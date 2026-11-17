Key Facts S&P IPSA: Chile’s main stock index fell 1.27% to 10,525, 9.5% below its 28 January high.

Chile’s main stock index fell 1.27% to 10,525, 9.5% below its 28 January high. Peso: The peso closed at 999.55 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months.

The peso closed at 999.55 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. Wall Street: The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91.

The S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91. SQM: SQM, the lithium miner, fell 4.6% in New York to a 12-month low.

SQM, the lithium miner, fell 4.6% in New York to a 12-month low. Entel: Telecoms group Entel jumped 17.6% after agreeing to sell its Peruvian operation.

Telecoms group Entel jumped 17.6% after agreeing to sell its Peruvian operation. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 91.5% (US$35.7 million traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Today’s Focus Chile’s main stock index, the S&P IPSA, fell 1.27% to 10,525 on Monday 16 November. The peso slid to 999.55 per US dollar, its weakest close in at least 12 months. Put simply, it now takes almost 1,000 pesos to buy one dollar. A year ago the peso was far stronger, and its 12-month low of 851.67 came on 9 February. Two forces did most of the damage: a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, and a strong dollar backed by US bond yields near 5.14%. Weak lithium shares added a third, local push. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For a visitor, Chile just got cheaper. For a Chilean importer or a company with dollar debts, it got more expensive. What matters today. A weak peso helps exporters and travellers, but a falling stock index and falling lithium prices say foreign money is cautious on Chile.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Chile’s stock market had a bruising Monday. The S&P IPSA, the index of the country’s biggest listed companies, closed at 10,525, down 1.27% on the session.

The peso closed at 999.55 per dollar, up 0.47% for the dollar on the day. That is the weakest peso in a year, and it brushes the psychological 1,000 line that traders and the Chilean press watch closely.

The story is one of tides, not waves. A global rush to the safety of the dollar met a lithium price that keeps sliding, and Chile sits exactly where those two meet.

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Not everything fell. Entel, the telecoms company, rose 17.6% and Falabella, the retail giant, edged up 0.1%.

Assessment — Global dollar squeeze, with a local lithium sting MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that Chile was pulled down by the world, not pushed by home news. The US stock market fell hard, the dollar index rose 0.21% to 103.63 and the 10-year US Treasury yield, the price of borrowing for Washington, sits at 5.14%. Lithium weakness at SQM, the lithium miner, helps explain why Chile fell more than a neutral reading would suggest. The variable to watch is the US bond yield: if it keeps climbing, the peso stays under pressure.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA (stock index) 10,525 −1.27% Down one session in a row; 20 sessions: −4.08% Session range — — Not available in our scan USD/CLP (pesos per dollar) 999.55 +0.47% Highest close of the past 12 months 52-week range, IPSA 9,603 to 11,628 −9.5% 9.5% below the 28 January high; 9.6% above the 14 November 2025 low 52-week range, USD/CLP 851.67 to 999.55 +17.4% Dollar sits at the very top of its range Key technical level 11,628 / 9,603 — Resistance is the 12-month high; support is the 12-month low

The table tells two stories at once. The index is in the lower half of its yearly range, but it has not broken down: it is 9.6% above its low of 9,603.

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The peso is different. The dollar is at its 12-month high, and over 60 sessions it has risen 9.5% against the peso, so this is a trend, not a one-day wobble.

