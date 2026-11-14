Colombia Pitches Rescue Law to World Bank

File photo, 2008. Office towers in the business district of Bogotá, Colombia, seen from the Torre Colpatria. (Photo: Jose David Parra, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COLOMBIA · PUBLIC FINANCES

Colombia’s Finance Minister, Miguel Gómez Martínez, met World Bank officials on the morning of Friday 13 November 2026 to present his government’s Rescue Law, a bill meant to close a deep budget gap, known in Spanish as the Ley de Rescate. He thanked the bank’s vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, Susana Cordeiro Guerra, and called the bank “a great ally” in Colombia’s effort to escape its “fiscal hole”.

The meeting matters to US investors because passing the bill, which Congress must decide before 16 December, is one test of how lenders will see Colombia’s public finances. No loan, figure or agreement from the meeting has been announced.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Meeting Finance Minister Miguel Gómez Martínez met the World Bank’s Latin America team on Friday 13 November 2026.

Bill The Rescue Law (Ley de Rescate) was filed in the lower house on Thursday 29 October 2026.

Deadline Congress’s regular session ends on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

Unknown No loan, amount or financing deal from the meeting has been announced.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What Did the Minister Say?

“The World Bank has been a great ally and will remain one in this effort by Colombia to climb out of the fiscal hole,” Gómez wrote on X after the meeting. He thanked the bank and its vice president for the talks on the Rescue Law.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

His post did not describe what was discussed. The finance ministry has not announced any financing.

A branch of the Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank, in Barranquilla. File photo. Photo: Jdvillalobos, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Is the Rescue Law?

The Rescue Law (Ley de Rescate Económico) is a 106-article bill built on five pillars. It would cut 2027 spending by about 2.2% of GDP, roughly 40 trillion Colombian pesos (COP), or about US$12.1 billion at 3,302 pesos per dollar on 13 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Vice President José Manuel Restrepo has said that about seven of every ten pesos of the effort would come from the state itself. The conservative government of President Abelardo de la Espriella took office on 7 August 2026.

Where Does the Bill Stand?

Government and lawmakers held their first talks on the bill on Saturday 7 November in Barranquilla. Gómez has since met the National Business Council, which represents Colombia’s main business associations.

Congress’s regular session ends on Wednesday 16 December 2026, which leaves about five weeks. A cut of this size needs votes in a Congress that has not yet agreed to it.

What to Watch

Congress must act on the bill by Wednesday 16 December 2026, when the session ends. A date for any World Bank programme or loan is not confirmed.

What It Means for You

Bondholders and companies exposed to Colombia should treat the meeting as a signal of effort, not of money. The bill’s fate in Congress, not the bank’s warm words, will decide how the budget gap is closed.

What Is Not Known

The content of the talks, any World Bank support and its size have not been disclosed. It is also unclear whether Congress will pass the bill in its current form.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Colombia’s Rescue Law?

It is a 106-article bill filed on 29 October 2026 to repair the public finances. It would cut 2027 spending by about 2.2% of GDP, roughly US$12.1 billion.

Did the World Bank agree to lend money?

No agreement has been announced. The minister only thanked the bank for the meeting.

When must Congress decide?

Congress’s regular session ends on Wednesday 16 December 2026. The bill must pass before then.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error