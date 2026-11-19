A court order that once set a 24-hour clock now carries only the word “promptly”, and the ministry’s position is that the case file remains under study.

File photo. The Palace of Justice, home of Chile's Supreme Court, Santiago, 2013. Photo: Warko, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Chile · Politics

Chile’s justice minister said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the Supreme Court did not give him a 24-hour deadline to decide on a prisoner’s sentence cut. Fernando Rabat pointed to the ruling’s own words, which say the law sets no deadline.

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The Supreme Court’s Second Chamber, its criminal chamber, confirmed a lower-court order on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and told the ministry to decide “promptly”. For readers abroad, the case shows how one prisoner’s file now sits inside a wider fight over Chile’s prison policy.

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Key Facts Who. Justice Minister Fernando Rabat, Chile’s Supreme Court and a prisoner serving five years and one day.

What. The Supreme Court’s order sets no deadline in hours, only a decision “promptly”.

Stakes. A sentence reduction that the prisoner’s lawyers say should have freed him on 26 October 2026.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 06:40 GMT.

A court order that once set a 24-hour clock now carries only the word “promptly”, and the ministry’s position is that the case file remains under study.

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The Big Picture

Law 19,856, passed in 2003, lets prisoners in Chile earn shorter sentences for good conduct. Its Article 17 bars certain crimes from those benefits.

Víctor Manuel Alarcón Torres, 54, is serving five years and one day at the Limache pre-trial detention centre. He was convicted in 2024 of repeated rape of a minor under 14, for offences between 2018 and 2021.

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The Valparaíso regional appeals court earlier ordered him back into the sentence-reduction evaluation without applying the exclusion in Article 17(e). The prison’s reduction commission then rated his conduct “outstanding”, in Spanish “sobresaliente”.

His lawyers say the accumulated reductions should have freed him on 26 October 2026. On 9 November 2026 the government announced that it was suspending the processing of all sentence reductions, whatever the crime.

A Senate bill to repeal the sentence-reduction law for people convicted of crimes against minors was filed on 31 October. On 12 November opposition deputies filed a constitutional accusation, Chile’s impeachment procedure, against Rabat over sentence cuts approved by his ministry; see our earlier report, Chile Justice Minister Faces Impeachment.

The filing has three chapters, covering sentence reductions for sex offenders, those for crimes against humanity, and what he told Congress. That leaves the minister between a court that wants a decision and a government that has frozen such decisions.

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What Happened

On 5 November 2026 the Valparaíso Court of Appeals, a regional appeals court that is part of Chile’s judiciary, ordered the ministry to decide on Alarcón’s request within 24 hours. The case came as an amparo, a petition similar to habeas corpus, and on Tuesday 17 November the Supreme Court’s Second Chamber confirmed that ruling.

The Supreme Court wrote that the Justice and Human Rights Ministry “shall, promptly (“a la brevedad” in the ruling), accept or reject” his request for recognition of a sentence reduction under the law and its regulation. It did not grant the reduction and did not order his release.

The justices also wrote that the law and its regulation “do not set a deadline” for the ministry to issue the decree on the request. So the final order, as quoted, names no limit in hours.

On Wednesday 18 November Rabat said it is not correct that the Supreme Court set a 24-hour deadline. He urged reading the rulings in full, saying the court itself states that there is no deadline in the regulation or the law.

File photo, 2015. Interior hall of the Palace of Justice in Santiago, home of Chile’s Supreme Court. (Photo: Corsario CL, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why It Matters

A decree is the legal act through which the ministry grants or refuses a reduction, and with no legal clock the word “promptly” is the only limit on it. That word carries no number of days.

The prisoner’s lawyers say his release was due on 26 October 2026. By 19 November that date was more than three weeks past, and the ministry’s position is that the case file remains under study.

What Happens Next

No date is confirmed for the ministry’s decision on Alarcón’s request, and the Supreme Court gave none. The ministry must now accept or reject it, in the court’s word, promptly.

The date of the vote on the impeachment against Rabat is not confirmed, and no date is known for the Senate repeal bill.

The Other Side

Rabat’s argument is that the law sets no fixed deadlines for sentence-reduction decrees and that the file is still under study. The ministry argued on appeal that the law sets no deadline.

The Supreme Court confirmed the order but wrote only that the ministry must decide “promptly”.Alarcón’s defence argues that his release was due on 26 October 2026.

The Supreme Court did not grant the reduction or order his release.

What It Means for You

If you follow Chile as an investor, expat or traveller, this is a story about timing and ministerial discretion, not a change in criminal law. The measures in play are the suspension of all reductions and the Senate repeal bill.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the ministry will accept or reject Alarcón’s request, when it will decide, or whether he will be freed. We also could not read the Supreme Court’s own press note, and the court record number is not known to us.

In plain English Amparo: a petition asking a court to protect a person’s liberty or rights.

a petition asking a court to protect a person’s liberty or rights. Sentence reduction: time cut from a prison term for good conduct, under Law 19,856.

time cut from a prison term for good conduct, under Law 19,856. Constitutional accusation: Chile’s impeachment process, started by lawmakers against a minister.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s Supreme Court order on 17 November?

It confirmed a Valparaíso ruling in an amparo case and wrote that the ministry shall decide “promptly” on a prisoner’s sentence-reduction request. It did not grant the reduction or order his release.

Did the Supreme Court set a 24-hour deadline?

The Valparaíso court ordered a decision within 24 hours on 5 November. The Supreme Court wrote that the law and its regulation set no deadline, and it asked only for a decision “promptly”.

What is Law 19,856?

It is a 2003 Chilean law that creates a system of sentence reductions for good conduct in prison. Its Article 17 bars certain crimes from the benefits.

Will the prisoner be freed?

That is not known. The ministry’s position is that the file remains under study, and the Supreme Court did not order his release.

Sources Source: ruling of the Second Chamber of Chile’s Supreme Court of 17 November 2026; ruling of the Valparaíso Court of Appeals of 5 November 2026; statement by Justice Minister Fernando Rabat of 18 November 2026; opposition filing of 12 November 2026 · Law 19,856 · Poder Judicial of Chile · Ministerio de Justicia y Derechos Humanos

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