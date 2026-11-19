Seven contracts, a fund that buys under private rules and a mayor who already faces a vote-buying case. This is what the president alleges, what the mayor says and what is still unknown.

File photo. Refinery installations seen across a lake in Barrancabermeja, an oil city in Colombia, 2007. Photo: Yesid Ferney Patiño, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Colombia

Colombia’s president walked into the prosecutors’ headquarters in Bogotá on Wednesday 18 November 2026 and filed a corruption complaint over how the oil city of Barrancabermeja spent public money. President Abelardo De La Espriella said it was the first time a Colombian head of state had filed such a complaint in person.

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The complaint covers more than 119 billion pesos (about US$36 million at 3,307 pesos per US$, the 18 November close) of royalty money, a share of oil and mining income, moved from the city hall to a mixed-capital fund. Barrancabermeja is the oil-refining city on the Magdalena River, home to a large refinery run by Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state-controlled oil company.

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Key Facts Who. President Abelardo De La Espriella filed it; Mayor Jonathan Vásquez leads the city.

What. A complaint over 119 billion pesos (about US$36 million) of royalty money sent to a mixed-capital fund.

Claim. The president says seven contract processes missed the public procurement site and six had one bidder.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

Seven contracts, a fund that buys under private rules and a mayor who already faces a vote-buying case. This is what the president alleges, what the mayor says and what is still unknown.

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The Bigger Picture

The complaint fits a pattern: since taking office in August 2026, De La Espriella’s government has taken allegations about its predecessors to prosecutors in repeated filings. On Tuesday 18 August he handed the Attorney General a “Libro Blanco” (white book) of more than 80 alleged irregularities found during the handover from former president Gustavo Petro’s government.

This time the complaint concerns a city hall, whose mayor has rejected it, and the president said he will try to bring a new complaint “every week”, going to the Supreme Court when officials with special jurisdiction are involved. He also launched the Bloque de Búsqueda contra la Corrupción (Anti-Corruption Search Bloc), a coordination unit run from the president’s office’s transparency unit by former magistrate Cristina Lombana, who said it will not replace the oversight bodies.

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What the President Alleges

The city moved royalty money to Foncolombia, a mixed public-private fund that signs contracts under private-law rules, the Presidency said on 18 November. Using that money, Foncolombia awarded seven contract processes that, “according to the documentation examined”, were not published on SECOP II, the public website where citizens can see how the state spends money.

The president said that, according to documents his team reviewed, six of the seven processes drew a single bidder. Four of the five construction contracts went to companies he linked to businessman Jorge Humberto Arguello Beltrán, known as “El Bachiller”, and no wrongdoing by those companies has been established.

De La Espriella asked prosecutors to examine undue interest in contracts, contracts signed without meeting legal requirements, agreements to restrict competition, influence peddling, knowingly unlawful official decisions and political activity by public officials. He also filed a request with the Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio, Colombia’s competition regulator, to look into possible collusion between bidders.

The headquarters of the Fiscalía General de la Nación, Colombia’s prosecution service, in Bogotá. (Photo: Ministerio TIC de Colombia, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Mayor and His Earlier Case

Jonathan Stivel Vásquez Gómez won the mayor’s office in the local elections of 29 October 2023. He has rejected the president’s complaint in public, including on social media, and we found no full written statement from his office at the time of writing.

Separately, prosecutors charged him in September 2024 over that campaign with criminal conspiracy and coercion of voters, and added witness bribery in November 2024. Prosecutors allege the campaign paid 100,000 pesos (about US$30) per vote and promised public jobs and building materials.

Vásquez, his brother and a city councillor, who were charged with him, did not accept the charges. In December 2024 a judge declined to order detention, so he stayed free and in office, and the preparatory hearing for his oral trial is due to begin on Monday 23 November 2026 for five days, according to Vanguardia, a Colombian regional daily, on 9 November.

Why It Matters Beyond Colombia

Royalties are the share of oil and mining income that comes back to the regions where the resources are produced, so a city like Barrancabermeja receives money because oil comes out of its ground. A fund that contracts under private-law rules can be harder for the public to scrutinise, and the president says its seven processes had few bidders and no listing on SECOP II, which would remove the public’s main way to compare prices.

The amount is the president’s figure, not a finding by prosecutors: 119 billion pesos is about US$36 million at the 18 November rate. The Presidency’s statement does not mention Ecopetrol, so the complaint does not name the company.

In Plain English Fiscalía: Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, which investigates crimes and brings charges.

Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, which investigates crimes and brings charges. SECOP II: the state’s public procurement website, where contracts are meant to be published.

the state’s public procurement website, where contracts are meant to be published. Foncolombia: a mixed public-private fund that contracts under private law, with fewer public-bidding rules.

a mixed public-private fund that contracts under private law, with fewer public-bidding rules. Regalías (royalties): money from oil and mining that the state sends back to producing regions.

What Is Not Known

Prosecutors have not said publicly whether they will open an investigation into the seven processes, and no deadline has been given. The president’s description of single bidders and missing publication comes from his own review of documents, which we could not check against SECOP II.

It is also unclear what part, if any, the mayor played in choosing Foncolombia. The vote-buying case against him is a separate matter, and its preparatory hearing, due on 23 November, has been postponed several times at the defence’s request, Vanguardia reported, citing sources close to the process.

What It Means for You

For investors and readers in the United States, the story is a test of how quickly Colombia’s new government turns announcements into formal cases. The next dated step is Monday 23 November, when the mayor’s vote-buying trial preparation begins, and the next open question is whether the Fiscalía confirms an inquiry, because a complaint alone is an allegation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colombia’s president file on 18 November?

President Abelardo De La Espriella filed a complaint at the Fiscalía over 119 billion pesos (about US$36 million) of royalty money tied to Barrancabermeja’s city hall. He also asked the competition regulator to examine possible collusion between bidders.

Who is the mayor of Barrancabermeja?

Jonathan Stivel Vásquez Gómez, elected on 29 October 2023, did not accept the charges in a separate vote-buying case. He has publicly rejected the president’s complaint.

Has anyone been found guilty?

No. The complaint is an allegation by the president, and the separate vote-buying case against the mayor has no verdict yet; its preparatory hearing is due to start on Monday 23 November.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error