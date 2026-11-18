Pensions: Colombia

Colombia’s top administrative court has frozen a government rule that made insurers set aside more money to pay lifetime pensions. The Council of State (Consejo de Estado), the court that reviews the legality of government decrees, suspended Decree 1485 of 2025 in full, and the decision became public on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

The decree, issued under the previous government of President Gustavo Petro, changed how the state and insurers share the cost of pensions that rise with the minimum wage. For investors in Colombian insurers and pension managers, the older formula is back until the court rules on the merits.

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Key Facts Ruling. Colombia’s Council of State provisionally suspended the whole of Decree 1485 of 2025.

Effect. The older Decree 036 of 2015 applies again until the court decides the lawsuits.

Reason. The government apparently skipped a mandatory competition review by the authority SIC.

Number. Plaintiffs say the decree lifted the key growth parameter from 0.39% to 1.99%.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

A court has paused a pension-cost rule over a procedural flaw, not a verdict on the policy, so the argument over who carries the risk goes on.

What the Court Decided

The Council of State resolved two appeals (recursos de súplica) filed inside lawsuits that ask to annul the decree. It suspended the decree provisionally and entirely, and the suspension lasts while the judges decide the underlying cases.

The judges found a possible defect in how the decree was issued. The government of the time did not send it to the SIC (the Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio, Colombia’s competition authority) for the review that any rule with a possible effect on competition must undergo.

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As summarised on 18 November, the order says the government skipped the technical competition studies, did not fill in the SIC questionnaire properly and recorded no legal exception for skipping the step. The court calls this a preliminary defect in issuing the act, not a final finding.

File photo of the main square in Rivera, Huila, Colombia, 2022.

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Big Picture: Who Pays When Pensions Outrun Inflation

In Colombia’s private pension system, a worker can turn savings into a lifetime annuity (renta vitalicia) bought from an insurer. For minimum pensions the state covers part of the cost when the minimum wage rises faster than inflation, a gap known as the deslizamiento (the slide).

Decree 036 of 2015 set the benchmark for that gap at the average productivity growth of the past ten years, which is 0.39%. Decree 1485 of 2025 replaced it with the higher of that figure or 35% of average inflation over the same period, which the plaintiffs say lifted it to 1.99%.

A higher benchmark means insurers must assume faster-growing pensions and hold bigger reserves, while the state’s share of the bill shrinks. The plaintiffs argue that state cover fell to a range of 10% to 20% and that affiliates needed more than 100 million Colombian pesos (COP 100 million, about US$30,000, at COP 3,356 per US$ on 18 November) of extra capital to fund a minimum-pension annuity.

Those numbers are the plaintiffs’ arguments, not findings of the court. The court said the competing technical studies need a fuller evidence debate before a final judgment.

Who Argued What

Asofondos, the association of Colombia’s private pension fund managers, and Fasecolda, the insurers’ federation, argued that the decree exceeded the government’s rule-making power and rested on false motivation. They also said it rolled back pension rights of savers in the private system.

The court did not suspend the decree on those grounds for now. Studies by the URF (the finance ministry’s financial regulation unit) and warnings from the Procuraduría (the state watchdog) had said the decree could move significant financial risk to insurers and raise their capital needs.

What It Means for You

If you follow Colombian insurers or pension managers, the suspension removes for now a rule that would have raised reserve needs and trimmed state support. It does not settle the policy, so the price of minimum-pension annuities stays contested.

Savers close to retirement in the private system are the group the lawsuit says would have needed more capital to buy such an annuity. Whether they gain depends on the final judgment, which has no confirmed date.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the final judgment on the lawsuits asking to annul the decree, with a date not confirmed by the court. The second is whether the government that now holds office issues a new decree after sending it to the SIC, which no official source has announced.

What Is Not Known

The exact date of the ruling and the full text of the order are not confirmed here, so the reasons above follow the summary released on 18 November. The vote count among the judges and the timetable for the final judgment are also unknown.

No official estimate of what either decree costs the state has been confirmed. We have not seen a statement from the current government on whether it will respond.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colombia’s court suspend?

It provisionally suspended all of Decree 1485 of 2025, which changed how pension annuities tied to the minimum wage are costed. The older Decree 036 of 2015 applies again.

Is the decree cancelled for good?

No, the suspension is provisional and lasts while the court decides the lawsuits asking to annul it. A final judgment could confirm or cancel the decree.

Why was the decree suspended?

The court found a possible flaw: the finance ministry did not send the decree to the SIC for a competition review. It did not rule on the technical arguments about pensions.

Who is affected by the decision?

Insurers that sell lifetime annuities and savers in Colombia’s private pension funds are the main parties. The state also carries part of the cost of minimum pensions.

Sources: Colombia Council of State (consejodeestado.gov.co); Decree 1485 of 2025 (sidn.ramajudicial.gov.co); Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio (sic.gov.co); exchange rate: RT, 18 November 2026.