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Economy: Colombia

Colombia’s financial regulator called on insurers on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to speed up damage valuations and claim payouts after the earthquake of 10 August. The regulator, the Superintendencia Financiera (Superfinanciera), is the state body that supervises banks and insurers.

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By 6 November insurers had paid COP 1.43 trillion (Colombian pesos; about US$432 million), against 103,833 claims filed, at the official TRM of 3,309.55 pesos per dollar on 18 November. The TRM is the official daily market rate; for readers abroad, the total shows how much quake cover still awaits payment.

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Key Facts What. Regulator wants faster payouts; insurers had paid COP 1.43 trillion (US$432 million) by 6 November; 103,833 claims were filed.

Numbers. At the 30 October cut-off, payouts were COP 1.26 trillion (US$381 million) on 102,923 claims.

What next. Insurers must pay within one month of a proven claim.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

Colombia’s insurance supervisor wants earthquake claims paid faster, and the latest tally shows about US$432 million paid while insurers have set aside far more.

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What Happened

The Superfinanciera said on 18 November that insurers must pay within one month once a claim is proven, stop demanding unrelated documents, and drop delaying tactics, in Carta Circular 78. It warned that insurers could lose their licence for the affected line and that officials who tolerated breaches could be sanctioned.

Insurers have paid COP 1.43 trillion (about US$432 million) with 103,833 claims filed, a tally dated 6 November. The rate used, 3,309.55 pesos per dollar for 18 November, comes from the open data portal datos.gov.co.

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The previous tally covered the period to 30 October, according to Fasecolda, Colombia’s insurers’ association. It showed COP 1.26 trillion (US$381 million at the same rate) paid on 102,923 claims.

Since then, payouts have risen by about COP 170 billion (US$51 million) and claims by about 910. These totals come from different reports, so the gap is only a guide.

The earthquake struck at 7:34 a.m. on Monday 10 August 2026 near San José del Palmar, in Colombia’s Chocó department. The Servicio Geológico Colombiano (SGC), the state geological survey, measured magnitude 7.4 at a depth of 103 kilometres.

Bogotá skyline, where the Superfinanciera has its headquarters. File photo.

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The Big Picture

The Superfinanciera has pressed the sector before. On 13 August, three days after the quake, it issued Carta Circular 54 of 2026, reminding supervised firms to apply its Quejas Exprés (express complaints) procedure for disaster victims.

That circular is addressed to all supervised entities, not only insurers. It was issued three days after the quake.

Insurance reaches a minority of homes. Fasecolda, the insurers’ association, estimates that only 9.3% of Colombian homes had any home insurance in March 2026.

Gustavo Morales, Fasecolda’s president, said in August that many damaged buildings had no earthquake cover. We found no sourced figure that compares Colombia’s earthquake-insurance take-up with other Andean countries.

The SGC says the quake is the third-largest in Colombia’s history, according to its director, Julio Fierro Morales. That ranking is the survey’s own assessment.

Why It Matters

Reserves are the money insurers set aside for claims they expect to pay. Fasecolda’s report for 30 October put reserves at about COP 7.1 trillion (US$2.15 billion), so the COP 1.26 trillion paid by then was about 18%.

Payouts matter because owners cannot rebuild until an adjuster values the damage and the insurer pays. Reserves are largest in Valle del Cauca, the department around Cali, followed by Risaralda, where Pereira stands, according to Fasecolda.

For US readers with property, suppliers or staff in those cities, slow payouts can delay repairs and the reopening of businesses. Insurance is one stream of money among several, alongside Colombia’s earthquake fund and the cost of rebuilding.

What to Watch

We could not confirm dated checkpoints from an official calendar for the regulator’s next steps. Fasecolda issues numbered claim reports, with report 12 covering the period to 30 October, so its next tally will show whether payouts keep rising past COP 1.43 trillion (US$432 million).

What Is Not Known

We could not open the full text of Carta Circular 78 on the regulator’s website, so its wording rests on the published summary. The cut-off of the COP 1.43 trillion tally was 6 November.

No primary source we found gives the share of the total quake loss that was insured. That share therefore remains open.

What It Means for You

For investors, the payout pace is a gauge of how fast rebuilding money turns into spending around Cali and Pereira. For owners with business ties there, the first check is whether a policy covers earthquakes, since only 9.3% of homes had any home insurance in March 2026.

Claims keep arriving, with 553 new ones in the week to 30 October. Faster valuation, the step the regulator singled out, would show first in the claim tallies we follow in our Colombia news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colombia’s regulator demand on 18 November?

In Carta Circular 78 the Superfinanciera told insurers to pay within one month once a claim is proven and to stop demanding unnecessary documents. It warned that insurers could lose their licence for the affected line.

How much have insurers paid for the Colombia earthquake?

By 6 November insurers had paid COP 1.43 trillion (about US$432 million at the 18 November TRM of 3,309.55), with 103,833 claims filed. At Fasecolda’s 30 October cut-off the figure was COP 1.26 trillion.

How strong was the 10 August earthquake?

The Servicio Geológico Colombiano measured magnitude 7.4 at a depth of 103 kilometres near San José del Palmar, Chocó. It calls the quake the third-largest in Colombia’s history.

Sources: Superfinanciera, press release on Carta Circular 54 of 2026 (13 August 2026) · Servicio Geológico Colombiano, quake FAQ · US Geological Survey, event page us6000tjl2 · datos.gov.co, TRM for 18 November 2026 · Fasecolda claim reports, numbers 12 and later (fasecolda.com)

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