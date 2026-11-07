Colombia Leader Backs Aide After Home Entry

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Colombia Latin America

Colombia Leader Backs Aide After Home Entry

By · · 5 min read
North facade of the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá
File photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia's presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • What happened Three people with judicial records were found inside the home of presidential official Carlos Ríos on 28 October.
  • Who Ríos directs Dapre, the presidential administration department that runs the president’s office; President Abelardo de la Espriella backs him.
  • Why it matters Colombia is a close US partner, and its new government is pushing an anti-corruption agenda.
  • What is not known Arrests are unconfirmed, no suspect is named, and any link to his corruption allegations is unproven.
  • As of 7 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

Colombia’s president has publicly defended a senior aide after three people with criminal records were found inside the aide’s home, though the facts of the case remain unclear.

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Three people with judicial records were found inside the home of one of Colombia’s senior presidential officials, and on Saturday 7 November 2026 the president said he stands behind him. The official is Carlos Ríos, director of Dapre, the Departamento Administrativo de la Presidencia de la República, which runs the president’s office and administration.

For readers in the United States, the story matters because Colombia has long been a close partner of Washington in the region. The government says it will keep pursuing the use of public funds and will not give way to pressure.

A Colombian Army soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion on guard duty in Bogotá
A soldier of the Presidential Guard Battalion on guard duty at the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá, 2024. File photo: Lancero99, CC0, Wikimedia Commons
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What We Know

The Government says protection authorities found the three people inside Ríos’s home on Wednesday 28 October 2026. The Presidency of Colombia, the president’s executive office, says their records include homicide and eight aggravated thefts.

The Government made the matter public on Tuesday 3 November 2026. Miller Soto, the Presidency’s spokesman, said the three were found inside the residence, not outside it.

On Saturday 7 November, President Abelardo de la Espriella, a conservative lawyer who took office in August 2026, wrote on the social network X that anyone who messes with Ríos messes with the president. He added that no member of what he called “our pack” would be left alone or unprotected.

The president also said the denunciations must be investigated “to the last consequences”. He added that the Government will not allow threats, intimidation or fear to silence those who denounce corruption.

His message is aimed at anyone who might try to pressure an official who speaks out. For another recent presidential warning, see our report on his message to two San Andrés leaders.

Why Ríos Was Already in the News

On Wednesday 21 October 2026, a week before the entry, Ríos spoke in a debate of the Senate’s Second Committee, which deals with foreign affairs and defence. He alleged irregular service contracts tied to 48 women under the previous government of Gustavo Petro.

He also alleged an “instrumentalización de mujeres”, meaning a use of women. The allegations concern the previous government of Petro, the leftist former president.

What Is Not Known

Arrests are not confirmed, because official accounts say only that the three were identified and placed at the disposal of the authorities. No suspect has been named, and it is not known who the three people are or why they were there.

Authorities must still establish how they got in. The Attorney General’s office, Colombia’s national prosecutor, has opened a preliminary inquiry into the Dapre contracts, and we found no statement from it on the entry.

The Presidency has linked the entry to Ríos’s allegations and asked the authorities to establish whether the two are related. That link is unproven.

No link has been established between the entry and Ríos’s allegations in the Senate. Until investigators say otherwise, the two events should be read as separate.

In Plain English

Dapre handles the administration of the president’s office, so its director sits close to the centre of government. Protection authorities are the state bodies that guard senior officials and their homes.

“Instrumentalización de mujeres” is Ríos’s phrase for using women as tools, and it remains an allegation, not a court finding. The same is true of the contract claims.

What It Means for You

If you follow Colombia as an investor, traveller or policy watcher, the immediate lesson is about politics, not markets. A new conservative government is pressing corruption claims against its predecessor, and one of its senior officials has now been touched by a security incident.

Three things are worth watching: whether prosecutors confirm an investigation into the entry, whether the identities of the three people are released, and whether the Presidency produces evidence of a link. Until then, the president’s words are a statement of support, not evidence of what happened.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Carlos Ríos?

Carlos Ríos is the director of Dapre, the department that runs the president’s office and administration. He spoke in a Senate committee on 21 October 2026.

What did the Government say happened at his home?

It says protection authorities found three people with judicial records inside his home on 28 October 2026. It made this public on 3 November.

Were the three people arrested?

That is not confirmed, as official accounts say only that they were identified and placed at the disposal of the authorities. No suspect has been named.

Is the entry linked to his corruption allegations?

No link has been established. Authorities must still determine how the three got in and whether it relates to his allegations.

Sources: Presidency of Colombia and its spokesman Miller Soto, statements of 3 and 7 November 2026; Senate of Colombia, Second Committee debate of 21 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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