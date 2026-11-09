Demerara Bank Profit Up 17% to US$47 Million

File photo, 2019. Georgetown at the mouth of the Demerara River.

GUYANA · BANKING

Demerara Bank Limited (DBL), a commercial bank based in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, reported profit after tax of G$9.82 billion (about US$47 million) for the year ended Wednesday 30 September 2026. That is up 16.8% from G$8.41 billion (about US$40 million) in 2025, in results made public on Sunday 8 November 2026.

Guyana’s economy is expanding quickly on offshore oil, and bank lending to businesses and households follows that growth. This article converts Guyanese dollars (G$) at about G$209 per US$, the mid-market rate on 9 November 2026, and our Guyana news hub carries wider coverage.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business & Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who: Demerara Bank Limited, a commercial bank in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital.

Profit: Profit after tax G$9.82 billion (about US$47 million), up 16.8% in the year to 30 September 2026.

Growth: Loans up 26% to G$158.51 billion (about US$758 million); deposits up 27.6%.

Assets: Total group assets (the bank and its subsidiaries) reached G$307.36 billion (about US$1.47 billion), up 26.8%.

Loan quality: Zero non-performing loans (loans where borrowers stopped paying) for the fifth consecutive year.

Earnings and Dividend

Profit before tax rose about 21% to G$13.36 billion (about US$64 million), from G$11.07 billion the year before. Profit after tax grew more slowly, by 16.8%, to G$9.82 billion (about US$47 million).

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The board met on Wednesday 21 October 2026 and recommended a final dividend, the last payment of the year, of G$3.75 per share (under 2 US cents). The total for the year, including a G$1.00 interim payment already made, is G$4.75 per share (just over 2 US cents), up 18.8% from G$4.00 (about 2 US cents) paid in 2025.

File photo, 2009. A street in Georgetown, Guyana's capital, with St George's Cathedral in the background. Photo: Ambika, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Guyana economy Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Lending and Deposits Growth

Loans and advances reached G$158.51 billion (about US$758 million), up 26% from G$126.02 billion (about US$603 million). That is an increase of G$32.49 billion (about US$155 million) in one year.

The bank says industry lending outside DBL grew about 15% this year, against 26% for DBL. Customer deposits rose 27.6% to G$265.53 billion (about US$1.27 billion), from G$208.15 billion (about US$996 million) in 2025.

In Plain English Non-performing loan: A loan where the borrower has stopped paying. Return on average assets: Annual profit as a share of everything the bank owns, averaged over the year. Profit after tax: What the bank keeps once it has paid its corporate taxes.

Assets, Returns and Loan Quality

Total group assets rose 26.8% to G$307.36 billion (about US$1.47 billion), passing G$300 billion (about US$1.44 billion) for the first time, the bank says. Return on average assets was 3.6%.

The bank reports zero non-performing loans for the fifth consecutive year. Those are loans where borrowers have stopped paying.

For background on the country behind these numbers, see our Guyana economy guide. Our Guyana explainer covers the oil boom and the politics.

What It Means for You

For US investors, the results are a data point on how quickly one Guyanese bank is growing alongside the oil-driven economy. The facts we have cover a single lender, so they say little about the wider banking sector.

Energy watchers can read the lending figures as one sign that Guyana’s oil-driven growth is feeding into credit for businesses and households. The bank’s own comparison, 26% growth against about 15% for the rest of the industry, is worth tracking in future results.

What Is Not Known

We have not seen the full audited statements or the bank’s own release, and its website had not posted the results when we checked on 9 November 2026. The figures come from the bank’s published results as carried by Guyanese media.

The industry growth comparison is the bank’s own statement, and we cannot confirm it independently. A breakdown of profit by income line is not in the figures we have.

Guyana’s lending market is growing fast, and DBL says it is growing faster than its peers. The next annual results will show whether that gap holds.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Demerara Bank make?

Profit after tax was G$9.82 billion (about US$47 million) for the year ended Wednesday 30 September 2026. That is up 16.8% from 2025.

How fast is its lending growing?

Loans and advances rose 26% to G$158.51 billion (about US$758 million). The bank says industry lending outside DBL grew about 15%.

Does Demerara Bank have bad loans?

It reports zero non-performing loans, meaning loans where borrowers have stopped paying, for the fifth consecutive year.

What dividend did the bank propose?

The board recommended a final dividend of G$3.75 per share (under 2 US cents), subject to shareholder approval. With the G$1.00 interim payment, the total for the year is G$4.75 per share (just over 2 US cents), up 18.8%.

Sources: Demerara Bank Limited results for the year ended 30 September 2026, as reported in Guyanese media on 8 November 2026; Guyana Stock Exchange (the Georgetown exchange where the bank’s shares are listed), notice of the 21 October 2026 board meeting and dividend, guyanastockexchangeinc.com; exchange rate of about G$209 per US$ (mid-market, 9 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →