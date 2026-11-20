Bogotá wants a deeper and more transparent market for its own debt, and is borrowing a Hong Kong idea to test whether blockchain can help.

Economy: Colombia

Colombia’s Finance Ministry said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that it will pilot the country’s first tokenised government bond, a debt security recorded on a blockchain, the shared digital ledger behind crypto assets. It announced the pilot as one of three steps to widen its debt market, alongside more foreign buyers and a new scoring system for the banks that trade the debt.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Colombia’s Finance Ministry, led by Miguel Gómez Martínez, announced the plan.

What. A pilot blockchain bond, new scoring rules for 13 bond-trading banks, and a push for foreign buyers.

Next. The ministry has set no date for the pilot.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

Bogotá wants a deeper and more transparent market for its own debt, and is borrowing a Hong Kong idea to test whether blockchain can help.

The idea first surfaced on 10 September 2026, when César Arias, head of the ministry’s public-debt office, named a tokenised bond as a goal at a market congress in Cartagena. The ministry said foreign investors bought a record 10 trillion pesos (about US$3.0 billion at 3,357 pesos per US dollar, the market close on 19 November) of peso Treasury bonds, known as TES, in October.

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Gómez Martínez said on 19 November that the three measures should bring greater efficiency, lower fees between banks and investors, and wider access for retail and institutional investors. The ministry also pointed to a US$5.2 billion global bond issue that drew buyers from several regions.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Bogotá skyline with the BD Bacatá tower, Santa Fe district. Photo: Steffen Schmitz, CC BY-SA 4.0

In the pilot, the bond would exist as a digital record on a blockchain, a design the ministry says would make issuing, trading and paying it faster and more transparent. The test is meant to show how the technology works in Colombia’s financial system before any wider use.

The ministry points to Hong Kong, where the government has issued digital green bonds, which fund climate projects, three times since 2023. The third round, priced on 10 November 2025, totalled about HK$10 billion (about US$1.3 billion at the dollar peg of roughly HK$7.8).

Investors in two slices of the issue could settle with digital versions of the Hong Kong dollar and the Chinese yuan, the Hong Kong government said on 11 November 2025. The second measure changes how the ministry scores its 13 market makers, the banks and brokers that buy government debt and resell it to investors.

Two new criteria would count: taking part in TES swaps, which are exchanges of one bond for another, and trading short-term Treasury securities known as TCO, with the stated aim of more transparency, competition and liquidity. Wider ownership matters because borrowing is expensive: the central bank, Banco de la República, held its policy rate at 12.25% at its meeting on 30 October.

Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46

— Market breadth · 9 names 22% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,502 +4.34% Brent crude 89.59 -2.60% WTI crude 83.18 -0.04% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +2.70% TECNOGLASS Energy +0.60% ECOPETROL Financials -2.33% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Other -2.44% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Mining -8.67% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,278.87

-0.53%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,502 +4.34% -5.65% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — BRENT 89.59 -2.60% +41.35% 91.98 90.25 87.70 22,105 WTI 83.18 -0.04% +40.65% 83.21 83.25 80.78 220,795 ECOPETROL 13.45 +0.60% +33.20% 13.37 13.67 13.09 2,133,053 BANCOLOMBIA 82.03 -1.41% +33.99% 83.20 84.20 81.20 158,541 GRUPO AVAL 3.47 -4.02% -11.74% 3.61 3.60 3.46 86,525 TECNOGLASS 47.17 +2.70% +3.28% 45.93 47.78 45.87 270,149 CREDICORP 337.41 -1.56% +36.08% 342.75 346.70 333.07 181,085 BUENAVENTURA 19.39 -8.67% -14.53% 21.23 20.09 18.92 2,033,375 SOUTHERN COPPER 134.86 -4.67% +17.90% 141.46 140.48 133.77 1,078,977 Largest moves today BUENAVENTURA

19.39

-8.67% SOUTHERN COPPER

134.86

-4.67% USD/COP

3,502

+4.34% GRUPO AVAL

3.47

-4.02% TECNOGLASS

47.17

+2.70% BRENT

89.59

-2.60% CREDICORP

337.41

-1.56% BANCOLOMBIA

82.03

-1.41% The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 2 of 9 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Falabella Investor Lifts Stake to 4.41% Read →

A liquid market in which banks quote prices all day lets foreign funds buy and sell peso bonds without moving the price, and that is what the new scoring is meant to reward. The ministry has published no start date, size or cost estimate for the pilot.

It has not said whether the bond would be in pesos or dollars. Those gaps leave open how a blockchain bond would reach ordinary buyers.

The ministry presented the pilot as a test before any wider use.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a tokenised bond?

It is a normal government bond whose ownership is recorded as a digital token on a blockchain. The aim is quicker settlement and a clearer record of who holds it.

Will foreign investors be able to buy it?

The ministry has not said who may buy the pilot bond or in which currency. Its wider plan is to attract buyers from more regions.

Why does Colombia look to Hong Kong?

Hong Kong’s government has already sold digital bonds three times, so it offers a working example. The ministry named it as its reference for the pilot.

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