Over five sessions the dollar gained 3.34% against the peso, while the IPSA slipped 0.61% over the same five sessions. The currency, not the stock market, is where the real stress shows.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,525.26 -1.27% L 10,499day rangeH 10,698 Market breadth · 11 names 18% advancing 2 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 997.53 +0.27% Copper 5.97 -0.43% Gold 3,874 +0.55% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +0.15% FALABELLA Utilities -1.42% ENELAM Energy -1.51% COPEC Materials -1.54% SQM-B, CMPC Financials -1.77% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Industrials -3.13% LATAM AIR Other -3.33% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Consumer Staples -3.48% CENCOSUD Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% Ibovespa169,295.41 -1.83% Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P/BMV IPC71,204.98 -0.84% Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P IPSA10,525.26 -1.27% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% — 10,660.26 10,698 10,499 — USD/CLP 997.53 +0.27% +8.63% 994.88 997.53 997.53 — COPPER 5.97 -0.43% +19.43% 6.00 6.02 5.96 10,039 SQM-B 51,300 -4.20% -8.88% 53,550 53,450 51,111 202,002 COPEC 6,180 -1.51% -8.58% 6,275 6,341 6,157 917,940 BSANTANDER 79.06 -1.79% +13.76% 80.50 80.77 79.02 76,082,649 FALABELLA 6,810 +0.15% +8.53% 6,800 6,890 6,746 2,815,735 ENELAM 79.85 -1.42% -12.01% 81.00 81.85 78.10 14,243,080 CENCOSUD 1,785 -3.48% -37.40% 1,849 1,849 1,774 4,808,367 CMPC 900.00 +1.12% -33.58% 890.00 904.99 885.01 3,715,743 BANCO CHILE 191.60 -1.74% +11.32% 195.00 196.99 191.60 73,638,773 LATAM AIR 23.49 -3.13% +12.66% 24.25 24.10 23.35 872,821,181 SOUTHERN COPPER 153.87 -6.22% +26.03% 164.08 161.07 153.23 1,343,134 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 153.87 -6.22% SQM-B 51,300 -4.20% CENCOSUD 1,785 -3.48% LATAM AIR 23.49 -3.13% BSANTANDER 79.06 -1.79% BANCO CHILE 191.60 -1.74% COPEC 6,180 -1.51% ENELAM 79.85 -1.42% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 1.27%, with breadth negative — 2 of 11 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — Wall Street, a strong dollar and lithium

First and heaviest, Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 1.92% to 7,417, the Nasdaq lost 2.49%, and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 18.70% to 22.91; confidence is high that this set the tone.

Second, the dollar and US interest rates. The dollar index, a basket of the dollar against major currencies, rose 0.21% to 103.63, up 1.94% over five sessions, and the US 10-year yield stands at 5.14%, up 24 basis points in five sessions (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point); confidence is medium-high.

Money markets are pricing a possible US rate rise in December. Higher US rates pull money out of emerging markets such as Chile.

Third, lithium. SQM’s New York shares fell 4.63% to a 12-month low as the lithium-miners fund LIT also closed at a 12-month low; confidence is medium, because we found no company news.

Copper, Chile’s economic anchor, also faced weak news from its biggest buyer. China’s retail sales rose 0.4% in October against a consensus of 0.8%, industrial output 4.8% against 5.3%, and fixed-asset investment fell 8.1% in the year to October against a consensus of −7.0% (RT economic calendar).

The cross-asset check fits. Gold’s fund lost 7.01% over five sessions and silver fell 2.98% on the day, so even metals offered no shelter from the strong dollar.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note SQM-B $11m turnover −4.2% Lithium miner Entel $12m turnover +17.6% Telecoms group; agreed to sell its Peru operation Falabella $19m turnover +0.1% Most-traded; Chilean retail and mall group Banco de Chile (CHILE) $14m turnover −1.7% Largest bank by trading that day Cencosud $9m turnover −3.5% Supermarkets and shopping centres Mallplaza $8m turnover −1.2% Shopping-centre operator Banco Santander Chile (BSANTANDER) $6m turnover −1.8% Second bank in the top eight Copec $6m turnover −1.5% Fuel and forestry group Almendral — +29.7% Entel’s controlling shareholder; biggest domestic gainer Salfacorp — −4.6% Construction group

Falabella, the Santiago retailer that also owns department stores across the Andes, was the most-traded name at $19m and barely moved. That calm shows buyers and sellers largely offset one another there.

