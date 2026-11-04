Chile Rejects New Aid in Truckers’ Strike

A cargo ship moored at a San Antonio terminal at dusk, file photo. Trucks carry containers between the port and warehouses inland. (Photo: Mauricio Bringas, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CHILE · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country Chile is the world’s top copper producer and sends fruit and wine to the United States.

What happened Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz said on 4 November the government has no new measures.

The strike Independent truckers have blocked depots at San Antonio port since 28 October.

The cause Truckers want higher freight rates; diesel costs about 900 pesos (US$0.93) more a litre than in March.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Chile’s government says it has nothing new to offer striking truckers, and a week-long blockade at a Pacific port goes on. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz said on Wednesday 4 November 2026 that there are no new measures, although the state is always ready to listen.

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For US readers, the stand-off matters because San Antonio is a gateway for Chilean exports such as fruit and wine, and diesel is a cost in every shipment. Our earlier report on the first days of the Chile truckers’ strike explains how it began.

What Happened

The Association of Independent Port Hauliers of San Antonio, known as Agreporsai, is a group of owner-drivers who haul containers between the port and nearby depots. It began an open-ended strike at 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday 28 October 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The group blocks the entrances of seven depots and terminals around the port, with about 250 trucks taking part. It says hundreds of containers have been held up since the strike began.

Its president, Manuel Araya, says the protest will go on until shipping lines and other cargo owners pay better freight rates. Four new electronic toll gates on Route 78, a highway near the port, add to the drivers’ costs, the group says.

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What the Government Says

Quiroz told reporters on 4 November that the state has no new help for the sector, but that it stays open to dialogue. He urged companies that hire trucks to “see the reality” of higher fuel costs when they set freight rates.

He said diesel has risen by about 900 pesos a litre (about US$0.93) since March and that fuel costs have roughly doubled on world markets. We convert at the market rate of 965.6 pesos per US dollar on 4 November.

Earlier in the strike the government offered to mediate between the seven companies that run the depots at San Antonio. The aim is that higher costs can be passed on in the rates truckers receive.

Will the Protest Spread?

The National Confederation of Truck Owners of Chile, known as CNDC, planned a national consultation of its members for 4 November. It wants to decide how to answer the rise in fuel prices.

The CNDC had not called a national stoppage before that meeting. Its president, Juan Araya, has said a strike is never ruled out.

What It Means for You

If you import Chilean fruit, wine or other goods that pass through San Antonio, expect possible delays until the blockade ends. The government has not said how long that may take.

Investors in Chilean assets should watch whether the CNDC widens the protest, because a national stoppage would reach far beyond one port. The peso trades near 966 per US dollar, so 1,000 pesos are worth about US$1.04.

Travellers are not directly affected, since the strike concerns freight and no travel restrictions have been announced. Our Chile news in English covers the next steps each day.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many trucks still block the depots, or how many containers are waiting. Neither the government nor the shipping lines have published figures.

The result of the CNDC consultation is also unknown, as is whether shipping lines will raise freight rates. The government has not named a date for talks with the seven depot companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Happening at the Port of San Antonio?

Independent truckers began an open-ended strike there at 11 p.m. on Wednesday 28 October 2026. They block seven depots and terminals to demand higher freight rates.

Why Are Chilean Truckers on Strike?

They say diesel has become much dearer and that shipping lines and cargo owners will not raise freight rates. Four new toll gates on Route 78 add to their costs.

Has the Chilean Government Offered Help?

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz said on 4 November that there are no new measures. The government has offered to mediate between the seven depot companies.

Will the Strike Spread Across Chile?

That is not clear. The national truck owners’ confederation planned a consultation of its members for 4 November, and it had not called a national stoppage.

Does the Strike Affect US Readers?

It can delay Chilean fruit, wine and other goods shipped through San Antonio. The delay depends on how long the blockade lasts.

Sources: Ministry of Finance of Chile, statements by Minister Jorge Quiroz, 4 November 2026; Agreporsai, the San Antonio independent truckers’ association, public statements, 28 October to 4 November 2026; National Confederation of Truck Owners of Chile (CNDC), announcement of its consultation of 4 November 2026; RT market data provider, USD/CLP, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief