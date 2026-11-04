Colombia Highway Bus Crash Kills Two

Popayán, the Cauca capital, where some of the injured were treated. File photo: Bgag, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Colombia’s main road south turned deadly before dawn on Wednesday. A passenger bus slammed into a semi-truck in the mountains of Cauca, a state-like region in south-west Colombia, killing two people and hurting at least 15 more.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. local time (also 4:30 a.m. Eastern Time) in the Chontaduro area of the rural Párraga district of Rosas, a small municipality. Rosas sits on the Pan-American Highway, the main road linking Cali, Colombia’s third-largest city, with Pasto and the Ecuador border.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Two people died and at least 15 were hurt when an intercity bus hit a semi-truck at about 4:30 a.m.

Where. Rosas, Cauca, on the Pan-American Highway, Colombia’s main road from Cali south to the Ecuador border.

Unclear. Early injury tallies were lower; a brake failure is a first theory, not confirmed.

Next. The bus belonged to Flota Magdalena, a Colombian intercity operator; authorities are investigating the cause.

What Happened on the Pan-American Highway

The bus belonged to Flota Magdalena, a Colombian intercity bus company, and was running the Cali to Pasto route. It collided with a tractomula, the local word for a semi-truck, and left the road.

Víctor Valencia, a member of the Rosas fire brigade, said the bus “apparently lost its brakes and collided with another vehicle.” He said two deaths were known at that point.

Rescuers gave first aid at the scene. The injured were then taken to medical centres in Rosas, Timbío and Popayán.

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The injury count rose through the morning. Early tallies were lower, and later accounts say at least 15. We use that figure until health officials publish a final one.

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Why This Stretch of Road Keeps Making News

This is the second serious bus crash on this part of the Pan-American Highway in three weeks. On 15 October a passenger bus rolled over between Timbío and Rosas, killing at least four people and injuring 56, as we reported in Colombia Bus Crash Leaves 4 Dead, 56 Hurt.

The highway is the principal land link between south-western Colombia and the Ecuador border. Buses, freight trucks and private cars share it, so any breakdown on a mountain section can end in a collision.

Reports on that October crash raised the possibility of an attempted armed robbery. Nothing in the reports on today’s crash links it to violence.

What We Do Not Know Yet

The cause is unconfirmed. The brake theory is a preliminary account from the first responders, and authorities say the circumstances are under investigation.

The names and ages of the two dead have not been released in the reports we reviewed. We also do not know how many injured remain in hospital or how serious their injuries are.

Nor is it clear what happened to the truck driver. We will not guess at blame while the investigation runs.

In plain English The Pan-American Highway is the long road network running through the Americas. In Colombia it carries traffic from Cali south through Pasto to the border with Ecuador. Cauca is one of Colombia’s 32 departments, roughly the country’s version of a state. Rosas is a small municipality inside it, and Popayán is its capital. A fire brigade in a Colombian town such as Rosas often serves as the local rescue service, and it is usually first to reach a road crash.

What It Means for US Readers

Colombia is a popular destination for US travellers, and many Americans live there. Anyone taking an overland bus from Cali toward Pasto and the Ecuador border uses this road.

Travellers should check the US State Department’s current Colombia travel advisory before booking. Many also choose daytime departures on mountain roads, since this crash happened at 4:30 a.m.

The winners from a clear finding are passengers and honest operators, because a proven brake fault would point to maintenance. The loser would be any company that cannot show inspection records.

A technical report on the bus’s brakes would confirm or end the failure theory. No such report has been published yet. Background on the region is in our explainer on Cali, Colombia and our Colombia coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Rosas, Cauca?

A Flota Magdalena bus collided with a semi-truck at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, on the Pan-American Highway. Two people died and at least 15 were injured.

How many people were hurt in the crash?

Early tallies were lower, but later accounts say at least 15 were injured. The final figure depends on hospital records.

Sources Published Wednesday, 4 November, 10:20 a.m. ET · Source: Rosas fire brigade and Colombian emergency services, preliminary accounts.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief