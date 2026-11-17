Chile Stocks Fall 1.3% as Peso Hits a Low | Chile Market Report, Nov 16
Key Facts
- S&P IPSA: Chile’s main stock index fell 1.27% to 10,525, 9.5% below its 28 January high.
- Peso: The peso closed at 999.55 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months.
- Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91.
- SQM: SQM, the lithium miner, fell 4.6% in New York to a 12-month low.
- Entel: Telecoms group Entel jumped 17.6% after agreeing to sell its Peruvian operation.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 91.5% (US$35.7 million traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).
Today’s Focus
Chile’s main stock index, the S&P IPSA, fell 1.27% to 10,525 on Monday 16 November. The peso slid to 999.55 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months.
Put simply, it now takes almost 1,000 pesos to buy one dollar. A year ago the peso was far stronger, and its 12-month low of 851.67 came on 9 February.
Two forces did most of the damage: a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, and a strong dollar backed by US bond yields near 5.14%. Weak lithium shares added a third, local push.
For a visitor, Chile just got cheaper. For a Chilean importer or a company with dollar debts, it got more expensive.
What matters today. A weak peso helps exporters and travellers, but a falling stock index and falling lithium prices say foreign money is cautious on Chile.
01 The session in one read
Chile’s stock market had a bruising Monday. The S&P IPSA, the index of the country’s biggest listed companies, closed at 10,525, down 1.27% on the session.
The peso closed at 999.55 per dollar, up 0.47% for the dollar on the day. That is the weakest peso in a year, and it brushes the psychological 1,000 line that traders and the Chilean press watch closely.
The story is one of tides, not waves. A global rush to the safety of the dollar met a lithium price that keeps sliding, and Chile sits exactly where those two meet.
Not everything fell. Entel, the telecoms company, rose 17.6% and Falabella, the retail giant, edged up 0.1%.
The best-supported reading is that Chile was pulled down by the world, not pushed by home news. The US stock market fell hard, the dollar index rose 0.21% to 103.63 and the 10-year US Treasury yield, the price of borrowing for Washington, sits at 5.14%.
Lithium weakness at SQM, the lithium miner, helps explain why Chile fell more than a neutral reading would suggest. The variable to watch is the US bond yield: if it keeps climbing, the peso stays under pressure.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P IPSA (stock index)
|10,525
|−1.27%
|Down one session in a row; 20 sessions: −4.08%
|Session range
|—
|—
|Not available in our scan
|USD/CLP (pesos per dollar)
|999.55
|+0.47%
|Highest close of the past 12 months
|52-week range, IPSA
|9,603 to 11,628
|−9.5%
|9.5% below the 28 January high; 9.6% above the 14 November 2025 low
|52-week range, USD/CLP
|851.67 to 999.55
|+17.4%
|Dollar sits at the very top of its range
|Key technical level
|11,628 / 9,603
|—
|Resistance is the 12-month high; support is the 12-month low
The table tells two stories at once. The index is in the lower half of its yearly range, but it has not broken down: it is 9.6% above its low of 9,603.
The peso is different. The dollar is at its 12-month high, and over 60 sessions it has risen 9.5% against the peso, so this is a trend, not a one-day wobble.
Over five sessions the dollar gained 3.34% against the peso, while the IPSA slipped 0.61% over the same five sessions. The currency, not the stock market, is where the real stress shows. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market Board
Chile — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA
10,525.26
-1.27%
—
10,660.26
10,698
10,499
—
USD/CLP
997.53
+0.27%
+8.63%
994.88
997.53
997.53
—
COPPER
5.97
-0.43%
+19.43%
6.00
6.02
5.96
10,039
SQM-B
51,300
-4.20%
-8.88%
53,550
53,450
51,111
202,002
COPEC
6,180
-1.51%
-8.58%
6,275
6,341
6,157
917,940
BSANTANDER
79.06
-1.79%
+13.76%
80.50
80.77
79.02
76,082,649
FALABELLA
6,810
+0.15%
+8.53%
6,800
6,890
6,746
2,815,735
ENELAM
79.85
-1.42%
-12.01%
81.00
81.85
78.10
14,243,080
CENCOSUD
1,785
-3.48%
-37.40%
1,849
1,849
1,774
4,808,367
CMPC
900.00
+1.12%
-33.58%
890.00
904.99
885.01
3,715,743
BANCO CHILE
191.60
-1.74%
+11.32%
195.00
196.99
191.60
73,638,773
LATAM AIR
23.49
-3.13%
+12.66%
24.25
24.10
23.35
872,821,181
SOUTHERN COPPER
153.87
-6.22%
+26.03%
164.08
161.07
153.23
1,343,134
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — Wall Street, a strong dollar and lithium
First and heaviest, Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 1.92% to 7,417, the Nasdaq lost 2.49%, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 18.70% to 22.91; confidence is high that this set the tone.
Second, the dollar and US interest rates. The dollar index, a basket of the dollar against major currencies, rose 0.21% to 103.63, up 1.94% over five sessions, and the US 10-year yield stands at 5.14%, up 24 basis points in five sessions (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point); confidence is medium-high.
Money markets are pricing a possible US rate rise in December. Higher US rates pull money out of emerging markets such as Chile.
