Chile October Trade Surplus Hits US$2.55B
Rio Times Markets · Chile
Key Facts
- The figure Chile’s trade surplus was US$2.55 billion in October 2026, the largest for any October on record.
- Versus forecast That beat the US$2.09 billion consensus forecast and was 27.5% above October 2025.
- Exports Exports reached US$10.29 billion; imports fell 5.3% to US$7.74 billion.
- Copper Copper exports fell 5.4% to US$5.41 billion, just over half of all exports.
- What ends it A November surplus below US$2.09 billion would show October was exceptional.
Chile sold US$2.55 billion more goods abroad than it bought in October 2026, the biggest October surplus in the central bank’s records.
What Changed
Chile’s trade surplus, the gap between what the country sells abroad and what it buys, was US$2.55 billion in October 2026, according to the Banco Central de Chile. The RT economic calendar consensus was US$2.09 billion, so the result beat it by about US$460 million.
Exports were US$10.29 billion, 1.2% above a year earlier. Imports fell 5.3% to US$7.74 billion, which widened the gap.
Where It Sits in the Trend
The October surplus was 27.5% larger than in the same month of 2025 and the biggest for any October in the central bank series. For January to October the surplus reached US$28.27 billion, the highest for that period on record.
Chilean goods exports also passed US$100 billion over the first ten months for the first time. The year has been strong even though October exports were slightly below the US$10.70 billion forecast.
Why It Moved
The widening came mostly from imports, which fell faster than exports. Copper exports brought in US$5.41 billion, 5.4% less than a year earlier.
The fall in imports points to softer demand or lower prices for foreign goods. The data give no firm cause, however.
What It Means for Readers Abroad
Copper supplies electric cars, wiring and wind turbines, so Chile’s shipments matter to buyers in the United States and Asia. A surplus this size supports the peso and the country’s external accounts.
It is a mixed signal, though. Falling copper shipments and falling imports can both reflect weaker activity.
What Would Confirm or End the Gain
A November surplus holding above the US$2.09 billion forecast would show the strength is lasting. A figure near the US$2.05 billion of September would suggest October was a one-off.
Exports recovering above US$10.58 billion would shift the source of the surplus from weak imports to stronger sales. That would make the gain easier to trust.
What Is Not Known Yet
It is not known how much of the import fall came from lower fuel prices and how much from weaker demand. Copper prices for November will decide the next export reading.
More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Earlier reading: Chile inflation in October.
Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Chile’s trade surplus in October 2026?
The surplus was US$2.55 billion, according to the Banco Central de Chile. That is the largest for any October on record.
Did exports or imports drive the surplus?
Mostly imports. They fell 5.3% to US$7.74 billion, while exports rose 1.2% to US$10.29 billion.
How is copper doing?
Copper exports fell 5.4% to US$5.41 billion in October from a year earlier. Copper made up just over half of October exports.
What would show the surplus is lasting?
A November surplus above the US$2.09 billion forecast would. A reading near US$2.05 billion would suggest October was a one-off.
In depth
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