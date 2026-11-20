A Santiago court has freed a father from pretrial jail, but prosecutors are asking a higher court to send him back.

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CHILE · COURTS

A Chilean court has taken a father out of jail nearly six months after his two-year-old daughter fell to her death from an 11th-floor flat in Las Condes, a district of Santiago. On Thursday 19 November 2026 the judges decided that the facts, for now, point to negligence and not to a killing by omission.

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The decision matters to foreign residents because it shows how a Chilean charge, and with it a suspect's custody, can change before any trial. Las Condes, where the girl fell, is a district of Santiago.

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Key Facts The case A father in Santiago was jailed after his two-year-old daughter fell from an 11th-floor flat.

The ruling A Santiago court ended his pretrial jail on 19 November 2026, citing negligence.

His status He now has night house arrest and a ban on leaving Chile.

Next step Prosecutors appealed; Santiago's appeals court, which reviews lower rulings, is expected to rule Saturday.

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A Santiago court has freed a father from pretrial jail, but prosecutors are asking a higher court to send him back.

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What Happened

The Fourth Guarantee Court of Santiago, the court that supervises the early phase of criminal cases, reviewed the father's custody conditions on Thursday. It cancelled the pretrial detention of Jorge Constanzo, the girl's father, and ordered night house arrest and a ban on leaving the country instead.

The court said the evidence presented does not amount to homicide by omission, meaning a death caused by failing to act when the law required action. Provisionally, it classed the facts as a cuasidelito de homicidio, a negligent killing with no intent to harm.

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Prosecutor Ezio Braghetto of the Eastern Gender Prosecution Office, the unit handling the case, appealed on the spot. He called the legal classification complex and debatable and said the ruling was not a surprise, but that prosecutors do not share it.

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How the Case Reached This Point

The girl, who was two years and eight months old, fell in May 2026 from a flat on the 11th floor of a building in Las Condes while in her father's care. Prosecutors charged him on 18 May with homicide by omission with eventual intent, a charge that applies when a person accepts the risk that a death may occur.

The same Santiago court first refused pretrial detention and left him with a national travel ban and monthly signing. The Santiago Court of Appeals reversed that on Wednesday 20 May 2026 and ordered him jailed, and a later review in July kept him there.

The Dispute Over the Safety Nets

The core of the argument is whether the father understood the danger of open windows. Prosecutors say a court-approved agreement between the parents ordered safety nets, without limiting them to certain rooms.

The defence says the father put nets where the child played and believed that was enough. Prosecutors reject that reading.

What the Family and Defence Say

The girl's mother said the ruling is only one step in a long process and that the family will stay strong. She said the case is about her daughter and about every child who has not had justice.

The defence argues that the missing nets were one factor among several, and that the father believed the protection he had arranged was enough. It says this describes carelessness, not intent.

Braghetto also said a separate hearing is scheduled over an alleged drink-driving episode with the girl in the car. He said it is not part of the charge over her death, but it bears on how the court weighs risk and care.

Why the Charge Matters

In Chile, the label of the offence weighs heavily on whether a suspect can be held before trial. After nearly six months in custody, the father moves to a far lighter regime because the court now sees negligence and not eventual intent.

The ruling is provisional, as prosecutors stress, because the appeals court can restore the original charge and the jail order, as it did in May. For another custody ruling in Chile this month, see Chile Court Eases Ex-Mayor's House Arrest.

What It Means for You

If you rent or buy a high-rise flat in Santiago with young children, the case is a reminder to check window locks and nets in every room, not only the play areas. Ask the landlord to fit nets before you move in.

For US readers following Chile as a place to live or invest, the ruling also shows how its courts separate charges and custody. A change of charge can reshape a case within days, so early headlines are rarely the final word.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how the Santiago Court of Appeals will rule on the prosecutors' appeal, which is reported to be due on Saturday 21 November 2026. The date of any trial has not been announced.

The full written reasoning of the Fourth Guarantee Court has not been made public. It is also not clear how the drink-driving hearing will affect the main case.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did the Chilean Court Release the Father?

The Fourth Guarantee Court of Santiago held that the evidence does not amount to homicide by omission and points, for now, to negligent homicide. It replaced jail with night house arrest and a travel ban.

Is the Case Over?

Not yet, because prosecutors appealed straight away and the Santiago Court of Appeals, reported to rule on Saturday 21 November 2026, can send the father back to jail. The trial itself has not yet taken place.

What Is Negligent Homicide in Chile?

It is a death caused by carelessness, without any intent to kill. Prosecutors argue the facts show homicide by omission with eventual intent instead.

Sources: Fourth Guarantee Court of Santiago, review hearing of 19 November 2026; Public Prosecutor's Office of Chile (Fiscalía de Chile), statements by prosecutor Ezio Braghetto, 19 November 2026; Santiago Court of Appeals, ruling of 20 May 2026; statements of the family and defence lawyer after the hearing.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error