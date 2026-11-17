Colombia: Politics

Fecode, Colombia’s national teachers’ union, will join a national strike on Thursday 19 November 2026, according to Blu Radio, a Colombian radio network. The Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT, a union confederation) called the strike against the government’s Ley de Rescate Económico (Economic Rescue Law), a tax bill.

For readers in the United States, the strike is a test of public support for Colombia’s tax plans. The bill would raise sales tax on some goods and health contributions for some workers.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Strike Fecode joins a national strike on Thursday 19 November 2026, called by the CUT union confederation.

Sales tax VAT (value-added tax, a sales tax) would rise from 5% to 19% on some goods.

Health Health contributions would rise from 4% to 8% for some workers.

Unknown Whether the government changed the bill since the strike call is not confirmed.

As of 17 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

Colombia’s teachers are joining a national strike on Thursday against a tax bill that would raise sales tax and health contributions. The strike was called by the CUT union confederation.

Cali, Colombia, seen from the Mirador de Belalcázar. Photo by Gersonparra11, 2013, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Big Picture

The Ley de Rescate Económico would raise VAT from 5% to 19% on some goods, according to Blu Radio on 4 November 2026. It would also lift health contributions for some workers from 4% to 8%, according to the same report.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on VAT (Colombia) Email address Follow

The CUT called the strike, and Blu Radio reported that Fecode confirmed it would join. The Pacto Histórico, the governing left-wing coalition, backed the call on 12 November, according to Asuntos Legales, a Colombian legal news site.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What We Know

Marches are planned for Thursday 19 November in Bogotá. Blu Radio reported on 4 November four gathering points: Calle 26, La Sevillana, Parque Nacional and one in the north of the city.

The strike is aimed at the tax bill and its two main changes, higher sales tax and higher health contributions. Fecode’s decision to join gives the call the weight of the country’s national teachers’ union.

Why It Matters

A strike backed by teachers and a left-wing coalition shows how much public resistance the tax bill faces. For investors and companies with exposure to Colombia, that resistance is a sign of how contested the government’s tax plans are.

A higher sales tax and higher health contributions would affect household spending and workers’ take-home pay. The strike gives those groups a visible way to respond.

What to Watch

The strike takes place on Thursday 19 November 2026. The CUT confederation called it, and Fecode will take part.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm whether the government changed the tax bill after the strike was called. We also could not confirm how many teachers will strike.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Fecode strike?

Fecode will join the national strike on Thursday 19 November 2026. The CUT union confederation called it, according to Blu Radio.

What does the tax bill change?

It would raise VAT from 5% to 19% on some goods and health contributions from 4% to 8%, according to Blu Radio on 4 November 2026.

How many teachers will strike?

We could not confirm how many teachers will take part. We also could not confirm whether the government changed the bill after the strike was called.

Sources: Blu Radio, 4 Nov 2026 · Asuntos Legales, 12 Nov 2026