Chile Frees Pinochet Agent on Sentence Cut

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CHILE · HUMAN RIGHTS

Key Facts The decree A Justice Ministry decree dated 20 May 2026 cut the agent’s sentence by 19 months and freed him.

The man César Acuña Luengo, a former agent of Pinochet’s secret police, was jailed for kidnapping five people in 1987.

The court Santiago’s Court of Appeals declared the victims’ families’ emergency petition inadmissible on Wednesday 28 October 2026.

What is next The Supreme Court confirmed the ruling on 4 November; the families plan a separate constitutional action.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

A Pinochet agent jailed for kidnappings during Chile’s dictatorship is free after the Justice Ministry cut his sentence by 19 months. The Santiago Court of Appeals declared the victims’ families’ emergency petition against the release inadmissible on Wednesday 28 October 2026.

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The case keeps a political row alive for conservative President José Antonio Kast. Chile is a US partner and the world’s top copper producer, so its political stability matters to investors.

What the Courts Have Said So Far

The Santiago Court of Appeals found that the facts did not threaten personal liberty or individual security, which an amparo protects. It did not decide whether the sentence cut itself was lawful.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The families’ lawyers asked the court on Thursday 29 October 2026 to reconsider and, failing that, to send the case to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court confirmed the inadmissibility ruling on 4 November 2026.

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Who Is César Acuña Luengo

Acuña Luengo is a former agent of the CNI, the National Information Center, Pinochet’s secret police. Chile’s Supreme Court sentenced him on 21 March 2017 to ten years and one day for the aggravated kidnapping of five people.

The five were members of the Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front, an armed leftist group, and were detained in September 1987. They have never been found.

How the Sentence Was Cut

A Justice Ministry decree dated 20 May 2026 shortened his sentence by 19 months. It moved his end date from 2 May 2027 to 2 October 2025, which meant he could leave prison.

The decree rests on a law that lets prisoners with good conduct shorten their terms. It says the ministry could not refuse because the crime was grave, which victims’ relatives dispute.

Earlier Rejections for Other Agents

Two other former agents convicted in the same case, Patricio González Cortés and Heraldo Velozo, were denied similar reductions in 2025. The Supreme Court confirmed those refusals on 2 December 2025.

Why the Families Are Not Giving Up

Ten relatives of the victims filed the amparo on 26 October 2026, saying nobody told them about the reduction before it was granted. Their lawyers, Nelson Caucoto and Francisco Bustos, say early release for crimes against humanity violates the constitution.

They also plan a recurso de protección, a slower constitutional action, and say they will use international routes. Their aim is to have the decree annulled.

The Political Fallout for Kast

The decree comes amid scrutiny of 56 sentence-reduction decrees that has shaken the government since late October. Kast replaced Deputy Justice Minister Luis Silva on 30 October 2026, and prosecutors opened a probe into Silva and Justice Minister Fernando Rabat.

The government says Rabat keeps Kast’s full confidence, and opposition lawmakers were expected to file an impeachment-style accusation on 3 November. Read our reports on Kast backing Rabat and Silva’s removal.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Court of Appeals in Santiago reviews such petitions first, and the Supreme Court is Chile’s highest court. The Justice Ministry runs prison policy and signs decrees on sentence reductions.

An amparo is a quick petition against unlawful detention or threats to liberty. A recurso de protección is a broader action that defends constitutional rights such as life and physical integrity.

What It Means for You

The ruling has no direct effect on US travel, trade or tariffs. It does test how firmly Chile’s conservative government handles human rights cases.

Investors in Chilean shares and bonds watch cabinet stability, and this row has already cost the government a senior official. More court fights could drag on for months.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has said whether the Justice Ministry will try to reverse reductions it has already granted. The families say they will now file a recurso de protección, and no date for that filing has been given.

It is also open whether Congress will vote on the accusation against Rabat. The outcome could change how future sentence requests are handled.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Chilean court reject the families’ petition?

The Santiago Court of Appeals said an amparo only protects personal liberty and individual security. It found the families’ complaint did not fit that narrow tool.

Who is César Acuña Luengo?

He is a former agent of Pinochet’s secret police. He was sentenced in 2017 to ten years and one day for kidnapping five people in 1987.

Can the families still challenge the release?

Yes, but not through this petition: the Supreme Court confirmed on 4 November that the amparo was inadmissible. Their lawyers plan a separate recurso de protección.

Why does this put pressure on President Kast?

The decree came from his government’s Justice Ministry, amid scrutiny of 56 such decrees. Opposition lawmakers want to impeach the justice minister.

Sources: Santiago Court of Appeals, ruling declaring the amparo inadmissible, 28 October 2026; Ministry of Justice of Chile, sentence reduction decree for César Acuña Luengo, 20 May 2026; Supreme Court of Chile, 2017 sentence in the case of five disappeared members of the Manuel Rodríguez Patriotic Front, 21 March 2017; Supreme Court of Chile, confirmation of refused reductions for two other agents, 2 December 2025.

Correction — 5 November 2026: An earlier version said the Court of Appeals had yet to rule on the families’ request to reconsider; the Supreme Court confirmed the inadmissibility ruling on 4 November.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief