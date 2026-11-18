Health: Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau has no known Ebola case, yet the word is in the air because a large outbreak is under way in DR Congo. We found no confirmed or suspected case there and no 2026 Ebola statement from its Ministry of Public Health as of 18 November.

DR Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, lies thousands of kilometres from Bissau and shares no border with it. The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations health agency, rated the risk low for the rest of Africa on 14 August.

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The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Union’s disease-control agency, counted 11,376 confirmed cases and 5,568 related deaths in DR Congo as of 15 November. Behind those numbers are families and health workers, and ECDC says the true toll is likely larger.

Key Facts Status. No confirmed or suspected Ebola case found in Guinea-Bissau as of 18 November 2026.

Outbreak. DR Congo had 11,376 confirmed cases and 5,568 related deaths by 15 November.

Virus. Bundibugyo virus, one of several Ebola species, has no licensed vaccine or specific treatment.

Travel. US rules bar anyone in DR Congo within 21 days from boarding US-bound flights.

As of 18 November 2026, 19:45 GMT

No case has been found in Guinea-Bissau and the outbreak is thousands of kilometres away, but this guide explains what Ebola is, what is known about this virus and what it means for you.

The Big Picture

WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on 17 May 2026, its highest alarm level. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, said on 11 November that transmission is slowing in some areas, but that new hotspots continue to emerge.

Kenya has 9 confirmed cases including 2 deaths, and its last patient left hospital on 11 November, ECDC said on 16 November. Nigeria reported one imported case on 20 October, and the patient was flown to Switzerland on 26 October, ECDC said on 16 November.

WHO rated the risk high for countries sharing a land border with DR Congo on 14 August, and low for the rest of Africa. Guinea-Bissau is not a neighbour of DR Congo, so on WHO’s rating it sits in the lower-risk group.

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What Ebola Is and How It Spreads

Ebola disease is a severe illness, and the virus in DR Congo is Bundibugyo, one of several Ebola species. WHO’s fact sheet of 24 April 2025 puts average fatality at about 50%, and 25% to 90% in past outbreaks.

It spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a sick or dead person, WHO says. People are not infectious before symptoms appear, and incubation runs from 2 to 21 days.

In plain English PHEIC stands for public health emergency of international concern. It is the highest alarm level that WHO can sound. Contact monitoring means health workers check people who met a patient for 21 days. The aim is to spot new illness early.

Symptoms and What WHO Advises

WHO lists sudden fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat as first symptoms. Vomiting, diarrhoea, rash and kidney and liver problems follow, while bleeding is less common and comes later.

WHO’s prevention points are to avoid sick or dead animals and raw bushmeat, and to avoid close contact with infected people. It also lists isolating patients, safe burials and infection control, and we add no medical advice of our own.

A container ship in the port of Bissau, file photo, 2017. (Photo: Joehawkins, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why There Is No Vaccine Yet for This Virus

ECDC said on 16 November that no licensed vaccines or specific therapeutics are available for disease caused by Bundibugyo virus. The licensed vaccine, Ervebo (made by Merck), targets the Zaire species, a different Ebola virus.

Frontline workers have been vaccinated with Ervebo in the city of Kisangani since 27 August, and a vaccine trial called TUMAINI began in Bunia, in Ituri province, on 23 October, ECDC reported. So the old line of no vaccine and no treatment is, for this virus, still true.

What Guinea-Bissau Has in Place

We found no 2026 Ebola statement from Guinea-Bissau’s Ministry of Public Health as of 18 November. What follows is history from 2022, not a 2026 announcement.

On 22 April 2022, the Africa regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO AFRO) opened an infectious disease treatment centre at the Hospital Militar Principal (Main Military Hospital) in Bissau. It also supported Ebola simulation exercises in the Bissau region and six other regions, so these steps show past preparation, not current readiness.

What It Means for US Readers and Travellers

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Ebola emergency guidance on 28 October 2026. It bars anyone, including US citizens, who was in DR Congo within 21 days from boarding a flight to the United States.

The 21-day window mirrors the longest incubation period WHO lists, so travellers are held back until symptoms could have appeared. CDC’s rules also cover Uganda and South Sudan, where US citizens must enter through designated airports and non-citizens are barred, but they do not name Guinea-Bissau or West Africa.

What to Watch

Kenya began a 42-day countdown to being declared Ebola-free after its last patient left hospital on 11 November, the WHO Director-General said that day, and Kenya’s Health Minister Aden Duale has named 23 December as the date. By our count it ends about Wednesday 23 December 2026.

The date of the next WHO Emergency Committee statement, from the expert panel that advises on the alarm level, is not confirmed. WHO recommends targeted entry screening, while ECDC said on 16 November that screening returning travellers “would not be effective in preventing introduction to Europe”.

What Is Not Known

The true size of the outbreak is not known, because ECDC said on 16 November that it is likely larger than reported. We also know of no 2026 preparedness details in Guinea-Bissau.

It is not established whether Ervebo or the trial vaccine protects against Bundibugyo. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, said on 11 November that more than 1,000 contacts had been lost to follow-up.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there Ebola in Guinea-Bissau?

We found no confirmed or suspected case as of 18 November 2026. We also found no 2026 Ebola statement from its Ministry of Public Health.

How does Ebola spread?

WHO says it spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a sick or dead person, and through contaminated objects. People are not infectious before symptoms start, according to its fact sheet of 24 April 2025.

Is there a vaccine for this outbreak?

ECDC said on 16 November that no licensed vaccine or specific treatment exists for Bundibugyo virus. Ervebo is being used and a vaccine trial called TUMAINI is under way in DR Congo.

Do US entry rules affect travellers from Guinea-Bissau?

CDC’s rules of 28 October name DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, not Guinea-Bissau. Anyone who was in DR Congo within 21 days cannot board a US-bound flight.

Related: Congo Ebola Cases Pass 11,000, Deaths 5,387 · Guinea-Bissau and Its Neighbours in West Africa · Guinea-Bissau Is Level 3 for US Travelers

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