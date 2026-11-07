Copper Fund Rises 0.83% as Chile Output Falls | Copper Wrap, Nov 6

File photo. Tower A of the Torres Carlos Antúnez apartment complex in Providencia, Santiago, Chile, 2018. Photo: Thorstenbroda, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts Copper bounced, but the slide is deep: the copper-tracking fund CPER rose +0.83% on Friday, November 6, 2026, yet it is still 9.1% below its 22 September high and down 6.55% over 20 sessions.

the copper-tracking fund CPER rose +0.83% on Friday, November 6, 2026, yet it is still 9.1% below its 22 September high and down 6.55% over 20 sessions. Miners fell harder than the metal: Freeport-McMoRan (a US copper miner) is 25.6% below its 25 August high and Southern Copper (a Mexico- and Peru-focused miner) 23.1% below the same peak, so shares are punishing the sector more than the metal.

Freeport-McMoRan (a US copper miner) is 25.6% below its 25 August high and Southern Copper (a Mexico- and Peru-focused miner) 23.1% below the same peak, so shares are punishing the sector more than the metal. Chile is shrinking the supply: Chile’s copper commission, Cochilco, now sees 2026 output falling 8.4% to 4.94 million tonnes.

Chile’s copper commission, Cochilco, now sees 2026 output falling 8.4% to 4.94 million tonnes. Chile expects a partial recovery in 2027 : Cochilco, Chile’s state copper commission, sees output rising to 5.08 million tonnes in 2027 after this year’s fall.

: Cochilco, Chile’s state copper commission, sees output rising to 5.08 million tonnes in 2027 after this year’s fall. Fear, not copper, set the tone: the VIX fear gauge rose 32.03% over five sessions before easing on Friday, and the S&P 500 lost 2.68% over the same stretch.

the VIX fear gauge rose 32.03% over five sessions before easing on Friday, and the S&P 500 lost 2.68% over the same stretch. History leans slightly kind: after 47 earlier falls of this size in our records, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 29 cases, but the worst case lost 16.2%.

Today’s Focus Copper rose on Friday, November 6, 2026, but only after a hard month. The copper-tracking fund closed at US$37.67, up +0.83%, and it remains 9.1% below its 22 September high. The two big listed producers did better on the day. Freeport-McMoRan gained +2.63% and Southern Copper +1.14%, though both are still almost a fifth lower than 20 sessions ago. The pressure came from nervous markets and soft Chinese buying. The cushion is a shrinking supply of the metal from Chile, the world’s largest producer. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Copper is being pulled between fearful investors and a supply squeeze at the mines, and the miners’ shares are swinging far more than the metal itself.

01 The session in one read

Copper ended Friday, November 6, 2026 with a small win after weeks of losses. The fund that tracks copper futures, which are contracts to buy the metal at a set price on a later date, rose +0.83%.

It is a fund, not the metal’s own spot price, so it moves with futures traders’ mood as much as with the physical market. The headline for a newcomer is simple: a nervous market sold copper hard, and Friday was the first sign of buyers returning.

Assessment — A bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM Friday looks like relief after a rough fortnight, not a turn: the fund is down 3.39% over five sessions and has only one up day in a row. The supply story gives the metal a floor, while the weak Chinese buying and market jitters cap the rebound. The variable to watch is whether Chinese buyers return once prices stop falling.

Copper — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The miners moved more than the metal, which is normal because their shares carry debt, costs and investor fear on top of the copper price. Freeport-McMoRan, the American group with big mines in Indonesia, the US and Peru, rose +2.63%.

Southern Copper, the Mexican-controlled producer with its main mines in Peru and Mexico, gained +1.14%. Both are about 19% lower than 20 sessions ago, so Friday repaired only a small part of the damage.

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$37.67 +0.83% Southern Copper US$167.27 +1.14% Freeport-McMoRan US$59.42 +2.63%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-06. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45 +1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% USD / MXN 18.60 -0.84% USD / CLP 975.74 +0.00% USD / COP 3,240 +0.03% USD / ARS 1,545 +0.00% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 168,498.45 +1.39% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,393.57 +0.43% S&P IPSA Chile 10,536.40 +0.68% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,485.26 +0.03% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% — 10,465.25 10,617 10,511 — IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% +13.16% 71,087.56 71,469 70,635 145,640,378 MERVAL 2,848,945 — -4.19% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,485.26 +0.03% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — EUR/BRL 6.13 +0.07% -0.35% 6.13 6.17 6.12 — USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% +0.04% 18.76 18.81 18.57 — USD/CLP 975.74 +0.00% +3.43% 975.74 975.74 975.74 — USD/COP 3,240 +0.03% -15.48% 3,238 3,240 3,240 — USD/PEN 3.44 -0.15% +3.80% 3.45 3.46 3.42 — USD/ARS 1,545 +0.00% +6.50% 1,545 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% +2.73% 38.95 40.31 40.22 — USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% -8.70% 5,875 6,358 6,358 — USD/BOB 11.81 +0.40% +75.39% 11.76 11.92 11.81 — USD/DOP 60.56 +0.43% -5.45% 60.30 60.59 59.79 — USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% -8.45% 439.97 449.63 448.27 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% +2.07% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,358 +8.23% USD/UYU 40.31 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.24% USD/CRC 448.27 +1.89% IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% USD/MXN 18.60 -0.84% IPSA 10,536.40 +0.68% IPC MEX 71,393.57 +0.43% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 7, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first cause, and the heaviest, was fear across markets. The S&P 500 fell 2.68% over five sessions before rising +0.83%-style relief of 0.31% on Friday to 7,377, and the VIX, a measure of expected stock-market swings, jumped 32.03% in five sessions before dropping 9.01% on Friday to 25.64. Copper trades as a barometer of global growth, so it sells off when investors cut risk. Analysts also pointed to jitters around the American midterm elections. Confidence: high.

The second cause is China, the world’s largest copper buyer. Metals analysts in Shanghai also described high premiums and weak end-use demand, meaning factories balked at paying up. Confidence: medium.

The usual drivers sent mixed signals. The dollar index rose 0.72% to 102.28, which normally weighs on copper because it makes the metal dearer for non-American buyers, yet copper still rose. Ten-year Treasury yields were flat on the day at 4.84%, after falling 10 basis points over five sessions. Goldman Sachs cut its year-end gold forecast as the Federal Reserve turned more hawkish, meaning more worried about inflation than growth, and that same mood hurts copper. The best-supported reading is that Friday was a bounce from oversold levels, and we hold it with medium confidence.

04 The trend behind it

The fund hit its 12-month high of 41.43 on 22 September and has lost 5.5% over 60 sessions. It sits 22.8% above its 12-month low of 30.67 from 7 November 2025, so the year-long gain is still large.

The miners tell a harsher story. Freeport-McMoRan (a US copper miner) is 25.6% below its 25 August peak of 79.91 and Southern Copper is 23.1% below its peak of 217.52 from the same day. This looks like a continuation of an autumn correction, not a new phase.

History offers a mild comfort, though it is not a forecast. After 47 earlier falls of this size in our own price records, the copper fund was higher 20 sessions later in 29 cases, or 62%, with a median gain of 2.1%. The worst case lost 16.2%, and Southern Copper rose in 12 of 18 comparable cases while Freeport-McMoRan rose in only 20 of 38.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile and Peru together supply a large share of the world’s copper, so the metal sets their budgets and their currencies. Cochilco now expects Chile’s 2026 output to fall 8.4% to 4.94 million tonnes, with a rebound of about 3% to 5.08 million in 2027. Peru produced about 2.7 million tonnes in 2025 and Cochilco expects growth of only 0.5% this year.

Fewer tonnes at a weaker price is the worst mix for the Chilean and Peruvian treasuries, which rely on mining taxes and royalties. Cochilco has also raised its 2026 average price forecast to US$6.18 per pound, which softens the blow for the year as a whole.

For Mexico, Southern Copper is the direct stake. Its shares are 19.25% lower over 20 sessions, which weighs on Mexican mining stocks and on investors in local pension and index funds that hold it.

06 The names to watch

Freeport-McMoRan is the most sensitive big name, with a 12-month low of 38.65 and a fall of 19.36% over 20 sessions. Its shares swing hardest when copper does, so it is the quickest read on investor mood.

Southern Copper looks steadier because it owns some of the world’s biggest reserves, and its 12-month low of 115.34 is well below Friday’s close. Investors who prefer the metal itself over shares can use the copper-tracking fund, but they should remember it follows futures prices and not the spot price.

07 What would end it

The slide ends if fear fades and Chinese buyers return. Watch the fund against its 22 September high of 41.43 as resistance, and the 12-month low of 30.67 as the distant floor.

The next signals are China’s monthly trade data in the coming days, any Cochilco update on Chilean output, and the Federal Reserve’s December meeting. A calmer VIX would help copper, and a softer dollar would help it further. A harder Fed or a fresh Chinese slowdown would send it back down.

08 What to watch

China imports: Monthly Chinese trade data will show whether buyers are returning after weak concentrate purchases.

Monthly Chinese trade data will show whether buyers are returning after weak concentrate purchases. Chile output: Cochilco updates on whether 2026 output really falls 8.4% to 4.94 million tonnes.

Cochilco updates on whether 2026 output really falls 8.4% to 4.94 million tonnes. Fear gauge: The VIX at 25.64 is the quickest read on whether copper’s bounce can last.

The VIX at 25.64 is the quickest read on whether copper’s bounce can last. Federal Reserve: The December meeting and the dollar index at 102.28 will shape the copper price and the miners’ shares.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper rise on Friday after falling for weeks?

Buyers stepped in after a sharp slide and fear in markets eased, with the VIX dropping 9.01% on the day. Supply worries in Chile also gave the metal a floor.

Does CPER show the actual copper price?

No. It tracks copper futures, which are contracts for later delivery, so it can differ from the spot price paid for metal today.

Why does copper matter to Chile and Peru?

They are the world’s first and second largest producers, so the metal drives their export income, tax revenue and currencies.

Is the slide over?

Not yet. The fund is still down 6.55% over 20 sessions, and a lasting recovery needs calmer markets and renewed Chinese buying.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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