Third, lithium. SQM’s New York shares fell 4.63% to a 12-month low as the lithium-miners fund LIT also closed at a 12-month low; confidence is medium, because we found no company news.
Copper, Chile’s economic anchor, also faced weak news from its biggest buyer. China’s retail sales rose 0.4% in October against a consensus of 0.8%, industrial output 4.8% against 5.3%, and fixed-asset investment fell 8.1% in the year to October against a consensus of −7.0% (RT economic calendar).
The cross-asset check fits. Gold’s fund lost 7.01% over five sessions and silver fell 2.98% on the day, so even metals offered no shelter from the strong dollar.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|SQM-B
|$11m turnover
|−4.2%
|Lithium miner
|Entel
|$12m turnover
|+17.6%
|Telecoms group; agreed to sell its Peru operation
|Falabella
|$19m turnover
|+0.1%
|Most-traded; Chilean retail and mall group
|Banco de Chile (CHILE)
|$14m turnover
|−1.7%
|Largest bank by trading that day
|Cencosud
|$9m turnover
|−3.5%
|Supermarkets and shopping centres
|Mallplaza
|$8m turnover
|−1.2%
|Shopping-centre operator
|Banco Santander Chile (BSANTANDER)
|$6m turnover
|−1.8%
|Second bank in the top eight
|Copec
|$6m turnover
|−1.5%
|Fuel and forestry group
|Almendral
|—
|+29.7%
|Entel’s controlling shareholder; biggest domestic gainer
|Salfacorp
|—
|−4.6%
|Construction group
Falabella, the Santiago retailer that also owns department stores across the Andes, was the most-traded name at $19m and barely moved. That calm shows buyers and sellers largely offset one another there.
Entel, a telecoms group, was the story of the day: its shares rose 17.6% on $12m of turnover, after the company agreed to sell its Peruvian operation, whose assets are valued at about US$1.7 billion.
The losers were domestic cyclicals. Cencosud lost 3.5% and Parque Arauco, a mall owner, fell 3.8%, while the two banks slipped 1.7% and 1.8%, as a weak peso and higher rates worry lenders and shoppers alike.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|S&P IPSA
|Chile
|−1.27%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−1.83%
|Merval
|Argentina
|−4.3%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|closed (holiday)
Chile was not alone. Argentina lost 4.3%, while Brazil’s Ibovespa, its main stock index, fell 1.83% and Brazil’s real weakened, with USD/BRL up 2.05% to 5.7839. The live market board above carries the other closes.
Mexico’s peso went the other way, with USD/MXN down 0.18% at 18.5184, and Colombia’s peso barely moved at 3,318 per dollar. The stock exchanges of Mexico and Colombia were closed for public holidays. The sell-off hit copper and commodity economies hardest, not the whole region equally.
For a Lima or São Paulo reader, the message is shared exposure: the same strong dollar that lifts the Chilean exporter’s peso income raises costs for fuel and machinery importers across the region.
06 The technical picture
Chart readers watch two lines. Resistance, the ceiling, is the 12-month high of 11,628 reached on 28 January; support, the floor, is the 12-month low of 9,603 set on 14 November 2025.
On the peso, the round number 1,000 is the line everyone sees. The close of 999.55 sits just under it and at the top of the 12-month range, so a clean close above it would be a fresh signal of stress.
Now the history. In RT’s own price records since 2007, the IPSA has fallen by at least this much over 20 sessions in 75 earlier independent cases, and 20 sessions later it was higher 44 times, or 59% of the time.
The median gain was +1.6% and the worst case was −24.6%. History is not a forecast, but it says sharp falls like this have usually been followed by a rebound.
07 What to watch
- Chile’s third-quarter GDP: The economy report is due on 18 November (RT economic calendar); a weak reading would add to pressure on the peso and on domestic cyclical shares.
- The 1,000 line on the peso: A sustained close above 1,000 pesos per dollar would confirm a new phase of dollar strength; a retreat would suggest the move was a spike.
- US yields and the dollar index: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.14% and the dollar index at 103.63 are the two numbers that drove the day; further rises keep the pressure on.
- IPSA support at 9,603: A fall towards the 12-month low of 9,603 would mean the correction is deepening; a rise towards 11,628 would mean it has faded.
Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.3% as Entel Jumps 12%.
Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.7% as Entel Jumps 11%.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$35.7 million traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 91.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 4.7%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December, which matters for Chile because higher US rates pull money out of emerging markets.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Chile news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Chile’s stock market fall on 16 November?
The S&P IPSA fell 1.27% to 10,525 as Wall Street sold off, the US dollar strengthened and lithium shares hit 12-month lows, pulling down SQM-B by 4.2%.
What is the peso’s exchange rate against the dollar?
USD/CLP closed at 999.55 pesos per dollar, up 0.47% on the day. It is the weakest peso close of the past 12 months.
What is the S&P IPSA?
It is Chile’s main stock index, tracking the country’s largest and most traded listed companies, including SQM, Copec, Falabella, Cencosud and the big banks.
What does a weak peso mean for travellers and investors?
Travellers get more pesos for each dollar, which makes Chile cheaper. Investors holding Chilean shares in dollars lose some value, while exporters such as copper and lithium miners gain.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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