Viña Concha y Toro, a major Chilean wine company, will stop selling Miller beer in Chile on 1 December 2026. The company told the market that its distribution subsidiary, VCT Chile, is ending the business because the commercial relationship for the brand was rescinded.

Chilean business media report that Cervecera CCU Chile Limitada, the local arm of the Chilean brewer CCU, will become the exclusive distributor of Miller Genuine Draft from the same day. We could not find a CCU or Molson Coors document that confirms this, so we treat it as reported and not confirmed.

Molson Coors, the US brewer that owns the Miller brands, is the other party behind the story. Neither it nor CCU has published terms that we could open.

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Key Facts Who. Viña Concha y Toro, through its unit VCT Chile, stops distributing Miller in Chile.

When. From Tuesday 1 December 2026.

Why. Concha y Toro cites the rescission (cancellation) of its commercial relationship for the brand.

Next. CCU is reported as the new exclusive distributor; we found no company document confirming it.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A cancelled contract changes the distributor of one imported beer brand in two weeks. Who takes over is reported but not yet confirmed in a company document.

What Concha y Toro Told the Market

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. published a short notice headed information of interest to the market, which its investor page lists with the date 16 November 2026. It says that from 1 December 2026 its subsidiary VCT Chile will stop distributing products of the Miller brand in Chile.

The notice gives one reason: the rescission of the existing commercial relationship for distributing the brand in the country. It does not say who ended the contract, what the brand was worth to the company or who will take over.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A Tottus supermarket (a retail chain) in Vitacura, Santiago, Chile. File photo; beer brands such as Miller reach shoppers through retailers like this. Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What Is Reported About CCU

Chilean business media report that Molson Coors International, the unit of the US brewer that owns the Miller brands, named Cervecera CCU Chile Limitada as official and exclusive distributor of Miller Genuine Draft (one of the Miller beer brands) across Chile from 1 December. The reports describe a letter that CCU sent to large customers, retailers and partners, dated 2 November, promising further operating details for an orderly transition.

We could not open that letter or find a stock-exchange notice from CCU on the appointment. The CCU side of the story therefore rests on those reports alone.

A Relationship That Already Exists

CCU and Molson Coors are not new partners: in 2015 Molson Coors announced a partnership with CCU to bring two Coors brands to Chile. That history makes a Miller appointment plausible, but it is not evidence that one has been made.

What It Means for You

Investors who follow CCU or Concha y Toro find no number in the notice: neither company has stated the value of the Miller business. Nothing in Concha y Toro’s text says that Miller will leave Chilean shelves, only that its distributor changes on 1 December.

What Is Not Known

We do not know which side ended the contract, what terms CCU would have, or whether prices or shelf space will change. We also could not confirm the appointment of CCU in any document from CCU or Molson Coors.

Context: our chile religion explained guide.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Concha y Toro announce?

Its subsidiary VCT Chile will stop distributing Miller beer in Chile from 1 December 2026. The notice cites the rescission of the existing commercial relationship for the brand.

Who will distribute Miller in Chile after 1 December?

Chilean business media report that CCU has been named exclusive distributor of Miller Genuine Draft. We could not confirm that in a document from CCU or Molson Coors.

Is Miller leaving Chile?

Nothing in Concha y Toro’s notice says so. It concerns who distributes the brand, not whether the brand stays on sale.

What links CCU and Molson Coors?

In 2015 Molson Coors announced a partnership with CCU to bring two Coors brands to Chile. Concha y Toro’s notice mentions neither company.

Sources

Sources: Viña Concha y Toro S.A., “Información de interés para el mercado”, investor page, listed 16 November 2026: vinacyt.com notice. Molson Coors, 2015 press release on the CCU partnership for Coors brands in Chile: ir.molsoncoors.com.