Coca-Cola Bottler Andina Profit Up 7.5%

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CHILE · BUSINESS

Key Facts The company Coca-Cola Andina bottles and sells Coca-Cola drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

The profit Third-quarter profit rose 7.5% to about US$64 million (61.5 billion Chilean pesos).

The nine months Profit for January to September rose 17.1% to about US$204 million.

The volume Sales volume grew 2.5% in the quarter, led by Brazil and Chile.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Coca-Cola Andina, the Chilean company that bottles Coca-Cola drinks across four South American countries, kept growing in the third quarter despite higher oil prices. Its profit for July to September rose 7.5% to 61.48 billion Chilean pesos, or CLP (about US$64 million), the company said when it published its results on 27 October 2026.

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For US readers, the result is a health check on the Latin American consumer. Andina’s shares trade in New York as American depositary receipts, which are US-listed certificates that represent shares of a foreign company, under the tickers AKO.A and AKO.B, for its two share classes, A and B.

What Happened

Andina’s profit for the first nine months of 2026 reached CLP 197.16 billion (about US$204 million), up 17.1% from a year earlier. Sales over the same period were CLP 2.675 trillion (about US$2.77 billion), up 11.8%.

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Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before interest, tax, depreciation and one-off items, rose 16.9% to CLP 488.9 billion (about US$506 million) in the nine months. In the third quarter alone it grew 12.1% to CLP 149.3 billion (about US$155 million).

Sales volume reached 226.1 million unit cases in the quarter, up 2.5%, and 691.4 million in the nine months, up 1.8%. A unit case is a standard industry measure of 24 eight-ounce servings, or about 5.7 litres.

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Where the Growth Came From

The company said the gains came from higher volumes in Brazil and Chile, higher revenue per case and a positive effect from converting results from Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina into Chilean pesos. In plain terms, part of the growth is a currency effect, not only more bottles sold.

Executive Vice President Miguel Ángel Peirano, said the company kept growing and managing costs despite a difficult setting marked by higher oil prices.

A Four-Country Business

Brazil was the star of the quarter, with sales up 17.4% and volume up 7.7%. Chile, the home market, grew more slowly, with sales up 2.2% and volume up 0.9%.

Argentina went the other way, with sales down 3.6% in local currency and volume down 4.1%. In Paraguay, sales rose 3.0% in local currency and 22.8% once converted into Chilean pesos, while volume fell 0.8%.

The Quarter in Context

The nine-month jump hides an uneven year. Profit for the second quarter was almost flat, up 0.1% to CLP 37.26 billion (about US$39 million), so the third quarter marks a return to steadier growth.

Nine-month sales rose 11.8% while volume rose only 1.8%, so most of the growth came from higher revenue per case and currency conversion. The company itself lists both as drivers.

What It Means for You

If you own Andina’s American depositary receipts through a US fund, the report shows steady earnings growth and a business that is not dependent on one country. Currency swings still matter, because results are reported in Chilean pesos and your shares are priced in US dollars.

The peso trades near 966 per US dollar, so 1,000 pesos are worth about US$1.04. A weaker peso against the dollar would shrink the dollar value of Andina’s profit, which is reported in pesos.

What Is Not Known

We do not report profit by country, because the country figures we confirmed cover sales and volume only. We also do not know how much of the nine-month growth came from currency conversion alone.

It is not yet clear whether higher oil prices will keep squeezing packaging and transport costs in the fourth quarter. Andina has not given a profit forecast for the rest of 2026 in the figures we reviewed.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Coca-Cola Andina Earn in the Third Quarter of 2026?

Profit rose 7.5% to CLP 61.48 billion (about US$64 million) for July to September. Nine-month profit rose 17.1% to about US$204 million.

Where Does Coca-Cola Andina Operate?

It bottles and distributes Coca-Cola drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Chile is its home market, and Brazil grew fastest in the third quarter.

Can US Investors Buy Coca-Cola Andina?

Its depositary receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange as AKO.A and AKO.B. This article is not investment advice.

What Is EBITDA?

It is operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and one-off items. Andina’s adjusted figure grew 12.1% in the third quarter.

Sources: Coca-Cola Andina, investor relations, third-quarter 2026 results, 27 October 2026; Financial Market Commission of Chile (CMF), company filings; Rio Times calculation of US$ values at about 966 Chilean pesos per US dollar (RT market data, 5 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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