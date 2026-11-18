Politics: Chad

Chad will hold a partial legislative election in the eastern Assoungha constituency on Sunday 13 December 2026, with five candidates cleared to run. The seat in the National Assembly, Chad’s parliament, fell vacant when its deputy died.

For readers in the United States the direct impact is small, because one seat will not change who controls parliament. The people affected are the voters of Assoungha, in Ouaddaï province, who will choose a new deputy.

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The Constitutional Council, the court that validates candidacies and proclaims final results in Chad, published the final candidate list on Tuesday 17 November. One of the six applicants, from the Mouvement pour l’unité et le renouveau (MUR), was rejected.

Key Facts Vote. Sunday 13 December 2026 in Assoungha, Ouaddaï province, eastern Chad.

Why. Deputy Hassan Moussa Yakhoub of the Rassemblement national des démocrates tchadiens (RNDT-Le Réveil) died.

Field. Five candidates are on the final list, including the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS).

Campaign. Runs from 21 November to 11 December 2026, a span of 21 days.

Unknown. Registered voter numbers are not confirmed; a two-day vote on 12 and 13 December is reported only.

Five candidates will compete for one vacant seat in eastern Chad, after the Constitutional Council rejected a sixth file on Tuesday 17 November.

The Big Picture

The seat fell vacant after deputy Hassan Moussa Yakhoub, elected for the RNDT-Le Réveil party, died. ANGE (Agence nationale de gestion des élections), Chad’s national elections agency, said on Saturday 31 October that this is the second vacancy in the current legislature.

The ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS) of President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno won a majority in the December 2024 legislative election. The main opposition boycotted that vote.

Partial elections were also held in June 2026, and the Constitutional Council proclaimed their final results on Thursday 25 June. The platforms of the parties running in Assoungha were not published in the official statements we reviewed.

What the institutions want is clearer. ANGE president Ahmed Bartchiret urged calm and restraint on 31 October, and Council president Jean Bertrand Padaré called on 17 November for strict respect of the electoral code and a peaceful campaign.

Roadside scene at the entrance to Ngoura, Hadjer-Lamis province, Chad. File photo. Photo: Korom10, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What We Know

ANGE announced the by-election at a press conference in N’Djamena on Saturday 31 October, setting the vote for Sunday 13 December. It called the timetable “particularly constraining” and asked parties, candidates and media for balanced, calm conduct.

On Monday 9 November ANGE published a provisional list: six parties had filed, and a technical commission kept all six. The Constitutional Council alone issues the final list.

On Tuesday 17 November the Council published that list at a ceremony at the National Library in N’Djamena. It names Aboubakar Mahamat Ali (UNDR), Ali Kidjiber Mougadam (MPS), Tidjani Markhous Adoum (PLD), Mahamat Ahmat Mahamat (RNDT-Le Réveil) and Grenne Mahamat Saleh (CONAPO).

UNDR is the Union nationale pour le développement et le renouveau, PLD the Parti pour les libertés et le développement and CONAPO the Convention nationale populaire. The Council ruled the file of Adam Abdou Bichara of the party MUR (Mouvement pour l’unité et le renouveau) inadmissible because his declaration of investiture, the party’s formal nomination paper, did not comply.

The Council’s schedule puts the campaign from 21 November to 11 December 2026, 21 days. Under the electoral code the campaign ends 24 hours before polling stations open.

A report on presidential decree No. 3193/PR/2026, said to be signed on Monday 16 November, puts voting on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 December. We could not obtain the decree text, and the ANGE and Council statements we reviewed name only Sunday 13 December.

Why It Matters

Five candidates for one seat means the ruling MPS faces four rivals, and the Council’s 17 November ruling cut the field from six to five. The rejection shows that nomination paperwork can decide who reaches the ballot.

What To Watch Next

The campaign opens on Saturday 21 November under the Council’s schedule and ends on Friday 11 December. Polling is set for Sunday 13 December.

The date of the Council’s proclamation of results is not confirmed. Whether voting also runs on Saturday 12 December depends on the decree text, which we have not seen.

What Is Not Known

The number of registered voters in Assoungha is not confirmed. Whether the MUR will challenge its rejection has not been stated.

The decree text and the exact voting days beyond Sunday 13 December are unconfirmed. The total number of National Assembly seats is not covered here.

What It Means for You

Readers in the United States have no direct stake in one seat in eastern Chad. Those following Chad’s politics can use the final list and the December vote to judge how orderly the process is for voters and parties.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Assoungha by-election?

The election is set for Sunday 13 December 2026, according to the national elections agency and the Constitutional Council. A report on a presidential decree also names Saturday 12 December, which we could not confirm.

Why is the election being held?

The seat fell vacant after the death of deputy Hassan Moussa Yakhoub, the national elections agency ANGE said on 31 October. It is the second vacancy in this legislature.

Who is running?

The Constitutional Council cleared five candidates on 17 November, from the parties UNDR, MPS, PLD, RNDT-Le Réveil and CONAPO. It rejected the candidate of the party MUR for a nomination paper that did not comply.

How long is the campaign?

The campaign runs from 21 November to 11 December 2026, 21 days, according to the Constitutional Council’s schedule of 17 November. It ends 24 hours before polling opens.

Sources ANGE press conference, N’Djamena, 31 October 2026 · ANGE provisional candidate list, 9 November 2026 · Constitutional Council final candidate list, 17 November 2026 · Presidential decree No. 3193/PR/2026 (reported; text not seen) · Electoral code of Chad

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