Entel, a telecoms group, was the story of the day: its shares rose 17.6% on $12m of turnover, after the company agreed to sell its Peruvian operation, whose assets are valued at about US$1.7 billion.

The losers were domestic cyclicals. Cencosud lost 3.5% and Parque Arauco, a mall owner, fell 3.8%, while the two banks slipped 1.7% and 1.8%, as a weak peso and higher rates worry lenders and shoppers alike.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile −1.27% Ibovespa Brazil −1.83% Merval Argentina −4.3% COLCAP Colombia closed (holiday)

Chile was not alone. Argentina lost 4.3%, while Brazil’s Ibovespa, its main stock index, fell 1.83% and Brazil’s real weakened, with USD/BRL up 2.05% to 5.7839. The live market board above carries the other closes.

Mexico’s peso went the other way, with USD/MXN down 0.18% at 18.5184, and Colombia’s peso barely moved at 3,318 per dollar. The stock exchanges of Mexico and Colombia were closed for public holidays. The sell-off hit copper and commodity economies hardest, not the whole region equally.

For a Lima or São Paulo reader, the message is shared exposure: the same strong dollar that lifts the Chilean exporter’s peso income raises costs for fuel and machinery importers across the region.

06 The technical picture

Chart readers watch two lines. Resistance, the ceiling, is the 12-month high of 11,628 reached on 28 January; support, the floor, is the 12-month low of 9,603 set on 14 November 2025.

On the peso, the round number 1,000 is the line everyone sees. The close of 999.55 sits just under it and at the top of the 12-month range, so a clean close above it would be a fresh signal of stress.

Now the history. In RT’s own price records since 2007, the IPSA has fallen by at least this much over 20 sessions in 75 earlier independent cases, and 20 sessions later it was higher 44 times, or 59% of the time.

The median gain was +1.6% and the worst case was −24.6%. History is not a forecast, but it says sharp falls like this have usually been followed by a rebound.

07 What to watch

Chile’s third-quarter GDP: The economy report is due on 18 November (RT economic calendar); a weak reading would add to pressure on the peso and on domestic cyclical shares.

The economy report is due on 18 November (RT economic calendar); a weak reading would add to pressure on the peso and on domestic cyclical shares. The 1,000 line on the peso: A sustained close above 1,000 pesos per dollar would confirm a new phase of dollar strength; a retreat would suggest the move was a spike.

A sustained close above 1,000 pesos per dollar would confirm a new phase of dollar strength; a retreat would suggest the move was a spike. US yields and the dollar index: The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.14% and the dollar index at 103.63 are the two numbers that drove the day; further rises keep the pressure on.

The 10-year Treasury yield at 5.14% and the dollar index at 103.63 are the two numbers that drove the day; further rises keep the pressure on. IPSA support at 9,603: A fall towards the 12-month low of 9,603 would mean the correction is deepening; a rise towards 11,628 would mean it has faded.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.3% as Entel Jumps 12%.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.7% as Entel Jumps 11%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$35.7 million traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 91.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 4.7%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December, which matters for Chile because higher US rates pull money out of emerging markets.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Chile news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chile’s stock market fall on 16 November?

The S&P IPSA fell 1.27% to 10,525 as Wall Street sold off, the US dollar strengthened and lithium shares hit 12-month lows, pulling down SQM-B by 4.2%.

What is the peso’s exchange rate against the dollar?

USD/CLP closed at 999.55 pesos per dollar, up 0.47% on the day. It is the weakest peso close of the past 12 months.

What is the S&P IPSA?

It is Chile’s main stock index, tracking the country’s largest and most traded listed companies, including SQM, Copec, Falabella, Cencosud and the big banks.

What does a weak peso mean for travellers and investors?

Travellers get more pesos for each dollar, which makes Chile cheaper. Investors holding Chilean shares in dollars lose some value, while exporters such as copper and lithium miners gain.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

Daily series ← Previous session: November 13, 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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