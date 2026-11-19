Burkina Faso wants Ivorian courts to try a critical online activist. It has issued no warrant, and no Ivorian reaction has been found.

Town hall of Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso's second city. File photo, 2013. (Photo: Maarten van der Bent, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Côte d’Ivoire

Pinguedewindé Désiré Sawadogo, the prosecutor general at the Ouagadougou Court of Appeal, said on Friday 13 November 2026 that he expects Ivorian authorities to prosecute Camille Makosso, an Ivorian online activist. Early reports spoke of an international arrest warrant, but there is none.

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Burkinabè authorities corrected those reports the same day, which turns the story into a request to neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire. For readers abroad, it shows how the military government of Captain Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso’s leader, is taking a dispute with an online critic across a border.

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Key Facts Who. Camille Makosso, an Ivorian online activist nicknamed “Général Makosso”, is the target of the request.

What. Burkina Faso asks Côte d’Ivoire to prosecute him; no arrest warrant or extradition request exists.

When. The prosecutor general spoke on Friday 13 November 2026; Makosso announced a reply on 16 November.

Why. Makosso criticises Sahel military rulers; he says Captain Ibrahim Traoré wants to silence him.

Open. We found no Ivorian government reaction by 19 November 2026; the exact charge is unclear.

Burkina Faso wants Ivorian courts to try a critical online activist. It has issued no warrant, and no Ivorian reaction has been found.

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The Big Picture

Burkina Faso has been led by Captain Traoré since he took power in a coup in September 2022. It borders northern Ivory Coast.

Makosso, an Ivorian online activist, is strongly critical of the military governments of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). The AES is a confederation of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, whose military governments left ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, in January 2025.

He supports Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara. Ivorian authorities now hold a request about a man who publicly backs their own head of state.

File photo. The Cathedral of Ouagadougou. Photo: Bsm15 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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What Happened in Ouagadougou

On Friday 13 November 2026 in Ouagadougou, Sawadogo held a press briefing on terrorism cases. They fall under the specialised anti-terrorism judicial unit of the Ouaga II court of first instance.

He said more than six cases involve more than 45 individuals and legal entities. Burkina Faso has issued 21 arrest warrants in total, 14 of them with extradition requests and 7 domestic.

Among those named is Newton Ahmed Barry, a Burkinabè journalist. The prosecutor also described judicial cooperation requests toward Côte d’Ivoire, the United States and France.

He added that US cooperation was sought to identify the people behind Facebook pages accused of spreading terrorism apology content. In plain terms, these are pages accused of glorifying terrorism.

For people who are not citizens of Burkina Faso, such as Makosso, he said, in our paraphrase of his French, that Burkina Faso expects the countries where such suspects live to open prosecutions. So there is no warrant and no extradition request against Makosso, and Burkina Faso asks Côte d’Ivoire to prosecute him.

What Makosso Says

Makosso reacted by accusing Captain Traoré of trying to silence him. That claim is his own and rests on his public statements.

He said he would not betray his cause and would not back down, and he announced a new public address for Monday 16 November at 20:00. The time zone was not stated.

Why It Matters

Côte d’Ivoire decides whether to act, so the request places a neighbour’s courts in the middle of a dispute over an online critic’s speech. The prosecutor general said on 13 November 2026 that 21 warrants have been issued, while Makosso, as an Ivorian, is the subject of a request to prosecute rather than a warrant.

What Is Not Known

Reports of the briefing differ on the offence: the Burkinabè Justice Ministry describes remarks judged defamatory and offensive toward Burkina Faso and its authorities, while some outlets link him to terrorism-related offences that the prosecutor attached to the wider set of cases. The prosecutor did not detail messages or dates, and no legal article is known.

It is also not known whether Côte d’Ivoire will open a case, and we found no Ivorian government reaction up to 19 November 2026. We could not confirm whether Makosso’s 16 November broadcast took place.

What It Means for You

Ivorians, West African travellers and businesses in the Sahel border region are the people most directly affected by tension between neighbouring governments. Analysts of press freedom will also watch how a request over online speech is handled.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Burkina Faso issue an arrest warrant against Camille Makosso?

No. The prosecutor general said Burkina Faso expects Ivorian authorities to open prosecutions, and he described no warrant or extradition request against Makosso, who is Ivorian.

Who is Camille Makosso?

He is an Ivorian online activist and influencer nicknamed “Général Makosso”. He strongly criticises the military governments of the Alliance of Sahel States and supports Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.

What offence is alleged against him?

Reports of the briefing differ. The Justice Ministry describes remarks judged defamatory toward Burkina Faso and its authorities, while some outlets link him to terrorism-related offences.

Sources Published Thursday 19 November 2026 · Source: statements of the prosecutor general at the Ouagadougou Court of Appeal on 13 November 2026; Camille Makosso’s public statements.

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