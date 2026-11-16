CHILE · MARKETS

Chile’s peso slid past 1,000 per US dollar on Monday, 16 November, before easing back to about 998. The dollar reached 1,003.80 pesos at its high before easing to 997.80 late in the day, La Tercera, a Chilean daily, reported.

For US readers, a weaker peso cuts the dollar value of Chilean assets and makes a trip to Chile cheaper. Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, so its currency is tied to the price of the metal.

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Key Facts Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What The peso hit 1,003.80 per dollar on Monday, then eased to about 998.

Why Copper fell, and traders expect a US interest-rate rise in December.

Copper London copper fell 1.7% on Monday to about US$6.06 a pound.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting-based forecast site, puts a December US rate rise at 92% (3:30 p.m. ET).

The peso crossed a round-number line only briefly, and Chile’s growth data on Wednesday is the next test.

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What Happened on Monday

La Tercera put the day’s high at 1,003.80 and said the dollar stood at 997.80 late in the day, up 2.80 pesos on Friday. A weaker peso means more pesos are needed to buy one dollar.

The Central Bank of Chile building in Santiago, pictured at dusk. Photo: Banco Central de Chile / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0).

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Why the Peso Is Under Pressure

Copper, Chile’s signature export, fell 1.73% on Monday to US$6.06 a pound in London, La Tercera reported. A lower price means fewer export dollars for Chile.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the federal agency that tracks prices, reported on Tuesday, 10 November, that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October from September, with core prices, which exclude food and energy, up 0.3%. La Tercera tied the peso’s slide to weaker copper, a stronger dollar and bets on a US rate rise, and markets await the US Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes, a record of its last rate meeting, on Wednesday.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, an online prediction-market platform, prices a 0.25-point rise in US interest rates at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, the US central bank’s next rate decision, at about 92%. About US$35.6 million has been traded on the event as of 3:30 p.m. ET (20:30 UTC) on 16 November, and the price is a bet, not a poll.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

A US traveller now gets about 998 pesos for US$1, so a 10,000-peso banknote is worth about US$10. Holders of Chilean shares or bonds priced in pesos see the opposite effect, because a weaker peso cuts their dollar value.

What to Watch

Chile’s central bank is due to publish third-quarter national accounts, the economy’s growth data, on Wednesday, 18 November, La Tercera reported. The US Federal Reserve meets on 8 and 9 December, according to its published calendar, and the next US consumer-price report is due on Thursday, 10 December.

Our earlier coverage of the 1,000 level is a useful companion. The Chile news page follows the story.

What Is Not Known

The Fed’s rate path after December is not known. The Chilean growth figures due on Wednesday could change the peso’s direction.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Chilean pesos is one US dollar?

The dollar was at about 998 pesos late on Monday, 16 November, after trading as high as 1,003.80 earlier in the day.

Why is the Chilean peso weakening?

La Tercera points to lower copper prices, and traders price a US rate rise in December. Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, so the metal’s price matters for its currency.

How big was Monday’s move?

The dollar rose 2.80 pesos to 997.80 late in the day, La Tercera reported, after touching 1,003.80 during the day.

What happens next?

Chile’s third-quarter growth data are due on 18 November, and the US Federal Reserve meets on 8 and 9 December.

Sources: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index, October 2026 (10 November); US Federal Reserve, meeting calendar; Polymarket, Fed decision in December, read 16 November 2026; La Tercera, 16 November 2026; US Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026: Copper.