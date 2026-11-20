A party has asked its own congresswoman to step aside, a university says the diploma on file is not its own, and the courts have yet to decide whether any crime occurred.

Photo: Martinduquea / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Colombia

Colombia’s Pacto Histórico, the party of former president Gustavo Petro, asked one of its own lawmakers to quit Congress on Thursday 19 November 2026. It wants Representative Luz Verónica Estrada Holguín, who represents Antioquia in the House of Representatives, to resign over alleged forged academic and professional documents.

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The Universidad Nacional de Colombia, a public university, says the diploma register she submitted was never issued by it. The allegations are unproven, and no criminal court has ruled.

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Key Facts Who. Luz Verónica Estrada Holguín, Antioquia representative in Colombia’s lower house, term 2026 to 2030.

What. Her party, Pacto Histórico, asked her to resign over alleged forged degree documents.

Next. The party’s provisional ethics commission meets on Monday 23 November 2026.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

A party has asked its own congresswoman to step aside, a university says the diploma on file is not its own, and the courts have yet to decide whether any crime occurred.

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Public scrutiny grew this week after a debate in the House of Representatives, when Foreign Minister Omar Bula corrected Estrada Holguín on a technical word. She had said magnesium where he said the mineral was manganese, and attention then turned to her engineering credentials.

The irregularity surfaced when COPNIA, the Consejo Profesional Nacional de Ingeniería, the national engineering professional council, asked the university to verify her diploma. The university’s rector, José Ismael Peña, said in a radio interview that she was never enrolled and does not appear in the university’s academic records.

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The university said the copy of a diploma register for Mining and Metallurgy Engineering “was not issued by the University and campus”, meaning its Medellín campus. It said it would report the matter to the competent authority for alleged forgery of a public document.

The Capitolio Nacional on Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, where Colombia’s Congress sits. (File photo)

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Peña also asked that the university be recognised as a victim, and for a public apology to its more than 400,000 graduates. COPNIA separately said it did not issue a professional engineering card in her name, and she does not appear in its certificate verification system.

Verónica Botero was dean of the university’s Faculty of Mines when the diploma is dated, and her signature appears on it. She said publicly that the signature is not hers.

On Wednesday 18 November the party asked its ethics committee to activate its mechanisms, and said it “does not shield or justify any conduct that violates public faith”. A day later its provisional national coordination, the body running the party for now, issued a communiqué.

“Given the gravity of the facts reported and the evidence publicly known, we ask the congresswoman to submit her resignation from the Chamber of Representatives,” it said. The party added that she should then assume her defence before party bodies and the competent authorities, with full respect for the presumption of innocence and due process.

Senator Jennifer Pedraza, of the Dignidad y Compromiso party, said she filed a complaint with the Supreme Court and the Attorney General’s office, known as the Fiscalía, for falsifying a public document. She also asked that state contracts be reviewed.

Representative Carol Borda and Senator Sara Castellanos filed a separate complaint with the Supreme Court’s investigation chamber, the Sala de Instrucción. The Supreme Court is the court that investigates sitting members of Congress.

The Procuraduría General, the state disciplinary watchdog, is reported to have opened a disciplinary inquiry, though we found no statement from the Procuraduría itself. It is also not known whether prosecutors or the Supreme Court will open a formal investigation.

Estrada Holguín’s own response was not available in the record reviewed, so her defence is not known. The allegations remain unproven.

Colombian politics has seen a degree scandal before, involving Juliana Guerrero, whom prosecutors charged. The case lands on a party that has been in opposition since President Abelardo de la Espriella took office in August 2026.

Pacto Histórico is now publicly distancing itself from one of its own members. The next dated step is the meeting of the party’s provisional National Ethics Commission on Monday 23 November 2026.

It is not known what the commission will decide, or whether Estrada Holguín will give up her seat.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did her party ask her to resign?

It wants her to face party bodies and the authorities as a private person, while respecting the presumption of innocence.

Has anyone found her guilty?

No. The allegations are unproven, and the complaints have yet to be examined by the courts.

Who will examine the case?

The party’s ethics commission will take it up, and the university has said it will report the matter to the competent authority. The Supreme Court and the Fiscalía have received complaints.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error