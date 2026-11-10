Costa Rica Court Reportedly Jails Gang Boss

Costa Rica: Crime and Courts

A court in Costa Rica’s Caribbean port city has reportedly ordered a year in custody for five suspected gang members and freed 25 others. Pretrial detention is custody before trial, not a verdict.

A judge in Limón, Costa Rica’s main Caribbean port city, has reportedly sent the alleged leader of a criminal group linked to container and fuel theft to a year of pretrial detention. The ruling, which we could not confirm from a court statement, also freed 25 other defendants.

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Limón sits beside the Port of Moín, a major Caribbean container port. Our guide to who runs Costa Rica’s economy explains why trade corridors like this matter.

Key Facts Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

What. The Limón criminal court reportedly ordered a year of pretrial detention (custody before trial) for five suspects in the Portus case, a Limón organised-crime investigation.

Freed. The same ruling reportedly freed 25 other defendants; one must sign in monthly at the prosecutor’s office.

Status. Pretrial detention is not a conviction; no trial date and no prosecutor appeal have been reported.

Next. Detention runs to Saturday 9 October 2027 unless the court changes it.

What the Court Reportedly Decided

The Limón criminal court reportedly ordered pretrial detention (prisión preventiva) for five suspects in a ruling reported on Monday 9 November 2026. The order runs for one year, until 9 October 2027.

The five are led, according to the reports, by a man surnamed Delgado Sandí and known as Chon. The other four are Blandón Granja, Vivas Brenes, Johnson Downs and Zúñiga Marín, and the judge is not named.

In Plain English The OIJ is Costa Rica’s judicial investigation police, the detective force that works with prosecutors. Pretrial detention is custody before trial, and it is not a verdict.

File photo, not from the case. A street beside the market in the port city of Limón, on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast. Photo: Balou46, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Walked Free

The same ruling freed 25 other defendants, partly accepting defence claims of procedural defects. Twenty-four of them left with no new restriction in this case, although anyone under measures in linked cases must keep complying.

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Among them are Fonseca Bermúdez, alias Topo, Vargas Marín, alias Salchichón, and Salas González, alias Pinocho. The 25th, Brown Ramos, was freed on conditions.

Brown Ramos must sign once a month, on the 30th, at the Limón prosecutor’s office. The conditions run from 9 November 2026 to 9 November 2027.

How the Case Began

On Friday 9 October 2026 the OIJ carried out 80 raids (allanamientos) in the Limón area and elsewhere in Costa Rica, detaining Chon, Salchichón and others. Officers seized firearms, cash and vehicles, and 22 people were reported detained that day.

Michael Soto, interim director of the OIJ, linked the structure to at least 11 container thefts, to siphoning fuel from the pipeline of Recope, the state refiner, and to two homicides. The goods stolen included tuna, cleaning products and meat, and these are allegations, not convictions.

The Homicide in the File

One homicide in the prosecutors’ file is that of Esther Nohemi Aráuz Salmerón, a mother of four minors, killed on Saturday 27 December 2025 at a food stand in Limón. Investigators link her death to the group, which is an allegation, and a raid in a fuel-theft inquiry had taken place four days earlier, on Tuesday 23 December 2025.

What Is Not Known

The judge’s reasons for freeing 25 defendants, beyond procedural defects, have not been published. We also do not know whether prosecutors will appeal.

No trial date has been reported. We could not read a court statement, so the ruling remains reported, not confirmed.

Why It Matters

Container theft hits shippers directly, so a case against an alleged theft network bears on the safety of the route through Moín. At stake is whether prosecutors can hold a network that investigators say reached from a fuel pipeline to port cargo.

S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency, affirmed Costa Rica’s sovereign rating at BB with a stable outlook in July 2026. No market-moving figure bears on this ruling.

What to Watch Next

No next hearing date has been reported, and detention runs to Saturday 9 October 2027. Watch for an appeal by prosecutors, which has not been reported.

What It Means for You

If you ship goods through Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, the case is a reminder that cargo and fuel theft is an active concern around Moín and Limón. We found no report of a change to port operations or trade rules.

For wider context, see our Costa Rica news page. Our earlier report on a separate Costa Rican drug-money arrest covers a different criminal case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Portus case?

Portus is the name of the case against an alleged gang in Limón, which investigators link to container theft, fuel siphoning and homicide. The OIJ carried out 80 raids on Friday 9 October 2026.

Who is alias Chon?

He is a man surnamed Delgado Sandí, presented as the leader of the group. He was detained in the October raids and, in the reported ruling, received a year of pretrial detention.

Does pretrial detention mean the suspects are guilty?

No. Pretrial detention keeps a suspect in custody while a case is prepared, and no court has convicted anyone here.

Why were 25 defendants freed?

The ruling partly accepted defence claims of procedural defects. The judge’s fuller reasoning has not been published, and no appeal by prosecutors has been reported.

Sources: Ruling of the Limón criminal court, 9 November 2026 (reported, not confirmed); OIJ statements on the raids of 9 October 2026; prosecutors’ file as described. Context: S&P Global Ratings sovereign rating of Costa Rica, July 2026.