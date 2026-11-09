Chile Wants Copper Miner Bonuses Paid Back

The Chuquicamata open-pit copper mine in northern Chile, operated by state-owned Codelco. File photo, 2018. (Photo: kallerna, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CHILE · COPPER

Key Facts Demand Daniel Mas, Chile’s economy and mining minister, said on 9 November that all Codelco bonuses must be returned.

Cause State copper miner Codelco overstated its output by more than 42,000 tonnes across 2024 and 2025.

Cost Codelco’s chair put the preliminary accounting write-down from inflated inventories at US$120 million to US$140 million.

Inquiries Prosecutors have the case, two audit firms are investigating, and eight executives were dismissed.

Unknown Mas gave no bonus amounts, repayment mechanism or list of recipients.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Daniel Mas, Chile’s economy and mining minister, said on Monday 9 November 2026 that every bonus paid at the state copper miner Codelco must be returned. Codelco is the world’s largest copper producer, so the demand lands on a company at the centre of the global copper trade.

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Mas spoke in a radio interview, days after Codelco told its shareholders that it had overstated its copper output. For US readers, the case shows how a government handles a governance failure at the biggest producer of a major industrial metal.

What the Minister Said About the Bonuses

Mas said all the bonuses have to be returned, and he repeated the word all for emphasis. Asked what happens if some workers or executives refuse, he answered that the government will see.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

He gave no amounts, mechanism or list of recipients, and said the administration is talking with the groups that received bonuses about how they will repay. In May, Codelco said it would recover about US$14.3 million in bonuses from 6,322 people, tied to its 2025 output figures.

File photo, 2012. Miners at work inside Codelco’s El Teniente underground copper mine, south of Santiago, Chile. Photo: Bcx22, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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How the Overstatement Came to Light

Codelco told its shareholders on Thursday 5 November 2026 that it had overstated output by more than 42,000 tonnes. Its chair, Bernardo Fontaine, said about 24,000 tonnes fell in 2024 and a little over 18,000 tonnes in 2025, while Codelco puts the combined figure at 42,100 tonnes.

The chair put the preliminary write-down from inflated inventories at between US$120 million and US$140 million. Eight executives were dismissed.

A group of deputies from two conservative parties, Renovación Nacional and Evópoli, asked the Council of State Defence, the state’s legal defender, on Friday 6 November to consider legal action over the inflated figures. The case has been referred to public prosecutors, and two international audit firms, KPMG and EY, are investigating.

Why Mas Says the Controls Failed

Mas said the matter could have been swept under the rug and could have kept happening. Neither internal nor external controls were enough, he said, because nobody would have noticed without an anonymous complaint.

He added that bonuses alone do not explain the problem. In his words, the company was framed by significant production pressure, and a company culture has to change.

Who Else Could Leave Codelco

Mas confirmed that eight executives were dismissed, but he said the group involved was larger than the eight. If the investigation finds people above or below them on the organisation chart involved, he said, they also have to leave.

Asked whether he rules out the board of directors, he said he is not excluding anyone and that the case must be investigated to the last consequences, whoever is responsible. He added that the board does have a responsibility, though he did not assign individual blame.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Codelco is Chile’s state-owned copper company, and Mas is the cabinet minister who oversees the economy and mining. The Council of State Defence is the legal body that defends the state’s interests in court.

Overstated output means Codelco reported more copper than it actually produced. A tonne is 1,000 kilograms, so 42,000 tonnes is about 42 million kilograms of copper.

What It Means for Copper Watchers

The repayment demand shows Santiago treating a production error at the world’s largest copper miner as a question of accountability. The write-down stays preliminary, at US$120 million to US$140 million, and the picture may change as the inquiries advance.

Readers can follow Mas on the governance review and Codelco’s confirmation of the overstatement for the earlier steps. Our reports on the eight executives dismissed and the deputies’ request for a lawsuit cover the rest of the sequence.

What Is Not Known

Mas did not say how large the bonuses to be repaid are, who exactly must repay them or what legal mechanism would force repayment. Those details will decide how far repayment reaches.

It is not clear whether more executives will leave, and the outcome of the prosecutors’ and audit firms’ work is still open. Those findings will decide how far the dismissals and repayments reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Chile’s minister say about Codelco bonuses?

Daniel Mas said on 9 November 2026 that all the bonuses have to be returned. He gave no amounts, mechanism or list of recipients.

How much copper did Codelco overstate?

Codelco told shareholders on 5 November 2026 that it overstated output by more than 42,000 tonnes in 2024 and 2025. Codelco’s chair put the preliminary accounting write-down from inflated inventories at US$120 million to US$140 million.

Who is investigating the overstatement?

The case has been referred to public prosecutors, and two audit firms, KPMG and EY, are investigating. A group of deputies also asked the Council of State Defence, the state’s legal defender, to consider legal action.

Does Mas blame the board?

Mas said he is not excluding anyone and that the board has a responsibility. He did not assign individual blame.

Sources: Chile’s Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Mining, public statements of the minister, 9 November 2026; Codelco shareholder meeting and press releases, May and 5 November 2026; Chamber of Deputies request to the Council of State Defence, 6 November 2026.

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