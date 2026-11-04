Chayanne Plays Bogotá on 21 November

COLOMBIA · CONCERT GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Chayanne plays Coliseo MedPlus in Bogotá on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Why it matters The Puerto Rican pop star last played the same venue on 3 May 2025.

The numbers Announced prices: 188,000 to 936,000 pesos (about US$58 to US$289), central bank rate 3,236.

Who is who TaquillaLive is the named ticket platform, and Coliseo MedPlus is a covered arena.

What to watch Start time, doors time and live availability are unconfirmed for this date.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

What it means for you No US visa under 90 days; State Department rates Colombia Level 3.

A Puerto Rican pop idol returns to Bogotá this month, and tickets went on sale in August. The venue and the selling platform are named, but the start time is not.

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Chayanne plays Coliseo MedPlus in Bogotá on Saturday, 21 November 2026. The concert is the closing Colombian date of his Bailemos Otra Vez tour.

Chayanne is a Puerto Rican singer whose pop hits have filled stadiums across Latin America for four decades. For US fans, the Chayanne Bogotá concert means a flight to altitude and a late night in a large city.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why This Show Matters to US Fans

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its people are US citizens, so Chayanne’s career sits close to American Latino audiences. His current tour is named after his album Bailemos Otra Vez.

The set is expected to mix recent songs with classics such as “Torero”, “Salomé” and “Dejaría Todo”. No set list has been published for Bogotá, so treat the songs as a guess.

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Chayanne last played Coliseo MedPlus on Saturday, 3 May 2025. The tour also visits Medellín on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

He plays four Colombian cities this month: Bucaramanga on Thursday, 12 November, Barranquilla on Saturday, 14 November, Medellín and Bogotá. A fan who cannot get a Bogotá ticket can look at the Medellín date, covered in the linked guide.

Schedule and Start Time

The Bogotá concert is on Saturday, 21 November 2026, at Coliseo MedPlus. No start time, doors time or opening act has been published for this date.

At his May 2025 show here, doors opened at 5 in the afternoon and the listed start was 8 in the evening. The Bogotá city government’s event page advised arriving at least four hours early.

Treat those times only as a guide, because the 2026 production may differ. Check the TaquillaLive event page in the final week for the confirmed schedule.

Bogotá keeps the same clock all year, and the United States returned to standard time on Sunday, 1 November 2026. A 9 p.m. start in Bogotá is therefore also 9 p.m. in New York.

That is 8 p.m. in Chicago and 6 p.m. in Los Angeles on the night of the show. The late finish matters for transport, so plan your ride home before you leave the hotel.

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How to Buy Tickets Safely

The announcement names TaquillaLive as the ticket platform for Bogotá. A presale for customers of Banco Falabella, a Colombian retail bank, ran on Monday, 3 and Tuesday, 4 August 2026.

General sale opened on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, at 9 a.m., on the same platform. Sales run in two stages, and the first stage lasts until its allotted tickets are gone.

The first stage was priced from 188,000 to 843,000 Colombian pesos (about US$58 to US$261). The second stage runs from 211,000 to 936,000 pesos (about US$65 to US$289).

Conversions use 3,236 pesos per US dollar, the rate set by Banco de la República, Colombia’s central bank, for 4 November 2026. The announcement of 24 July 2026 did not break prices down by zone or say whether fees are included.

Live availability could not be checked for this guide, and the first stage may already be sold out. Buy only on TaquillaLive or from channels it names, because tickets sold by strangers may be fake.

Keep the confirmation email and a screenshot of your ticket. A US card may add a foreign transaction fee, and some Colombian platforms accept foreign cards only through a separate checkout.

Getting to Coliseo MedPlus

Coliseo MedPlus is on Calle 80, kilometre 1.5, on the road to Cota, at the north-western edge of Bogotá. It is a covered arena, so rain does not stop the show.

No transport plan has been published for this date, so these tips come from the May 2025 show. Special TransMilenio shuttles (Bogotá’s bus system) ran from two portals for 25,000 pesos (about US$8) round trip.

Premium options that night were a VIP van for 380,000 pesos (about US$117) and a VIP car for 230,000 pesos (about US$71). Parking started at 25,000 pesos (about US$8), and spots could be bought online in advance.

Last time, entry was limited to adults aged 18 and over, and food, drinks, professional cameras, vaporisers and bulky bags were banned. Check the 2026 rules before you go, because they can change.

Anuel AA also plays the new Vive Claro venue in Bogotá on the same Saturday. Expect heavy traffic, and leave early.

Bogotá’s El Dorado International Airport is on the western side of the city, so allow extra time for the drive. Use a taxi app or a taxi arranged by your hotel, and avoid waving down cabs on the street.

Safety and Costs for Visitors

The State Department rates Colombia Level 3, reconsider travel, because of crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping. Its advisory page showed an April 2025 issue date when it was read on 4 November 2026.

The Level 4 do-not-travel areas are Arauca, Cauca outside Popayán, Norte de Santander and the border with Venezuela. Bogotá is not named in that list, but the nationwide warnings still apply.

The State Department advises using a dispatch or car service app and not waving down taxis on the street. It also warns about drugging and robbery linked to dating apps, and about ATM skimming.

Demonstrations are common and can close roads, so avoid protests and large crowds. Colombia’s emergency number is 123.

US citizens need no visa for stays of 90 days or less, but the passport must be valid for the whole stay. Colombia limits cash on entry and exit to US$10,000, and you must declare more than that.

Bogotá sits at about 2,600 metres (8,500 feet), so expect to tire faster on your first day. The State Department says care outside big cities may fall below US standards and recommends medical evacuation insurance.

The ticket is the main fixed cost, from about US$58 to US$289. No price for flights, hotels or taxis in November 2026 was confirmed for this guide.

What It Means for You

For a US fan, the Chayanne Bogotá concert is a chance to see a Puerto Rican pop star in a big arena. It also means a trip to a Level 3 country, so the safety steps above are part of the plan.

Buy only through TaquillaLive, and check its event page before you book flights. That page is the first place where a change of time or venue should appear.

Book a ride home before the show, keep your phone charged and carry only a small bag. Read the State Department advisory again shortly before you fly, because levels can change.

What Is Not Known

The start time, doors time and opening act for 21 November have not been published. The transport plan and the list of banned items for this date are also unpublished.

Live ticket availability and the price of each zone were not visible when this guide was written. The age limit for this show, which was 18 last year, has not been confirmed.

The price range comes from the announcement of 24 July 2026, as the TaquillaLive page could not be opened. Prices may have moved, and the State Department advisory shows an April 2025 date, so check both.

Connected Coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Chayanne concert in Bogotá?

It is on Saturday, 21 November 2026, at Coliseo MedPlus. No start time has been published, and Bogotá is on the same clock as US Eastern in November.

Where can I buy official tickets?

The announcement names TaquillaLive as the ticket platform. Announced prices ran from 188,000 to 936,000 pesos (about US$58 to US$289), so avoid strangers selling tickets.

Do US citizens need a visa to go to Colombia?

No visa is needed for stays of 90 days or less, the State Department says. Your passport must be valid on entry and for your whole stay.

How do I get to Coliseo MedPlus?

It is on Calle 80, kilometre 1.5, on the road to Cota. Use a taxi app, and note that no 2026 shuttle plan is published yet.

Sources: TaquillaLive, official ticket platform named for the Bogotá show; Tuboleta, Chayanne Medellín event page; US State Department, Colombia travel advisory; US State Department, Colombia country information; Banco de la República, representative market rate; Bogotá city government, event page for the May 2025 show