 35% to COP 40.2 trillion (US$12.45 billion). EBITDA, a measure of operating cash earnings, rose 59% to COP 17.7 trillion (US$5.48 billion).

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Net profit reached COP 6.06 trillion (US$1.88 billion), against COP 1.81 trillion (US$561 million) a year earlier. The EBITDA margin was 44%, up 6.5 percentage points on the second quarter of 2025.

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Oil Output, Cash and Debt

Production averaged 706,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, 6.6% below the 755,500 of a year earlier. Ecopetrol said expected growth in Colombian crude output from fields such as Rubiales had been delayed by external factors and power supply disruptions.

Cash stood at COP 11.3 trillion (US$3.5 billion), and gross debt was 2.0 times EBITDA, 0.2 lower than a year earlier. Net profit for the first half reached COP 8.95 trillion (US$2.77 billion), up 81%.

Live Company Intelligence Ecopetrol SA ADR — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

The Fuel Price Fund That Owes Ecopetrol

The Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) is the state mechanism that bridges world fuel prices and Colombian pump prices. A 2022 Ministry of Finance statement said the government would pay the fund’s accumulated deficit.

At the end of June the fund owed Ecopetrol COP 8.0 trillion (US$2.48 billion). The company expects that balance to stay between COP 8 trillion and COP 12 trillion (US$2.48 billion to US$3.72 billion).

What the Company Has Promised

In its second-quarter letter, Ecopetrol said it remains firmly on track to achieve its annual objectives. Juan Carlos Hurtado Parra signed the letter as acting chief executive.

Oil prices drove much of the quarter, with Brent averaging US$97 a barrel in April to June and US$88 across the first half. Our oil market wrap for 5 November tracks where prices stand now.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Ecopetrol calls itself the largest company in Colombia, and it is listed in both Bogotá and New York. It produces, refines and transports oil and gas.

A barrel of oil equivalent counts gas as oil so that one output figure covers both. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a common gauge of cash profit.

What It Means for You

Holders of the New York shares will get the numbers on Tuesday evening and can hear management on Wednesday morning. Readers following Colombia can also see our reports on the congressional debate over Ecopetrol’s chief and the shooting of an Ecopetrol contractor.

Because oil prices and the exchange rate both feed the profit, a strong or weak quarter also says something about Colombia’s public finances. The peso rate used here, COP 3,228.26 per US$1, is the official rate for 6 November.

What Is Not Known

How much Ecopetrol earned from July to September, and whether the fuel fund balance moved, is answered when it publishes on Tuesday 10 November. Management can then be questioned on the call on Wednesday 11 November.

Whether production recovered from 706,000 barrels a day is the second open question. Ecopetrol’s report on 10 November is the place to find the answer.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Ecopetrol report third-quarter 2026 results?

Ecopetrol publishes its report on Tuesday 10 November 2026 after the market closes. A webcast follows on Wednesday 11 November at 9:00 in the morning, New York time.

What did Ecopetrol earn in the second quarter of 2026?

Net profit was COP 6.06 trillion (US$1.88 billion), up 235% from a year earlier. Revenue rose 35% to COP 40.2 trillion (US$12.45 billion).

Where do Ecopetrol shares trade?

Ecopetrol shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EC and on the Colombian exchange as ECOPETROL. This article is not investment advice.

What is the fuel price fund FEPC?

The Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) bridges world fuel prices and Colombian pump prices. Ecopetrol reported that it was owed COP 8.0 trillion (US$2.48 billion) at the end of June.

Sources: Ecopetrol S.A., press release announcing third-quarter 2026 results dates, 27 October 2026; Ecopetrol S.A., second-quarter and first-half 2026 results letter (Form 6-K), 2026; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, official exchange rate (TRM) via datos.gov.co, 6 November 2026; Colombian Ministry of Finance, Bulletin 17 on the fuel price fund, 20 April 2022.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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