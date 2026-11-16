Chiapas Revives Temporary Jobs for Migrants
MEXICO · MIGRATION
Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez announced on Saturday 14 November 2026 that the southern Mexican state will bring back a temporary jobs programme for migrants, as a migrant caravan moved north through his state. Several Mexican news outlets reported the announcement, and the caravan had already passed through the town of Escuintla in Chiapas when he spoke.
No number of jobs, pay or length has been published. The Chiapas government’s website carried no statement on the programme on its home page when we checked on Monday 16 November.
Key Facts
- Where Chiapas, the Mexican state that borders Guatemala, where the caravan had passed through Escuintla by 14 November.
- What The governor said a temporary jobs programme for migrants in transit will be reactivated.
- Who A caravan called “Dios con Nosotros” (“God With Us”); reports do not agree on how many people are in it.
- Gaps No jobs, pay, eligibility or start date have been published.
In plain terms, a state on Mexico’s southern border says it will offer short-term work to migrants passing through. The details are not public yet.
What We Know
The announcement says the programme would let migrants do productive work while they stay in Chiapas. Migrants who ask for asylum in Mexico deal with COMAR, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, which receives and decides refugee claims.
What Is Not Known
It is not known how many jobs there will be, what they pay, who qualifies or when work starts. The reports we saw do not agree on the caravan’s size.
US President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday 12 November to double tariffs on Mexico if it does not stop the caravans. Some Mexican outlets link the announcement to that threat, but the state government has not said so.
What It Means for You
For US readers, a working programme would be one sign of how Mexican states try to manage migrant flows that end at the US border. Until the state publishes terms, treat it as an announcement, not a policy.
Frequently Asked Questions
What jobs programme is Chiapas bringing back?
A temporary employment programme for migrants in transit, announced by Governor Eduardo Ramírez on 14 November 2026. The state has not published jobs, pay or length.
Is the announcement confirmed?
Several Mexican outlets reported it, but we found no statement on the state government’s home page on 16 November. Details such as jobs, pay and eligibility are still missing.
More: Mexico news, a caravan hoping for a US policy shift and a caravan of 600 migrants heading north.
Sources: Government of Chiapas, official site (checked 16 November 2026); COMAR, Mexico’s refugee commission.
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