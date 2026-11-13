Colombia Peace Court Sentences 5 Ex-Soldiers

File photo of Sabaneta, south of Medellín, in Antioquia province. The sentenced crimes took place around Dabeiba, in the same province. Photo: Jpsalazaro, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

COLOMBIA · JUSTICE

Colombia’s special peace court on Friday 13 November 2026 sentenced five former army members for 35 killings and disappearances of civilians who were falsely presented as enemy fighters killed in combat. The crimes took place in and around Dabeiba, a town in Antioquia province, and all five admitted their roles.

The sentences carry no prison time but five and a half to six and a half years of restrictions on their freedom and work for victims. The case rests mostly on the accused’s own confessions, El Espectador reported, and their cooperation helped recover 77 bodies.

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Key Facts What Colombia’s peace court sentenced five ex-army members for 18 crimes against 35 victims in Dabeiba.

Where Dabeiba and nearby towns in Antioquia, north-west Colombia.

Sanctions Restorative sentences of about five and a half to six and a half years, not prison.

Work Nine projects: searching for the missing, demining, rural roads and bridges, memorials and farm projects.

Bodies Their cooperation helped recover 77 victims’ bodies at Las Mercedes cemetery in Dabeiba.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

In Plain English JEP: the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, the court created by Colombia’s 2016 peace deal with the FARC guerrillas to judge crimes of the armed conflict.

the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, the court created by Colombia’s 2016 peace deal with the FARC guerrillas to judge crimes of the armed conflict. “False positives”: civilians killed by soldiers and then dressed up as guerrillas killed in combat, to boost body counts.

civilians killed by soldiers and then dressed up as guerrillas killed in combat, to boost body counts. Restorative sentence: a sanction of restricted freedom and work for victims, given to people who confess, instead of jail.

What the Court Decided

The JEP’s Tribunal for Peace, the body that issues its sentences, found the five responsible for forced disappearance and murder as crimes against humanity, and for killing protected persons as a war crime, Semana, a Colombian news magazine, reported on 13 November. Magistrate Juan Ramón Martínez Vargas wrote the ruling, which covers 18 criminal events with 35 direct victims.

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The Five Sentences Edie Pinzón Turcios: six years and two days

Hermes Mauricio Alvarado Sáchica: six years and six months

Efraín Enrique Prada Correa: about six years and six months

Jaime Coral Trujillo: five years, six months and ten days

William Andrés Capera Vargas: five years, eight months and 25 days, per El Espectador

The five served in army units that included Counter-Guerrilla Battalions 79 and 26 (infantry units fighting guerrillas), El Espectador, a Colombian daily, reported. The newspaper also named Mobile Brigade 11, another army unit.

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How the Crimes Worked

The court identified three patterns, El Espectador reported. In the first, soldiers killed local farmers falsely labelled as guerrilla collaborators, working together with paramilitaries, illegal armed groups that fought the guerrillas.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In the second, victims from places such as Turbo, a town in Antioquia, and from Medellín were lured to Dabeiba and killed. In the third, bodies were hidden in municipal cemeteries, including Las Mercedes in Dabeiba and one in Ituango, another Antioquia town.

What the Sentence Requires

The five must live under restrictions on their freedom while they carry out nine restorative projects in Antioquia, Semana reported. The projects include rebuilding roads and bridges, humanitarian demining, memory work, searching for missing people and farm projects.

Martínez Vargas said the sanction “is not impunity” but the heart of the transitional-justice model born of the peace agreement, in Semana’s account (our translation). Their cooperation helped recover 77 bodies at Las Mercedes cemetery, and 18 have been identified.

What It Means for You

This is a human-rights ruling, not a market event, and it shows how the peace deal’s court punishes soldiers who confess: with supervised work for victims rather than jail. El Tiempo, a Bogotá daily, put the longest sanction at up to six and a half years.

Our earlier reports track the same court’s other cases. They include charges against 12 former officers over a Medellín operation and sanctions on seven former FARC leaders.

What Is Not Known

Colombian outlets call this the JEP’s third sentence, but El Espectador’s own text calls it the second restorative one, so we do not number it. We could not open the court’s own statement, and the sources we reviewed do not say whether the ruling can be appealed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Colombia’s peace court sentence on 13 November?

Five former army members found responsible for 18 criminal events with 35 victims in Dabeiba, Antioquia. All five had confessed to the court.

Will the five go to prison?

No. They receive restorative sentences of about five and a half to six and a half years, with restrictions on their freedom while they work on projects for victims.

What are “false positives” in Colombia?

Killings of civilians by soldiers who then presented the victims as guerrillas killed in combat. In El Espectador’s account, Magistrate Juan Ramón Martínez Vargas said the killers picked victims they thought no one would search for.

What did the cooperation help uncover?

They helped recover 77 victims’ bodies at Las Mercedes cemetery in Dabeiba. Eighteen of them have been identified.

Sources: Semana, 13 November 2026; El Espectador, 13 November 2026; El Tiempo, 13 November 2026; Colombia news at The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error